 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Woman's body found in python. See, this is why I stick to Perl, it's got fewer surprises   (bbc.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Snake, English-language films, similar deaths, such incidents, chief AKP S Harefa, local media outlets, Sunday night, Betara Jambi  
•       •       •

64 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2022 at 1:50 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best thing about programming in perl is that it's 1995 and I'm still in my 20s.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope to never have to wield the Swiss army chainsaw ever again.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Perl?
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
lol fewer surprises, good one subby
 
kindms
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ruby ?
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I miss Perl. I think it has some really interesting concepts you don't see in other languages.

/ but not enough to still do it
// write Python now
/// DNRTFA
 
db2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think we can all agree you're fine as long as it isn't that php crap.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.