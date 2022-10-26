 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   When the monarch is in residence at Buckingham Palace, the Royal Bagpiper plays a 15-minute set of tunes to wake them up in the morning. King Chuck now said to be rethinking this whole "King" concept   (bbc.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That awkward moment when you throw something at  the alarm clock to turn it off and it files a personal injury suit...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: That awkward moment when you throw something at  the alarm clock to turn it off and it files a personal injury suit...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the piper is outside and not in my bedroom I'm ok with it, but I love the pipes.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: That awkward moment when you throw something at  the alarm clock to turn it off and it files a personal injury suit...


Naomi Campbell, is that you?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to admit....15 minutes of bagpipes is a pretty effective alarm.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: As long as the piper is outside and not in my bedroom I'm ok with it, but I love the pipes.


Different kind of pipe and bag for IN the bedroom...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer a rooster to wake me in the AM
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: As long as the piper is outside and not in my bedroom I'm ok with it, but I love the pipes.


Heh heh heh.... yeah you do.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know any Skynyrd?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just gotta have the right bagpiper.

Shipping Up To Boston/Enter Sandman - Bagpipe Cover (The Snake Charmer x Goddesses of Bagpipe)
Youtube HXm8JdC4k4c
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could have a worse start to your day than an extended version of AC-DC's "Long Way to the Top".
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has been said that the true definition of a gentleman is "One who knows how to play the bag pipes, but doesn't"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I has to suck, to wake up next to a horse with bag pipes playing God Save the Queen.
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were king it would be accordion music.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nephew plays the pipes. When my son was about to be married, my SIL and I planned for all of us to show up at the rehearsal dinner in kilts. This was the day after St Patrick's, and my nephew had played gigs all the previous day. They all flew across the country, my nephew brought his pipes, and as we entered the room, my nephew was playing the Imperial March from Star Wars on his pipes. After the shock wore off (the wife was unaware of our plans) the bride's family decided we were OK...a little strange, perhaps, but OK.

Love the pipes. They are a great ice breaker!

Best part? We have a photo (no I'm not posting it) and we didn't get thrown out of the pub where we had the dinner.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: My nephew plays the pipes.


Is that a euphemism for something?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like bagpipes.  /shrug
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I like the sound of bagpipes.  On the other hand I like meatloaf but would get tired of eating it every day for the rest of my life.

/ at least my alarm clock also serves duty as a wireless phone charger.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I play a bagpipe.

//yep, a euthenism
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"We can play you a selection of wake-up tunes, from Baby Shark to that, 'I get knocked down, then I get up again,' song. Which would you like?" *hands the king a list*

"Anything. As long as it's not the UK's national anthem."

"Done!"
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, now we know why the Royals are so touchy.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Then opening to Copperhead Road wouldn't be too awful to wake to. Or one of Prokofiev's flute pieces from Romeo&Juliet.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've always thought that if I were to start a band that it would have an accordion, a banjo, a fiddle and bagpipes. Seems like a fine combo.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
cdn.fanbyte.comView Full Size


Time to feel the sting of the Mighty Monarch!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You have to admit....15 minutes of bagpipes is a pretty effective alarm.


You want an alarm that no one can sleep through?  Make it sound like a puking dog.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I always thought "Zipadee Doo Dah" would sound awesome on pipes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I prefer a cock to wake me in the AM


Fixed that for you.

/nttawwt
 
Khellendros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is just a way for the Scots to piss off the monarchy off every day, right?  Their little revenge.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why do bag pipers walk as they play?
They are trying to get away from the noise.

/ love the bag pipes
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shipping Up To Boston/Enter Sandman - Bagpipe Cover (The Snake Charmer x Goddesses of Bagpipe)
Youtube HXm8JdC4k4c

/ you're welcome
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is he actually using Buckingham as a residence?  I thought he was going to stick to Windsor and Balmorral, so they could repair it and convert it into a purely tourist destination.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Do you know any Skynyrd?


Lean out the window and yell "Freebird!"
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dudley_Nightsoil: If I were king it would be accordion music.


King Ralph style.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Is he actually using Buckingham as a residence?  I thought he was going to stick to Windsor and Balmorral, so they could repair it and convert it into a purely tourist destination.


TFA isn't even about Buckingham Palace but Clarence House.

I believe Brenda had the royal piper at every residence except Sandringham, though. Not enough room at Sandringham, apparently.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Liz played the long game and put up with it for 50+ years to troll Charles after she was gone.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sure he's a good bagpiper and all... but can he shoot flames?

Bagpipes AC/DC "Thunderstruck" with flames Bad Piper
Youtube sgzZLNwqvdQ
 
