(Fox 35 Orlando)   Do you have a co-worker that's difficult to get along with? You could talk to them and work things out, or request a meeting with HR. Then there's the Florida Man method   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
25
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least you don't have to get all dressed up like when you get poisoned at Wal-Mart.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and came back to spit in the drink, deputies said.

But he didn't pee in it. Give him that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"DeLand"

Atleast he didn't take him skydiving
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the term used in Dilbert: "cow-orkers"
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Drinking bleach is probably like eating a spoonful of Drano, sure it will clean you out, but it will leave you hollow inside.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right, but I understand
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When you work for over 30 years and deal with assholes on a daily basis, I can see the temptation
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seduce their romantic partner?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Seduce their romantic partner?


and/or parental unit.
 
wetrat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's a dollar general store with more than one employee? I'm shocked
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Come on, Subby... Have you ever actually TALKED to someone in HR?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Ragin' Asian: Seduce their romantic partner?

and/or parental unit.


And then do them in a very uncomfortable place.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wetrat: There's a dollar general store with more than one employee? I'm shocked


Aldi [Trader Joes] in Denmark would sometime ask customers to watch the till whilst their only employee went to the bathroom. Happened to me once. I guess I looked trustworthy.

They have more than one employee at the time now though, probably because of rampant shoplifting, rather than any concern for their wellbeing though. They are yet to show a profit here, despite being around for 30+ years.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Once I returned to work after my accident, I was still pretty heavy on painkillers and doing as well as I could. I worked in IT at the time so they brought in another guy to help because I was unable to drive company vehicles at the time. His name was Tom. Tom would call my boss in Texas behind my back and give him reports on things that I was doing. he would say things to me like, you look like hell why don't you go in the back and take a nap and I'll cover you. Which, of course, I took him up on. Then he would call my boss in Texas and say, I have no idea where he is he's been gone for hours! He was eventually hired as the networking guy. Once I found out from my boss what he had been doing, go ahead and ask me how well his network worked going forward. He ultimately was fired within three months. Go ahead, piss me off.
 
morg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "DeLand"

Atleast he didn't take him skydiving


Seems like it's been couple years now but I wonder how much that is just covid lockdown.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My last job before I got demoted into management was as a line operator in a factory, when a coworker pissed me off I would just look for the shiattiest thing to package on the schedule and ask my boss to give me that person as a packer and I'd run they hell out of the machine.

When I crossed over into management it was quite a shock to me all the people that get management involved because they have problems with one of their coworkers.

Also, spoiler alert, any coworker that's always going on about snitches... is probably the biggest snitch you work with.  I usually ignore them though, people don't snitch out people for being bad workers, they snitch out the people they don't like for doing shiat they all do.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Geez, how bored do you have to be?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
HR blows goats but it is a very necessary evil.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"...Pepsi he was drinking on a counter before going to the restroom...and took a drink from the can..."

Ewww, nasty.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: HR blows goats but it is a very necessary evil.


I've had good HR before, when you have a bad HR guy it's absolutely awful.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One of the many unsung benefits of working from home is that I know exactly who'd try to poison me, and I likely know why they would make the attempt.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Drinking bleach is probably like eating a spoonful of Drano, sure it will clean you out, but it will leave you hollow inside.


Nice beaver.
 
