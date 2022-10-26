 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   "World's saddest gorilla" just wants a clean place to live, a visit from the man with the yellow hat   (nypost.com) divider line
36
    More: Sad, Thailand, Property, The Animals, Bangkok, Animal welfare, Sadness, Natural environment, Animal rights  
•       •       •

1107 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The gorilla is happy," says the person who keeps the gorilla caged behind thick bars.

They are social animals and it is sad to see one without a natural environment and other gorillas for companionship.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: "The gorilla is happy," says the person who keeps the gorilla caged behind thick bars.

They are social animals and it is sad to see one without a natural environment and other gorillas for companionship.


Much like most farkers
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkeys aren't gorillas.
 
Bammer71
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like...Cher doesn't have 780k?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I do find this completely unacceptable and want that poor guy free, it just feels wrong agreeing with PETA
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoos are grotesque and revolting, and the fact they're still a thing in 2022 baffles my mind. When I was a child and too stupid to know better, I thought it was fun to go see all the animals, but now all I can think of is these beautiful, majestic creatures left to wander around enclosures endlessly, for the rest of their lives, while people gawk and throw food at them. It's farking depressing. There are ways of protecting species from extinction and allowing them to repopulate without resorting to this garbage.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious George isn't a gorilla asswipe.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the gorilla gets free and mauls his owner
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect this story to end like the walrus in norway

"world's saddest gorilla euthanized after being freed due to concerns about its ability to survive outside of zoo"
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Curious George isn't a gorilla asswipe.


He doesn't have a tail
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hadn't been to a zoo in years, until my nephew wanted to go. Holy shiat did that make me sad. The herd animals didn't seem to mind, but the elephants, predators, and primates were heart breaking.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Curious George isn't a gorilla asswipe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: neongoats: Curious George isn't a gorilla asswipe.

He doesn't have a tail


There are monkeys without tails.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a pretty bored ape. Can't someone just claim it's an NFT and sell it to a cryptobro?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: Zoos are grotesque and revolting, and the fact they're still a thing in 2022 baffles my mind. When I was a child and too stupid to know better, I thought it was fun to go see all the animals, but now all I can think of is these beautiful, majestic creatures left to wander around enclosures endlessly, for the rest of their lives, while people gawk and throw food at them. It's farking depressing. There are ways of protecting species from extinction and allowing them to repopulate without resorting to this garbage.


Yes, but we'd have to change our lifestyles from full convenience sloth, to actively working to keep nature alive. For less money, usually.
I"m waiting.  Any time you all would like to get started.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: Zoos are grotesque and revolting, and the fact they're still a thing in 2022 baffles my mind. When I was a child and too stupid to know better, I thought it was fun to go see all the animals, but now all I can think of is these beautiful, majestic creatures left to wander around enclosures endlessly, for the rest of their lives, while people gawk and throw food at them. It's farking depressing. There are ways of protecting species from extinction and allowing them to repopulate without resorting to this garbage.


Some zoos are awful.

But there are ones where the net positives outweigh the shiatty fact you're keeping animals constrained.  Many species are rehabbed by zoos and their outreach and conservation/rescue programs.

That said I'd rather live in a world where we didn't need to have that, but humanity is farked up and shirt sighted.


FWIW I've been a vegetarian for over 39 years, so, animal rights are sort of important to me
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The second he asked for 730k someone should have shot him in the face

It's the only way the others will learn.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pigs are just as smart and look how we treat them. This is just suffering we see, not nearly packed up in the grocery store.

If you are opposed to zoos, and are not vegan, you're a hypocrite.
 
Two16
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Pigs are just as smart and look how we treat them. This is just suffering we see, not nearly packed up in the grocery store.

If you are opposed to zoos, and are not vegan, you're a hypocrite.


Vegetarian, and accepting of zoos as a necessary thing because humans suck.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Article misses the point:

All zoos are cruel. I used to love them but now they make me sad. I used to keep my cats trapped in the house, I didn't realize how sad, unhappy, and fat my old cats were until I started letting them outside. Now that I have a cat window, I have the happiest cats in the world. They come and go as they please. They *like* coming home at night. I don't even consider them pets anymore, they are true family members.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He is asking for 4x to 5x the normal price for a zoo gorilla.

His business model is apparently: 1) buy gorilla, 2) make it miserable, 3) get that on social media, 4) charge activists a huge surcharge.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: He is asking for 4x to 5x the normal price for a zoo gorilla.

His business model is apparently: 1) buy gorilla, 2) make it miserable, 3) get that on social media, 4) charge activists a huge surcharge.


P.s. if somebody actually pays that much, he's likely to use the $ to by several more gorillas.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

neongoats: Curious George isn't a gorilla asswipe.


He is if the gorilla wants him to be.
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

neongoats: Fano: neongoats: Curious George isn't a gorilla asswipe.

He doesn't have a tail

There are monkeys without tails.


Leave Subby's poor, promiscuous, banana eating mother out of this.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
SomeAmerican:

P.s. if somebody actually pays that much, he's likely to use the $ to by several more gorillas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Article misses the point:

All zoos are cruel. I used to love them but now they make me sad. I used to keep my cats trapped in the house, I didn't realize how sad, unhappy, and fat my old cats were until I started letting them outside. Now that I have a cat window, I have the happiest cats in the world. They come and go as they please. They *like* coming home at night. I don't even consider them pets anymore, they are true family members.


Keep your cats inside. I don't want them killing what little remaining wildlife exists on my property nor do I  want to see them flatted by a car or eaten by coyotes.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Monkeys aren't gorillas.


Curious George didn't have a tail. that makes him an ape like a gorilla.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fano: neongoats: Fano: neongoats: Curious George isn't a gorilla asswipe.

He doesn't have a tail

There are monkeys without tails.

Leave Subby's poor, promiscuous, banana eating mother out of this.


She had her tail removed? shiat. Ok, back to the bridle...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Keep your cats inside. I don't want them killing what little remaining wildlife exists on my property nor do I  want to see them flatted by a car or eaten by coyotes.


auctioneersoftware.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Monkeys aren't gorillas.


But, some think they are
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Article misses the point:

All zoos are cruel. I used to love them but now they make me sad. I used to keep my cats trapped in the house, I didn't realize how sad, unhappy, and fat my old cats were until I started letting them outside. Now that I have a cat window, I have the happiest cats in the world. They come and go as they please. They *like* coming home at night. I don't even consider them pets anymore, they are true family members.


We live in an area where cats can be hunted by coyotes.  Not letting them out.  Adjust to your situation.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Monkeys aren't gorillas.


Because being pedantically correct is what's really important here.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.