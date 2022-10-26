 Skip to content
(CNN)   The jury has found Darrell Brooks, the man who drove his SUV through the Waukesha, WI Christmas parade guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Complete with "penis goes where?!?!?!?" reaction shot

media.cnn.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I hope he dies of old age in prison.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Burn in hell you piece of shiat!"
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just a vague prediction
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Complete with "penis goes where?!?!?!?" reaction shot

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]


But the gold fringe on the flag!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised the jury had to deliberate for more than about 30 seconds.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been watching this trial.  It was pretty ridiculous, but getting to hear the verdicts read out makes it well worth it.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The5thElement: I'm surprised the jury had to deliberate for more than about 30 seconds.


There were 76 charges and they had to rule on each one.  I think they had the verdict around 9:45 this morning and started deliberating last night.  Probably took that long just to sign them all.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks surprised, like he got hit by a.... oh.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The justice system works... eventually, because he isn't rich

/or compleatly sane
 
The Goddamn Batman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throughout the trial, he has spoken over prosecutors and the judge, asked vague questions, challenged the court's jurisdiction and declared "Darrell Brooks" is not his name.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was his own lawyer.
He acted out in court so much the judge had him moved to a different room where his mic was muted unless it was his turn to talk.

It's nice when a scumbag makes it easy to give a life sentence.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Good. I hope he dies of old age in prison.


This guy is a prime candidate to get the Dahmer treatment if he gets let into genpop. Old age probably isn't in the cards for him.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Good. I hope he dies of old age in prison.


That sounds expensive.  I hope he doesn't reach old age.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: SpectroBoy: Complete with "penis goes where?!?!?!?" reaction shot

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]

But the gold fringe on the flag!


The joke is on us.  The entity Darrell Brooks was just a creation of the unconstitutional U.S. government.  This man is free to travel as he pleases while a nameplate or tax-form sits in a cell.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sentence him to the Phantom Zone.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChimpMitten: The5thElement: I'm surprised the jury had to deliberate for more than about 30 seconds.

There were 76 charges and they had to rule on each one.  I think they had the verdict around 9:45 this morning and started deliberating last night.  Probably took that long just to sign them all.


They were also promised Culvers Curder Burgers for lunch today. They were not leaving until their demands were met
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never heard of someone trying to intentionally hurt someone while attempting to blow their horn while attempting to alert people of their presence," Brooks said.

See? When I shot all those preschoolers I yelled " look out for those bullets!" But, yet, here I am on death row.  It's there fault for not listening.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: ArkAngel: SpectroBoy: Complete with "penis goes where?!?!?!?" reaction shot

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]

But the gold fringe on the flag!

The joke is on us.  The entity Darrell Brooks was just a creation of the unconstitutional U.S. government.  This man is free to travel as he pleases while a nameplate or tax-form sits in a cell.


How can you really say that it was even him driving?  He had tinted windows!

...sir, the windows were rolled down.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Good. I hope he dies of old age in prison.


o.quizlet.comView Full Size

"Hello, fresh fish."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: King Something: Good. I hope he dies of old age in prison.

That sounds expensive.  I hope he doesn't reach old age.


Well, you are in luck, Wisconsin guards have a habit of not feeding or providing water to it's black inmates.

You can satiate your blood lust by apathy and tourture.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

This is the exact face I make when I cross paths and make eye contact with someone I don't know and/or am not going to talk to but we're occupying the same space long enough to need to acknowledge each other beyond an intense stare but actually verbalizing 'hi' seems weird...like that random person you've crossed paths with for the third time today in the grocery store, or someone out in public who you recognize from your gym enough to acknowledge but have no desire to talk to.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: ChimpMitten: The5thElement: I'm surprised the jury had to deliberate for more than about 30 seconds.

There were 76 charges and they had to rule on each one.  I think they had the verdict around 9:45 this morning and started deliberating last night.  Probably took that long just to sign them all.

They were also promised Culvers Curder Burgers for lunch today. They were not leaving until their demands were met


I recently went to WI, I was surprised at how great Culver's was.
 
dashboardbanana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad Wisconsin won't put this animal down.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The5thElement: I'm surprised the jury had to deliberate for more than about 30 seconds.


Not sure if hyperbole, so.... They had to go through each prima facie element of every charge and come to a unanimous agreement that each one was proven. Then they had to complete paperwork for each charge. Even slam dunk cases take a while just by following the process and completing paperwork in the jury room. I imagine the jury room felt like a lightning fast repetition of "Charge 34 (reads charge), there are four elements to this charge. Charge 1 is (reads element definition), Okay, who wants to start?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be a new trial.  The judge should have never allowed him to act as his own lawyer.  It guaranteed an appeal.  A new trial isn't going to make a difference in the long run.  He'll be found guilty again.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dashboardbanana: Too bad Wisconsin won't put this animal down.


They have work arounds for that. Usually involving another person who will never see the other side of a prison wall.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else get the poorly-placed HBO Max commercial for the "Fastest Woman on Earth" about the racecar driver setting the land speed record before the video?
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Brooks, 40, also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery - a clean sweep for the prosecution.

Sounds like a real nice upstanding Republican/MAGA supporter.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: The justice system works... eventually, because he isn't rich

/or compleatly sane


The whole point of his stupid farking antics. He wanted to convince a jury that he was nuts. He first tried to plead insanity, but that was yanked once it was clear that he was lying, and his defenders bailed because he was an asshole. So, he went the whole "I'll make 'em believe I'm nuts!" route.

He farking failed. He was a murderous asshole, and he'll be in prison for life as a result.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he's a Sovereign Citizen. You can't convict him.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: The5thElement: I'm surprised the jury had to deliberate for more than about 30 seconds.

Not sure if hyperbole, so.... They had to go through each prima facie element of every charge and come to a unanimous agreement that each one was proven. Then they had to complete paperwork for each charge. Even slam dunk cases take a while just by following the process and completing paperwork in the jury room. I imagine the jury room felt like a lightning fast repetition of "Charge 34 (reads charge), there are four elements to this charge. Charge 1 is (reads element definition), Okay, who wants to start?


This. Given that there was, what, half a gross of charges against him, a two-hour deliberation period would've been a judicial speedrun.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BEEEEEEP

Rotten tomato target here reminding you that advocating for rape, no matter the circumstance or intended victim, is sh*tty and those doing it should feel sh*tty.

We now return to our regularly scheduled fark thread.

BEEEEEEP
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Sentence him to the Phantom Zone.


Sentence him to a room with a moose.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: The justice system works... eventually, because he isn't rich

/or compleatly sane


Completely different outcome had her been white and the demonstrators BLM.

And yes, I'm aware that it was a municipally organized Christmas parade and not an overt political event.  Still a demonstration.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: SpectroBoy: Complete with "penis goes where?!?!?!?" reaction shot

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]

But the gold fringe on the flag!


He literally brought up the admiralty court thing.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And some "legal eagle" will immediately file some sort of appeal, saying he is insane or
something (which he seems anyway) because he refused a lawyer and tried to defend
himself.
He's not going away quietly...he will file needless appeal after appeal after appeal.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: ArkAngel: SpectroBoy: Complete with "penis goes where?!?!?!?" reaction shot

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]

But the gold fringe on the flag!

The joke is on us.  The entity Darrell Brooks was just a creation of the unconstitutional U.S. government.  This man is free to travel as he pleases while a nameplate or tax-form sits in a cell.


But did he not create joinder with the admirality court when he, the person Darrell Brooks, chose to represent himself, the entity Darrell Brooks?
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: bluorangefyre: Sentence him to the Phantom Zone.

Sentence him to a room with a moose.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Graffito: ArkAngel: SpectroBoy: Complete with "penis goes where?!?!?!?" reaction shot

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]

But the gold fringe on the flag!

He literally brought up the admiralty court thing.


Of course. He was going the "IMMA SOVERRAIN SITIZUN!" route, because everyone believes that they're nuts.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChimpMitten: FormlessOne: bluorangefyre: Sentence him to the Phantom Zone.

Sentence him to a room with a moose.

[Fark user image 299x168]


Needs walnuts. Lots and lots of walnuts.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad law thingies in 5...4...3...

I wonder if he'll find any friends in the free lawyer bund.  "We appeal because the defendant had a Moran for a lawyer. "
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Glorious Golden Ass: ArkAngel: SpectroBoy: Complete with "penis goes where?!?!?!?" reaction shot

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]

But the gold fringe on the flag!

The joke is on us.  The entity Darrell Brooks was just a creation of the unconstitutional U.S. government.  This man is free to travel as he pleases while a nameplate or tax-form sits in a cell.

But did he not create joinder with the admirality court when he, the person Darrell Brooks, chose to represent himself, the entity Darrell Brooks?


Not even in jest - those idiots think that the law is a collection of cantrips and rituals that, when performed correctly, make them immune to everything. I cringe every time someone gets close to their derp...
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: He looks surprised, like he got hit by a.... oh.


That's just him practicing his other"Oh" expression. He's seen that episode of The Boondocks.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Bad law thingies in 5...4...3...

I wonder if he'll find any friends in the free lawyer bund.  "We appeal because the defendant had a Moran for a lawyer. "


There was a Justice4Darrell sub reddit, so who knows.

It did get shut down though because someone went on claiming to be a jury member.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: There will be a new trial.  The judge should have never allowed him to act as his own lawyer.  It guaranteed an appeal.  A new trial isn't going to make a difference in the long run.  He'll be found guilty again.


And if he hadn't been allowed to act as his own attorney he would have appealed on that basis. He can appeal all he wants.  He'll be in custody all that time.
 
