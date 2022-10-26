 Skip to content
(Metro)   After an unsuccessful attempt to steal meat from a grocer, man attempts to rob a post office with a plastic shopping bag as a disguise   (metro.co.uk) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methinks this lad should opt for another line of work.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sainsbury's?  Ugh, at least wear a Waitrose bag over your head.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Where did that lucky bastard find a plastic bag!?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mean, you'd never know it was Walter Cronkite.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pretty sure we would pay to have criminals like that here in the states. No guns, very little violence and so stupid they get caught almost immediately.
Here they just walk into the store and point a gun in your face and if you blink wrong you get shot. Twitchy addicts are not who you want pointing a gun at you.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
