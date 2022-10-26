 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   ♩ "Slip slidin' away. ♩ Slip slidin' awaaay. ♩ You know the deer in your restaurant, knows it's slip slidin' away."♩ (video)   (wbtv.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, South Carolina, Filling Station, White-tailed deer, Facebook page, video surveillance footage, South Carolina restaurant, startled customer, owners  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Good evening.  I am the main dish of the day.  May I interest you in parts of my body?  Something off the shoulder, perhaps?  Braised in a white wine sauce?"
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How many bucks did he leave as a tip?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That deer should get a good lawyer, I can a slip and fall case worth millions in its future.
 
neofonz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Every time the deer slipped, it probably said "doe"!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
♫ No I cannot give you coffee
on this strange Fark story day
'cause the diner and deer reunion
is only a motion awayyyyyyyyyt♫
 
On Twitter

