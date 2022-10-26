 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Gen X, Killing Joke, OMD, Visage, and #SynthMinistryIsBestMinistry. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #404. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
63
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy Howdy Howdy!

Sorry I missed yesterday - my dad works with a non-profit, and after 30 years service, they named a building after him. I was at the dedication; it was very moving for him. He has terminal cancer, so it was very nice of them.
Fark user imageView Full Size


I promise I'll be twice as banal as usual to replace my chatty divot.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buenas tardes, denizens!

Funny enough the last thing I looked up on yt was Visage...Tar.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy all!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guten Morgan, students. Consider this your orientation on The Zot.
How to Zot - UC Irvine
Youtube H8JfnZk2ZXI
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.

perigee, that's...well, bittersweet news, I guess.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Howdy Howdy Howdy!

Sorry I missed yesterday - my dad works with a non-profit, and after 30 years service, they named a building after him. I was at the dedication; it was very moving for him. He has terminal cancer, so it was very nice of them.
[Fark user image 281x456]


That's pretty swanky, getting a building named after you.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here, patiently awaiting limited edition Siouxsie vinyl to be delivered by the mailman
 
nomdeplum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nostalgia is a terrible drug.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks guys, but it's cool - he's got religion, has had a long life and is much loved, and he is... content with the way life is rolling out. We all go sometime, and (at least so far) the ol' Jarhead is steady as a rock. Hope I have his courage and cool when my turn comes.

BUT

Lets talk about whats IMPORTANT -

WHAT Limited Edition Siouxie Vinyl??????
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: I'm here, patiently awaiting limited edition Siouxsie vinyl to be delivered by the mailman


There's Siouxsie stuff you don't already have?!? Unpossible!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty...

A1. Fireworks
A2. Halloween
A3. El Dia De Los Muertos
A4. Supernatural Thing
A5. Sweetest Chill
B1. Spellbound
B2. Something Wicked (This way Comes)
B3. Rawhead and Bloody Bones
B4. We Hunger
B5. Peek-A-Boo

I'm jealous. Maybe next month...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: I'm here, patiently awaiting limited edition Siouxsie vinyl to be delivered by the mailman

There's Siouxsie stuff you don't already have?!? Unpossible!


It's possible when it was just released last week. Pretty much the only way.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIRTY MINUTES TO WHAAAAT???
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a guess for the synth ministry song, considering what Monday is :)
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"woo" my wrinkled arse, you... 240 minutes to SoCal, Stride Boy...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: THIRTY MINUTES TO WHAAAAT???


Hartford. From any point in Connecticut. At least that's what I learned from watching Gilmore Girls.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw the original Valley Girl this morning, forgot how frickin' amazing that soundtrack was.

austinchronicle.comView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nomdeplum: Nostalgia Music is a terrible drug.


It truly is. There's always more of it than can possibly be consumed - from both the new pile and old.

Check out Tuesdays show Sonic Supernova, firehose of great new music each week. (link to yesterdays thread)

Esp love the new Ganser...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
since everyone is at a show tonight, i guess i'll just play disintegration on a loop. any objections? anyone? bueller?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: since everyone is at a show tonight, i guess i'll just play disintegration on a loop. any objections? anyone? bueller?


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: since everyone is at a show tonight, i guess i'll just play disintegration on a loop. any objections? anyone? bueller?


I'm going to 2nd the motion.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pc_gator:

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 500x376]

You spelled "Floodland" wrong...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

perigee: pc_gator:

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 500x376]

You spelled "Floodland" wrong...


Call me biased, but I don't recall an Andrew Eldritch/Mothra creature saving the world from MechaStreisand.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A four-hour show today?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hoochie KUCI!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: perigee: pc_gator:

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 500x376]

You spelled "Floodland" wrong...

Call me biased, but I don't recall an Andrew Eldritch/Mothra creature saving the world from MechaStreisand.


...
...
... Damn you...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oingo Boing! Nice. This song will always be fun.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

perigee: pc_gator:

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 500x376]

You spelled "Floodland" wrong...


you spelled "abba gold" wrong
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
While I miss the Thursday show, the double 4 hour blocks (I'm lumping the second half of Tuesday in because it's "don't have to fiddle with the music player for 4 hours") is way easier to keep track of.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: nomdeplum: Nostalgia Music is a terrible drug.

It truly is. There's always more of it than can possibly be consumed - from both the new pile and old.


Yep. I myself am skipping out on a "mindfulness meeting" right now because of my addiction. My life lies in ruins!

/dances on the rubble
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's good company longer, that's for sure.

Which reminds me...

Heyya SoCal - what did you decide about the new format show they offered you? You go, or no?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

perigee: It's good company longer, that's for sure.

Which reminds me...

Heyya SoCal - what did you decide about the new format show they offered you? You go, or no?


still trying to put the pieces together. update hopefully next week.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bears!!!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: My life lies in ruins!

/dances on the rubble


Cue "Cities in Dust"

/siouxsie ftw
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

perigee: Madison_Smiled: perigee: pc_gator:

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 500x376]

You spelled "Floodland" wrong...

Call me biased, but I don't recall an Andrew Eldritch/Mothra creature saving the world from MechaStreisand.

...
...
... Damn you...


I mean, I'm not saying he couldn't...but from what I've picked up in these threads, we'd be foolish to expect him to save us in a timely manner.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I feel like Roddy Frame may have listened to a lot of that Bears song before recording Good Morning Britain.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:

I mean, I'm not saying he couldn't...but from what I've picked up in these threads, we'd be foolish to expect him to save us in a timely manner.

Nah. I've seen the videos, now. He'd just wave a stick around and look peeved a lot. It's a fair cop.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING ALERT:

in case you missed the show open, i got something on deck for next wednesday. you'll want to make sure you're here. you have been warned.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING ALERT:

in case you missed the show open, i got something on deck for next wednesday. you'll want to make sure you're here. you have been warned.


.....Thursssssdays.... My Precious.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now this is a decent noise....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Next year Halloween is on a Tuesday at least.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm glad we're having Church Service after all of that satanic music.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Church Shoes Engaged x2

church-footwear.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
dang, this is solid!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
this song is so clearly about opium that i don't even know why he bothered to come up with an elaborate backstory.
 
