 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   People watching for raining squid as exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims   (npr.org) divider line
5
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

203 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2022 at 7:35 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A reference to the Watchmen TV series. I'm sure some other people might get that.

We need to learn from that massacre and take pains to ensure another like it never happens again in this country. Though I suspect 1/3 of the population is crossing their fingers every day, waiting for the chance to do it again.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: A reference to the Watchmen TV series. I'm sure some other people might get that.

We need to learn from that massacre and take pains to ensure another like it never happens again in this country. Though I suspect 1/3 of the population is crossing their fingers every day, waiting for the chance to do it again.


While another third plans to shrug about it
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: WilderKWight: A reference to the Watchmen TV series. I'm sure some other people might get that.

We need to learn from that massacre and take pains to ensure another like it never happens again in this country. Though I suspect 1/3 of the population is crossing their fingers every day, waiting for the chance to do it again.

While another third plans to shrug about it


It won't be against African Americans this time though probably Hispanics that they see as illegal immigrants.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: e need to learn from that massacre and take pains to ensure another like it never happens again in this country.


hispanics will be the majority of the population by 2045 and i don't see them doing something like that, but i could be wrong.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
RandomInternetComment:

It won't be against African Americans this time though probably Hispanics that they see as illegal immigrants.

who is the they?  white people?  they better get to it, they will be the minority in the next 20 years.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.