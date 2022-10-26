 Skip to content
(KRTV Great Falls)   You're listening to Mix 97.1, and if any sharp-eyed fans see the brightly-colored Mix 97.1 Kia driving the streets out there, we'd love to have callers let us know where it is since a guy broke into our 23rd floor office and stole the keys last night   (krtv.com) divider line
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real story here is that Billings has a building 23 stories tall.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: The real story here is that Billings has a building 23 stories tall.


Generally it's a status thing. We have some banks here competing for the tallest building in Boise. Micron is going to leave them all in the dust if all the new buildings they want for the fabrication plant get built.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jbc: The real story here is that Billings has a building 23 stories tall.


And it's not even the tallest one in town! There's another that's a whole 272 feet!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I once knew the midnight DJ at WRAL a classic rock station, and she told me the worst DJ gig is driving the WRAL van to a store's grand opening and handing out cheap frisbees and drink cozi's.
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I will never understand the urge to steal a high profile vehicle. Carjacking the Oscar Myer Wienermobile is not conductive to a prison-free life, and this ain't all that different.
 
Theeng
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Saborlas: I will never understand the urge to steal a high profile vehicle. Carjacking the Oscar Myer Wienermobile is not conductive to a prison-free life, and this ain't all that different.


On the other hand, you'd be the guy who stole the weinermobile, this is just lame.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How long before Prepburger turns this into a bit?
 
Cubs300
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: I once knew the midnight DJ at WRAL a classic rock station, and she told me the worst DJ gig is driving the WRAL van to a store's grand opening and handing out cheap frisbees and drink cozi's.


No. The worst gigs were the two hour live broadcasts at a car lot, furniture store, or the like. Not a grand opening. Just a "hey we are here, they have a sale, sign up to win tickets to whatever". Lot of twiddling thumbs at those.
 
