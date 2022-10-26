 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   May I suggest a fifth of Thunderbird with your Sausage McGriddle, sir?   (fox5dc.com)
19
    Stupid, Alcoholism, Drinking culture, Alcoholic beverage, Alcohol intoxication, Virginia, Alcohol, Stafford County McDonald's Tuesday morning, 34-year-old James Beach  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he fabulous and tuff enuff?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need an eyepatch and a bandana on this head and he would be a perfect pirate.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We all had better keep an eye out for this guy.
 
the_rhino
kdawg7736: [images.foxtv.com image 850x477]

We need an eyepatch and a bandana on this head and he would be a perfect pirate.


Even Capt. Kenway wouldn't have him aboard.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I brought a drink into a McDonalds once, but it was in New Orleans near Bourbon Street so I think it's OK. I was hungry and wasn't getting rid of it. Fight me Ronald. It was my sipping cup. Also walked around CVS with it.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks as if Ricky has lost a few pounds.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
From a radio commercial a long time ago on the local R&B station:

What's the word?
Thunderbird.

What's the joy?
Nature Boy.

What's the price?
44 twice.  (88cents)

Who drinks the most?
Us colored folks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Boones Farm Strawberry Hill, heathen.  In a paper bag.  Counts towards a serving of fruit.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [images.foxtv.com image 850x477]


That's a "I bet you can't guess my Fark handle" look if I've ever seen one.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This would never happen at McDonald's in Paris.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a savage. Everyone knows bourbon goes best with maple syrup.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [images.foxtv.com image 850x477]

We need an eyepatch and a bandana on this head and he would be a perfect pirate.


Or a Popeye cosplayer.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Boones Farm Strawberry Hill, heathen.  In a paper bag.  Counts towards a serving of fruit.


Nah. Wild Irish Rose.

Used to get bottles for 2.99 a pop in college, no ID necessary
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here's the employee victim
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Night Train ftw
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Like the McDonald's in Virginia aren't byol
 
invictus2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
