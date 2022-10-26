 Skip to content
(MSN)   The Hambone Award is given to the most peculiar pet insurance claim of the year. And this year's winner is   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


Was it that color originally? Or is that form freezing down there?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cat is ok.
Saved you a click.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x512]

Was it that color originally? Or is that form freezing down there?


That's not the real Rafa/Puffy. That's a stock photo of a cat.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I figured this award would've been for dolphins.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tommyl66: I figured this award would've been for dolphins.


I thought for sure it was Flippy.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: That's not the real Rafa/Puffy. That's a stock photo of a cat.


Hambone Stories: Rafa
Youtube fWT52hjOKSc
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I never saw the end of that myth busters episode, but I could have saved them a lot of trouble. Just pour some gasoline down the pipe a drop a match. Maybe have someone down the way with a catchers mitt.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We all float down here, Rafa.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So you're saying that curiosity chilled the cat?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, Jose built him a new bed, because reasons

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Zafler
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought this was named after a song from an old Tom and Jerry episode at first, but that song was "Crambone".  Just figured I'd share my confusion.
 
invictus2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tom and Jerry - Crambone
Youtube _FyJyurljoM
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I was in High School, we had a cat so dangerously stupid, he nearly killed himself several times.

The first instance, he was still a kitten, about 4 months old.  We were eating steak for dinner, and the cat was INSISTENT that we share.  So I, being a total softie, cut off a hunk of steak and threw it to the floor.  The cat pounced on it at the same time mom said, "Bug, that's too big."

Two seconds later, the cat was gagging on a hunk of ribeye.  It was too big.

So, not knowing how to perform the Heimlich on a cat (or if it's even possible), I went for the direct approach.  Left hand held the cat and forced its jaws open, right hand getting shredded by razor sharp kitten claws while fingers found the obstruction and pulled it out.

And I'll be damned if that cat didn't growl at me after I let him go.  He pounced on the steak, still in my right hand, and gobbled it down again.  And it got stuck again.

Lather.  Rinse.  Repeat.  Bleed.

(I cut the piece of steak up before letting him have it back that time.)

Another time, he was standing on a chair at our wrought iron patio table, sticking his head out through the curlicue decorative work on the side... kinda like this:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

And the little bastard slipped off the chair, hanging himself on the ironwork.  Guess who had to brave the whirlwind of claws to save his little ass?

I am no longer afraid of cat claws and teeth.  (The secret is to just grit your teeth, dive in and accept the pain.  The last thing you should do is try to pull back...)

/I forget the poor cat's name
//yes, I'll even share my ribeye with a cat
///you'll have to get your own though
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zafler: I thought this was named after a song from an old Tom and Jerry episode at first, but that song was "Crambone".  Just figured I'd share my confusion.


"Hambone" was performed by Willie Tyler and Lester.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have what I am pretty sure is a Siberian.  Super affectionate, playful, kinda bitey.

I wouldn't accuse him of being all that bright.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: A 'hambone' is four strikes in a row in bowling.
 
petec
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTA: "The cat, nicknamed Puffy, had plummeted 45 feet down the sloping pipe, and he was up to his neck in freezing water-and an incoming storm was going to fill the pipe with even more water."

they could've saved themselves the trouble, the cat would've floated up with the rising water

/what?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Love Boat infamous "hambone" episode (w/ Scatman Crothers)
Youtube Xgf6H0B-Xm0
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
