(WHEC Rochester)   When clearing out old, abandoned property lots, you can expect to find all sorts of hidden treasures. And sometimes, horrors   (whec.com) divider line
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As if being in Rochester wasn't punishment enough.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Call me a hipster or snooty or whatever, but I prefer my heroin locally sourced, humanely produced, and served in an open air, farm-to-table atmosphere.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Indescribable, eldritch horrors?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Democracy dies in darkness. Open-air heroin markets die in daylight.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Call me a hipster or snooty or whatever, but I prefer my heroin locally sourced, humanely produced, and served in an open air, farm-to-table atmosphere.


Don't forget gluten-free. My heroin has to be gluten-free.
 
NoGods
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was cleaning out an old house and found a medical textbook about blood letting that was published in 1789. Does that count?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bring back opium dens. Or opium rec rooms. Or charming opium nooks.
 
Northern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's going on here? A bunch of things.  A failed public health and health care system?  A zone that police encourage to keep it hidden, in part because of pressure from elected leaders?  Addicts kicked out of their homes and communities because of their problems which also likely include petty theft to fuel their habit?
Anyhoo, don't clear too much of the brush unless you are fine disposing the corpses.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Northern: What's going on here? A bunch of things.  A failed public health and health care system?  A zone that police encourage to keep it hidden, in part because of pressure from elected leaders?  Addicts kicked out of their homes and communities because of their problems which also likely include petty theft to fuel their habit?
Anyhoo, don't clear too much of the brush unless you are fine disposing the corpses.


It's like an episode of The Wire, except it's not in Baltimore.
 
