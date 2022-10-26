 Skip to content
(CBS 17) Hero Teen cancer survivor hosts haunted house, blood drive to help others with same disease, because nothing is scarier than a kid having cancer   (cbs17.com) divider line
Merltech
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There unfortunately is. A person that makes fun of a kid that has cancer. Which I guess, makes that person truly a monster.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If it's your kid that has cancer.
 
Poster1212
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The dead really can't be scared.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Csb: we went though a haunted house with neighbors years ago. The youngest neighbor kid was 7 and his dad had to drag and then carry him through because he was scared. When we walked outside we got in line to ride a hay wagon, and the youngest neighbor bragged to his older brother that we wasn't scared. His dad said "We've got time to go through again" and took the kid's hand. The kid screamed bloody murder and everyone else had a good laugh.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't know what's scarier than facing your own mortality. If I did a haunted house, it would be nautical-themed with zombie pirates, water trickling down the walls, and a shark popping up out of a wall or something like that.

The only thing that scares me more than cancer is the sea. They are both cruel and without mercy.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd say it's scarier that often times kids and their families are reliant on some other kid running a successful fundraiser to get some of the help they need because the government has failed to provide them with
adequate healthcare
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You know whats scarier?

Kids needing to host fundraisers for other kids because we don't just "heal children", because money.
 
