(GPB News)   Attention parents: No one is giving out expensive fentanyl to your kids on Halloween. No one   (gpb.org) divider line
40
•       •       •

EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, now I'm gonna.  Just to prove you wrong.

/That and I will be on every conservative media outlet from now until eternity.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nope.

Just pot brownies.

khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i thought the whole point to fentanyl was it was cheaper and more potent than heroin which its self is more potent and cheaper than prescription opiates?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm tired of these shiatty kids on my lawn. I guess I better sprinkle it with fentanyl.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I heard that antifa was planning on having operatives hide in the bushes during Halloween.
Then when the kids walk by *BAM* they jump out and inject them with some marijuana fentanyl bongs!
So you should be very very cautious of anyone who looks different on Halloween.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

khitsicker: i thought the whole point to fentanyl was it was cheaper and more potent than heroin which its self is more potent and cheaper than prescription opiates?


Yeah, it is cheaper, and the lethal dose is so small, it takes lab equipment to portion it out in safe quantities. The chances are excellent that if some nutcase actually had the intention of putting it in candy for kids, they would unintentionally kill themselves while handling it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

snowjack: khitsicker: i thought the whole point to fentanyl was it was cheaper and more potent than heroin which its self is more potent and cheaper than prescription opiates?

Yeah, it is cheaper, and the lethal dose is so small, it takes lab equipment to portion it out in safe quantities. The chances are excellent that if some nutcase actually had the intention of putting it in candy for kids, they would unintentionally kill themselves while handling it.


Here's my question. How is fentanyl winding up in counterfeit Adderall?

Or is it fentanyl disguised to look like Adderall? It just doesn't make any kind of sense to cut a drug with another drug. You cut it with something really cheap, like baby laxatives.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought fentanyl was cheap and that why it's become such a problem.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who gives away any kind of drug. Or weed.

These right wing Christian do-gooders and their silly old myths about drugs. Still pushing their anti-Halloween agendas.
 
groppet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Only if I was a rich super villain I would do that as part of some master plan for world domination or something.
 
payattention
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That sounds just like something somebody would say if they were going to hand out Fentanyl to kids on Halloween.
 
MadCat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So much this.

Yes the pills look like candy. No that doesn't mean the dealers or junkies are going to treat them like candy. The coloring is either to differentiate different qualities or to try to smuggle it past boarder agents, not to market hard drugs to kindergartners.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Who gives away any kind of drug. Or weed.


way back when...the dealers would say...

"First round's on me, the second is on thee"

its to get you hooked so you keep coming back...
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you handed these out I am certain your windows would pay the price.

stevenvictx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
According to this report
At least not in Georgia anyway.

If your kids are eating anything that looks like the picture....well...you failed as a parent.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You joke, but my dentist use to buy back Halloween candy from his patients. Now I'm concerned he was actually a drug dealer get a cheap supply
 
kindms
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Who gives away any kind of drug. Or weed.

These right wing Christian do-gooders and their silly old myths about drugs. Still pushing their anti-Halloween agendas.


friends ?

I have given people free drugs many times. Hell LSD only cost about 1$ back in the day. could hand that out like it was nothing
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Uh... anybody know where these are?  Asking for a friend.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ahhhh opioid use disorder because we can't call people drug addicts anymore.
I'm not an alcoholic I have a disorder in the way I use alcohol.

They need to rename AA to AUDA, just think of all the paperwork they need to change.

Yet somehow we can call people pedophiles, sex offenders, rapists instead of calling it a sex organ use disorder.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm just handing out sushi this year.
 
mr0x
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Instead they are putting child-labor made, exploitative, wildlife and rain-forest destroying chocolate in it.

Or health destroying corn syrup or sugar.

And that is just the least dangerous stuff. It also has hydrogenated oils, hydrolyzed proteins etc

And that is the stuff they put in intentionally. There are cockroach and rat poop in it that just gets ground in. Don't let the clean wrapper fool you what a factory that makes this looks like.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Time to make a candy called crack.  Social media will go crazy with everyone giving kids cracknfor Halloween... kids love crack.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: You joke, but my dentist use to buy back Halloween candy from his patients.


My wife worked for a dentist, and he would have his worker's kids collect all the candy they could and then he would ship it to our service members serving overseas.


Then he would give gift cards to the kids for bringing him a fantastic haul of candy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
John's right about one thing.  Pat Collins is a treasure.

Crime Reporting: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube kCOnGjvYKI0
 
mr0x
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: I'm just handing out sushi this year.


I handed out walnuts with the shell and people were not grateful. Said they didn't have the tools to open it and stuff inside wasn't very good.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: snowjack: khitsicker: i thought the whole point to fentanyl was it was cheaper and more potent than heroin which its self is more potent and cheaper than prescription opiates?

Yeah, it is cheaper, and the lethal dose is so small, it takes lab equipment to portion it out in safe quantities. The chances are excellent that if some nutcase actually had the intention of putting it in candy for kids, they would unintentionally kill themselves while handling it.

Here's my question. How is fentanyl winding up in counterfeit Adderall?

Or is it fentanyl disguised to look like Adderall? It just doesn't make any kind of sense to cut a drug with another drug. You cut it with something really cheap, like baby laxatives.


It's accidental cross contamination.    Someone is getting bulk powder drugs and pressing pills and a tiny amount of fentanyl cross contaminates a lot of other drugs.  But you only need a tiny amount.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I thought fentanyl was cheap and that why it's become such a problem.


But if you make it free, people lose respect for it.  They figure that if it was any good, you'd have to pay at least something for it.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think tampering in general is the concern with accepting anything that is not individually sealed - not that someone is going to give out expensive drugs.

Also, if someone is giving out things that aren't individually-wrapped, you don't know anything about the sanitary conditions of their home - it's not like a restaurant where it has to pass an inspection from the department of health.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Time to make a candy called crack.  Social media will go crazy with everyone giving kids cracknfor Halloween... kids love crack.


They had it for years.  It was called Pixie Stix.  Basically flavored sugar.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Time to make a candy called crack.  Social media will go crazy with everyone giving kids cracknfor Halloween... kids love crack.


/cool to do drugs>
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Ahhhh opioid use disorder because we can't call people drug addicts anymore.
I'm not an alcoholic I have a disorder in the way I use alcohol.

They need to rename AA to AUDA, just think of all the paperwork they need to change.

Yet somehow we can call people pedophiles, sex offenders, rapists instead of calling it a sex organ use disorder.


Only applies to white folks.  Everybody else is an addict.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I'm tired of these shiatty kids on my lawn. I guess I better sprinkle it with fentanyl.


Better be careful.  If you get heavy handed that could wipe out the whole city
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Natalie Portmanteau: snowjack: khitsicker: i thought the whole point to fentanyl was it was cheaper and more potent than heroin which its self is more potent and cheaper than prescription opiates?

Yeah, it is cheaper, and the lethal dose is so small, it takes lab equipment to portion it out in safe quantities. The chances are excellent that if some nutcase actually had the intention of putting it in candy for kids, they would unintentionally kill themselves while handling it.

Here's my question. How is fentanyl winding up in counterfeit Adderall?

Or is it fentanyl disguised to look like Adderall? It just doesn't make any kind of sense to cut a drug with another drug. You cut it with something really cheap, like baby laxatives.

It's accidental cross contamination.    Someone is getting bulk powder drugs and pressing pills and a tiny amount of fentanyl cross contaminates a lot of other drugs.  But you only need a tiny amount.


Some would say it is intentional, but drugs dealers want you hooked, not dead.  fentanyl contaminated heroin is called "bad heroin" because a regular dose can kill a hard drug user, vs knowingly buying a fentanyl dose and adjusting down appropriately.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

snowjack: khitsicker: i thought the whole point to fentanyl was it was cheaper and more potent than heroin which its self is more potent and cheaper than prescription opiates?

Yeah, it is cheaper, and the lethal dose is so small, it takes lab equipment to portion it out in safe quantities. The chances are excellent that if some nutcase actually had the intention of putting it in candy for kids, they would unintentionally kill themselves while handling it.


Jfc. What hyperbolic clap trap. Jfc
 
KCinPA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In case you've not known any addicts, they're incredibly selfish pricks and not giving up one iota of their stash.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They really don't have a choice, as disposable razors are too big to fit in a Snickers.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Spartapuss: ctighe2353: Time to make a candy called crack.  Social media will go crazy with everyone giving kids cracknfor Halloween... kids love crack.

[media-amazon.com image 500x500]

/cool to do drugs>


*sharpens pencil
// do drugs

- "Motivational" prize that worked against itself
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby: Attention parents: No one is giving out expensive fentanyl to your kids on Halloween. No one.
Florida: Hold my beer!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.