(WCNC Charlotte)   You know how 'A Christmas Story' is broadcast on TV all day and night on certain stations? Now 'Elf' and 'Christmas Vacation' will be given the same chance   (wcnc.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dammit, I like Elf but I don't have either of those channels on my cable.  Guess I'll get the DVD.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sid244
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why not Die Hard?

\Yes it is
\\Fight me
\\\Slashies
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Beats "Its a wonderful life."
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Holy crap, it's not even November yet.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Elf, once per year, is plenty. It's funny, it's cute, Zoe dressed like an elf (don't shame me). What's not to like?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretty amazing considering his age.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now I need 2 more TVs so I can watch them all at the same time.

/ Maybe one more for football
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: Holy crap, it's not even November yet.


Walmart had Christmas shiat out three weeks ago.

Insane,
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sid244: Why not Die Hard?

\Yes it is
\\Fight me
\\\Slashies


SpectroGirl got this ornament for me one year.

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: JJRRutgers: Holy crap, it's not even November yet.

Walmart had Christmas shiat out three weeks ago.

Insane,


Halloween stuff was out second week of August.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't forget It's A Wonderful Lie
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: Holy crap, it's not even November yet.


TFA does say they're going to start the marathons in November.  After Thanksgiving AS GOD INTENDED.  Though they're going to air them individually in non-marathon format starting in early November A POX UPON THEIR HOUSE.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
you gotta get the bluray of Christmas Vacation. The TV edit of the movie sucks

also I wonder how many people watch it and are like "Christmas bonus? What's that"
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: markie_farkie: JJRRutgers: Holy crap, it's not even November yet.

Walmart had Christmas shiat out three weeks ago.

Insane,

Halloween stuff was out second week of August.


They're all out early. Gotta make that cash for Jesus.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Brilliant, play it once and the internet will complain about the shower scene/Baby It's Cold Outside duet but play it all day and people will complain about how it's overplayed.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And yet no one plays Scrooged anymore.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
qtxasset.comView Full Size
 
argylez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sid244: Why not Die Hard?

\Yes it is
\\Fight me
\\\Slashies


Don't feed the troll!

/I own Die Hard on laser disk but will not engage
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: JJRRutgers: Holy crap, it's not even November yet.

Walmart had Christmas shiat out three weeks ago.

Insane,


Here locally, Home Depot, Lowes, Target...hell, even Costco had Halloween AND Christmas decorations out right next to each other for the last month.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My favorite Christmas movie is Long Kiss Goodnight. Shane Black dialogue, you see Sam Jackson naked, and Geena Davis murders a deer with her bare hands. What's not to like?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Need to add Scrooged to that list as well
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: JJRRutgers: Holy crap, it's not even November yet.

Walmart had Christmas shiat out three weeks ago.

Insane,


Costco started the Christmas shiat in late August.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

plecos: Now I need 2 more TVs so I can watch them all at the same time.

/ Maybe one more for football


Ha! The ghost of LBJ has a Fark account!

d1y822qhq55g6.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How is "The Wizard of Oz" a holiday movie?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: Holy crap, it's not even November yet.


As long as they release the Little Debbie Christmas Tree cakes alongside I can endure the Christmas creep.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Christmas Vacation is such a curdled and bitter little film. Just entirely repellent and unfunny.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now let's just get 22 more films about Springfield Christmas and they can have a "24 Days of 24 Hours of Christmas" marathon!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: sid244: Why not Die Hard?

\Yes it is
\\Fight me
\\\Slashies

SpectroGirl got this ornament for me one year.

[i.etsystatic.com image 850x850]


Wife made me one as well a few years ago.  It isn't Christmas till that and some of the Animaniacs ornaments are up.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Now let's just get 22 more films about Springfield Christmas and they can have a "24 Days of 24 Hours of Christmas" marathon!


You're kidding right? 

There's at least that many just from Hallmark.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: [qtxasset.com image 590x334]


B-b-b-but my internet comes through the coax!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Christmas Vacation is such a curdled and bitter little film. Just entirely repellent and unfunny.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

argylez: sid244: Why not Die Hard?

\Yes it is
\\Fight me
\\\Slashies

Don't feed the troll!

/I own Die Hard on laser disk but will not engage


I agree, it's clearly a Christmas movie.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Now let's just get 22 more films about Springfield Christmas and they can have a "24 Days of 24 Hours of Christmas" marathon!


Its been done.

mycentralfloridafamily.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My favourite Christmas movie is Groundhog Day.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: How is "The Wizard of Oz" a holiday movie?


You youngins' today. Back in the olden days we had three channels. You got to see what they wanted you to see, when they wanted you to see it. The Wizard of Oz was broadcast once per year during the holiday season. This was before Betamax, before VHS, before DVD, before Blu-ray, before streaming.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: markie_farkie: JJRRutgers: Holy crap, it's not even November yet.

Walmart had Christmas shiat out three weeks ago.

Insane,

Costco started the Christmas shiat in late August.


And the seasonal sections are HUGE this year. I guess most of the retailers are expecting a big comeback this year after the last couple.

Which is good for me because I should be able to go out Dec 26th and get one of those 12 foot led trees I've been eyeballing for the last few years, on the cheap.

/ain't paying $800+ for a tree
//holloween sections were crappy this year.
/// still going to see what I can find Nov 1st
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Sleeper_agent: How is "The Wizard of Oz" a holiday movie?

You youngins' today. Back in the olden days we had three channels. You got to see what they wanted you to see, when they wanted you to see it. The Wizard of Oz was broadcast once per year during the holiday season. This was before Betamax, before VHS, before DVD, before Blu-ray, before streaming.


Didn't TNT always air it around Christmas Eve before it became a secondary channel for TBS's marathon?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rubi_con_man: There's at least that many just from Hallmark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Spartapuss: Now let's just get 22 more films about Springfield Christmas and they can have a "24 Days of 24 Hours of Christmas" marathon!

Its been done.

[mycentralfloridafamily.com image 850x1062]


3 The Santa Clause movies in a row?  Doesn't that violate the Geneva Convention?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Sleeper_agent: How is "The Wizard of Oz" a holiday movie?

You youngins' today. Back in the olden days we had three channels. You got to see what they wanted you to see, when they wanted you to see it. The Wizard of Oz was broadcast once per year during the holiday season. This was before Betamax, before VHS, before DVD, before Blu-ray, before streaming.


Oh, I forgot...
AND WE LIKED IT!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Spartapuss: Now let's just get 22 more films about Springfield Christmas and they can have a "24 Days of 24 Hours of Christmas" marathon!

Its been done.

[mycentralfloridafamily.com image 850x1062]


I mean each movie runs for twenty-four hours.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Christmas Vacation is such a curdled and bitter little film. Just entirely repellent and unfunny.


Not sure if this is a troll, but I don't disagree. The few mildly amusing scenes are memes and I never really saw the appeal why it's so popular.

/The Big Labowski is over-rated too
//fight me.
 
genner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sid244: Why not Die Hard?


The sequels didn't age wel....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: plecos: Now I need 2 more TVs so I can watch them all at the same time.

/ Maybe one more for football

Ha! The ghost of LBJ has a Fark account!

[d1y822qhq55g6.cloudfront.net image 480x385]


This is my living room, pretty much all of the time
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you want to see the spiritual successor to A Christmas Story, check out this'un.

Ollie Hopnoodle's Haven of Bliss (Full Movie)
Youtube Uh-6t6rrCxs


1988 Disney Channel exclusive. Same writer/narrator and Jerry O'Connell in larval form.

/FER CRYIN' OUT LOUD!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: rubi_con_man: There's at least that many just from Hallmark.

[Fark user image image 480x588]


I didn't think you were allowed to encourage self-harm on Fark?

/People will probably pass out before the movie ends
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Hey Nurse!: Sleeper_agent: How is "The Wizard of Oz" a holiday movie?

You youngins' today. Back in the olden days we had three channels. You got to see what they wanted you to see, when they wanted you to see it. The Wizard of Oz was broadcast once per year during the holiday season. This was before Betamax, before VHS, before DVD, before Blu-ray, before streaming.

Oh, I forgot...
AND WE LIKED IT!


Don't forget, WPIX Channel 11 in NYC would air March Of the Wooden Soldiers and then right after it, the Yule log.

washingtonpost.comView Full Size


that's what holidays are about kids...
 
