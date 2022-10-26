 Skip to content
(CBS 17)   Saying you've been wrongfully assaulted implies the existence of being rightfully assaulted   (cbs17.com)
    Ja'Lana Dunlap, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins, Fayetteville police officers, North Carolina  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What "rightfully assaulted" might look like
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people deserve to get punched in the face
 
TK-593 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: What "rightfully assaulted" might look like
[i.imgflip.com image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]


Nope still wrongful
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'murican adults are required to carry ID and present it upon request by the law. just saying, be aware.
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
another "rightfully assaulted" person:
Bobby Wagner tackles fan on the field (fan angles)
Youtube ylmW-JOUsw0
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counter-point: Ted Cruz
 
manunkind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: What "rightfully assaulted" might look like
[i.imgflip.com image 360x202]


Another example
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see we've got the Nazi-punching covered!
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: 'murican adults are required to carry ID and present it upon request by the law. just saying, be aware.


You have to give the cops your name if they ask, nobody is required by law to carry ID unless they're driving.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rightly assaulted or Whitely assaulted?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TK-593: SpectroBoy: What "rightfully assaulted" might look like
[i.imgflip.com image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nope still wrongful


Whatever you say, Chamberlain. Have fun during the 4th Reich.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: 'murican adults are required to carry ID and present it upon request by the law. just saying, be aware.


That is not a thing. https://www.flexyourrights.org/faqs/when-can-police-ask-for-id/
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pigs gotta pig.

Kill em all
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know.  Whomever set the mobile site up so that one inadvertently clicks on the Welly ad - repeatedly - could be assaulted rightfully.  Most definitely, rightfully.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent some years as a vendor at fetish cons, I can assure you there is consensual, rightfully assaulted.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many, many, many years ago, the police would stop us when we were teenagers and demand to see our draft cards. The court ruled that that was unconstitutional. Is it still legal for the police to demand ID and you have to give it to them? Any fark lawyers want to chime in on that?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TK-593: SpectroBoy: What "rightfully assaulted" might look like
[i.imgflip.com image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nope still wrongful


"Rightful assault" is actually called mutual combat.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SICWB is a crime


*sitting in car while black
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rightfully assaulted? Does beating my skin-flute count?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rightfully assaulted
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkinspreviously said in a statement that her officers thought Dunlap could have been involved in the getaway of a "potentially violent suspect" a half mile away."

Because if I was fleeing from the cops, I'd stop to take pictures of trash in plain view of a busy street.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TK-593: SpectroBoy: What "rightfully assaulted" might look like
[i.imgflip.com image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nope still wrongful


Illegal? Possibly. Wrongful? Hell no. Little gooseysteps went out looking for trouble and he found some. His day was a success.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TK-593: SpectroBoy: What "rightfully assaulted" might look like
[i.imgflip.com image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nope still wrongful


You're eight.

It's wrong because he didn't immediately down and carve a swastika in that Nazi's forehead.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TK-593: SpectroBoy: What "rightfully assaulted" might look like
[i.imgflip.com image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nope still wrongful


But it's not though and you are wrong. To wear that is to suggest that you consider some groups not deserving of life for their innate characteristics.

He's an enemy combatant.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Texas Gabe: sinko swimo: 'murican adults are required to carry ID and present it upon request by the law. just saying, be aware.

You have to give the cops your name if they ask, nobody is required by law to carry ID unless they're driving.


I think states differ on this one.
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Many, many, many years ago, the police would stop us when we were teenagers and demand to see our draft cards. The court ruled that that was unconstitutional. Is it still legal for the police to demand ID and you have to give it to them? Any fark lawyers want to chime in on that?


Yes, it absolutely is if they have PC to detain you, see Terry v Ohio and Hiibel v. Sixth Judicial District Court of Nevada
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: TK-593: SpectroBoy: What "rightfully assaulted" might look like
[i.imgflip.com image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nope still wrongful

You're eight.



Mentally, maybe.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Every one of my arrests was for assault, which were all determined to be justified, and charges were never filed. So, yeah, you can totally rightfully assault someone. Self-defense and defense of a third party is generally covered.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: 'murican adults are required to carry ID and present it upon request by the law. just saying, be aware.


Papers please.
 
vsavatar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And why are there so many senseless murders?
I've yet to hear of a sensible murder.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"We will ensure that the investigation already in process is expedited by the Internal Affairs Unit. The Department takes all complaints seriously and carefully investigates them consistently with our policy and process. We are asking for our community's patience as we complete a thorough review of the situation ensuring accurate and complete information."

Internal Affairs Investigation: IA Officer: What was the suspect doing when you arrived on scene?
Cop: Sitting in her car taking pictures of a trash pile.
IA: And when you confronted her what did she tell you?
Cop: She worked for the company that owned the lot and she was taking pictures of illegal dumping.
IA: And at that point what happened next?
Cop: I suspected she was involved in the Lindberg Baby Kidnapping, so I asked her to produce ID.
IA: Why did you suspect she was involved in the Lindberg Baby Kidnapping?
Cop: She was African American.
IA: Ah, of course, makes perfect sense, good police work Lou, I assume that once you confirmed the suspect was African American you immediately escalated the situation?
Cop: Of course, as per procedure, I immediately started using excessive force and arrested the suspect on made up charges of refusing to comply with a lawful order, resisting arrest with violence and assault of an LEO.
IA: Assault? Did she strike you?
Cop: She stepped on my foot while I was throwing her to the ground, scuffed up my shoes, I just had them polished.
IA: Ah yes, you could have broken a toe, too bad, that would have gotten you a 2 year medical leave with full pay.
IA: Well, I don't see anything wrong here, we will delete the body cam video as per policy and sit on the report  until everyone forgets this happens then I will put out a press release exonerating you from any wrong doing.
Cop: How much administrative leave do I get?
IA: How about 6 months?
Cop: Perfect, I have been wanting to build a new back deck, getting paid full salary to sit at home kicks ass.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: And why are there so many senseless murders?
I've yet to hear of a sensible murder.


That's why Murder on the Orient Express is so good, even all these years later.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: TK-593: SpectroBoy: What "rightfully assaulted" might look like
[i.imgflip.com image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nope still wrongful

"Rightful assault" is actually called mutual combat.


Boxing and MMA are examples of "rightful assault" and there is also implied consent to battery, as when you get jostled in a crowd.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Erebus1954: And why are there so many senseless murders?
I've yet to hear of a sensible murder.

I think that there have certainly been some folks who got ended by others that were totally justified. A lot more than weren't to be sure, but occasionally, folks do get it right and put a right stop to things.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TK-593: SpectroBoy: What "rightfully assaulted" might look like
[i.imgflip.com image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nope still wrongful


Disagree.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: TK-593: SpectroBoy: What "rightfully assaulted" might look like
[i.imgflip.com image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nope still wrongful

But it's not though and you are wrong. To wear that is to suggest that you consider some groups not deserving of life for their innate characteristics.

He's an enemy combatant.


Correct.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
consensual BDSM?
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TK-593: SpectroBoy: What "rightfully assaulted" might look like
[i.imgflip.com image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nope still wrongful


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Uhh, yeah, you can rightfully assault someone.

Assault isn't strictly an offensive term, you can assault in defense.
 
