(Some Guy)   Liquor license has been suspended after a lewd performance at Shag's   (who13.com) divider line
21
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK. headline made me laugh.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this an Iowa x rating?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

I did look for said video, but all I can seem to find are various clips of people dancing around a large mass of pixels.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

I did look for said video, but all I can seem to find are various clips of people dancing around a large mass of pixels.


That's what passes for porn in Iowa.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
wonder how many LEO's witnessed the lewd.

/can you describe the lewd?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Iowa?

Something to do with a corn husk and a cornhole?

I dunno...
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ugh, puritans were a mistake.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reported by WHO13, with so little detail WTF has to fill it in.  I'm wondering if they're saying that moms and dads everywhere engage in X-Rated behavior.  I'm wondering how cutesy TV stations report the demise of Roe v Wade.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Iowa, huh?   I think I found the video before it went full x-rated....

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Iowa, huh?   I think I found the video before it went full x-rated....

[media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


dude

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The fun police strike again.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did some woman show an ankle?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x637]


Problem is I now read that title in Peter Griffin's voice.   Then I kick something.
 
delysid25
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Like, ZOINKS
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

grokca: Did some woman show an ankle?


Even worse; she had an opinion.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thankfully the strip club next door still has its lick-her license.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Iowa, huh?   I think I found the video before it went full x-rated....

[media.tenor.com image 498x280]


Saw Iowa and new it involved farm animals
 
