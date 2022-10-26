 Skip to content
Germany announces plans to legalize SchmokenDopen
    European Union, Law, Bundestag, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, Germany, Victimless crime, Green Party, Legalization  
54 Comments
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm always glad to see a country wise up and end the war on drugs, especially marijuana. No need to spend tax dollars to ruin the lives of citizens with over policing and punishment. Instead, collect tax dollars in exchange for regulating the market and making sure it's safe, accurately labeled, and unadulterated.

/Also, the Germans could use another way to relax.
 
pacmanner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Been living in DE for 14 years now and I never thought I would see the day. Bout freakin time.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And so goes the economy of The Netherlands.

They'll have to go back to tulips and wooden shoes.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm always confused about the "long legislative time" needed to legalize it.


That's farking bullshiat.

Looking at you, NY state.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Smoke and a Pancake?
no...
Cigarette and a waffle?
no...
Pipe and Crepe?
no...
Bong and Blintz?
No!

Well!  ...I can see there is no pleasing you Mr. Powers!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That headline reminds me of a very old joke. Back when computers too up whole rooms.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
sn0r
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
BUBATZ
 
kindms
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
cool ive always wanted to visit germany and this would make it easier
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pacmanner: Been living in DE for 14 years now and I never thought I would see the day. Bout freakin time.


Aw it was always coming. It's effectively decriminalized already in a lot places.

/My neighbors grow terrace plants in public view
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But...but...a BABY just died from an overdose!
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: And so goes the economy of The Netherlands.

They'll have to go back to tulips and wooden shoes.


Don't forget whores and cheese.  But hopefully not whores with cheese.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kiffen macht Spass.

I always got uspset getting high in that culinary wasteland, munchies without good food is no good.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Finally, a solid plan to prevent them from periodically invading France
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How do you say dpoisn.com in German?
 
6nome
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Arbeit Macht Weed
 
Two16
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sn0r: BUBATZ


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pacmanner: Been living in DE for 14 years now and I never thought I would see the day. Bout freakin time.


We finally got it in Connecticut too.

I have been donating to legalization organizations since I was in high school in the 80s.

It is, in fact, bout freakin time
 
The Envoy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love Germany.  Berlin is one of my favourite cities in the world, if you haven't been you should visit.  Great people, great food, amazing history.  If you do it right you can have a huge amount of fun.  Germany is one of the places I'm considering relocating to, thanks to Brexiteers f*cking the UK over and Trump and his cult destroying the US, my two main options.  Thanks to some Irish blood I am still a European citizen.

So this is good news.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Finally, Germans can now legally understand what Krautrock was about, 50 years later.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: How do you say [dpoisn.com image 54x11] in German?


Splifflich
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Based on my experience with cigarettes and Europeans, the major issue will be consumption in public areas. Much like drinking alcohol (I love walking beers!), people are going to smoke everywhere.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have you ever been to Oktoberfest...on pot?
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Have you ever been to Oktoberfest...on pot?


Sooo many bratwursts.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Two16: sn0r: BUBATZ

[i.ytimg.com image 320x180]


hehe. Ya know, one of the major original investors in Zubaz was Animal of the Road Warriors / Legion of Doom, the wrestling tag team. I always loved that fact.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Have you ever been to Oktoberfest...on pot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Kiffen macht Spass.

I always got uspset getting high in that culinary wasteland, munchies without good food is no good.


Sauerbraten, bratwursts, Käsespätzle and ham hocks as big as your head is a culinary wasteland?  I used to think you were cool....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tirob
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "[Health Minister] Lauterbach, of the ruling Social Democrats (SPD), presented a survey which estimates that about 4 million adults use cannabis in Germany. The data suggests there is a huge black market and organized crime involved in the trade."

I take it that Mr. Minister thinks that legalizing will cause the criminals who currently control the weed trade in Germany to fold up their tents and walk away from their market.  In a pig's hole they will, not when there's money to be made by undercutting taxed and regulated weed on the black market.

https://nationalpost.com/cannabis/four-years-after-legalization-illegal-cannabis-market-still-thriving

"You can get a premium [sic] ounce for $100 on the streets, whereas in a retail store, it would cost over $250 for comparable quality [sic]"
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oa330_man: lilplatinum: Kiffen macht Spass.

I always got uspset getting high in that culinary wasteland, munchies without good food is no good.

Sauerbraten, bratwursts, Käsespätzle and ham hocks as big as your head is a culinary wasteland?  I used to think you were cool....

[Fark user image 800x600]


Gaaa, I can smell that picture and I want some now.
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: pacmanner: Been living in DE for 14 years now and I never thought I would see the day. Bout freakin time.

We finally got it in Connecticut too.

I have been donating to legalization organizations since I was in high school in the 80s.

It is, in fact, bout freakin time


dispensary at the bottom of my street (medical only at the moment). im just waiting for july 2023 so i can get my grow going
 
Elzar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pass the Vichy Deutschy on the left hand side?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alternate Universe Germany legalized weed in the 1920s, and by the 40s they were a world power for completely peaceful reasons.  They were the go-to vacation spot in Europe and they virtually invented fast food and convenience stores.   Schnelle Trip and VonDonalds were world-wide commercial powerhouses by 1965.  The "Dolphy" Hitler Orchestra achieved some small success pioneering Zyklon Jazz in Paris, but it was a very acquired taste.
 
batlock666
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

oa330_man: lilplatinum: Kiffen macht Spass.

I always got uspset getting high in that culinary wasteland, munchies without good food is no good.

Sauerbraten, bratwursts, Käsespätzle and ham hocks as big as your head is a culinary wasteland?  I used to think you were cool....

[Fark user image 800x600]


Schwarzwaldtorte for dessert, while drinking large glasses of spezi.
 
pacmanner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: pacmanner: Been living in DE for 14 years now and I never thought I would see the day. Bout freakin time.

Aw it was always coming. It's effectively decriminalized already in a lot places.

/My neighbors grow terrace plants in public view


Actually, I am experimenting with my first grow. One plant that is almost ready for harvest. Weather has been fairly mild here lately. Hopefully it goes well but man I have to be patient for a couple more weeks.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oa330_man: lilplatinum: Kiffen macht Spass.

I always got uspset getting high in that culinary wasteland, munchies without good food is no good.

Sauerbraten, bratwursts, Käsespätzle and ham hocks as big as your head is a culinary wasteland?  I used to think you were cool....

[Fark user image 800x600]


Pork and potatoes gets farking boring after a while, especially when ze average German has a palate that thinks spices north of farking paprika are too hot to hand.

These people think hotdogs cut up in ketchup with "curry powder" is a farking delicacy.

Loved my 6 years there, but the food scene and going back to the land of well stocked 24 hour grocery stores were certainly highlights of my return.

/Berlins probably better these days since it is hipsterville and filled with a lot of non Germans.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
d2eehagpk5cl65.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Kiffen macht Spass.

I always got uspset getting high in that culinary wasteland, munchies without good food is no good.


I feel the storm coming.
I'm in a quandary.
My homemade fresh pesto with pasta, or a homemade crust pizza margherita with bufala mozzarella?
Damn you, wake and bake.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Envoy: I love Germany.  Berlin is one of my favourite cities in the world, if you haven't been you should visit.  Great people, great food, amazing history.  If you do it right you can have a huge amount of fun.  Germany is one of the places I'm considering relocating to, thanks to Brexiteers f*cking the UK over and Trump and his cult destroying the US, my two main options.  Thanks to some Irish blood I am still a European citizen.

So this is good news.


Amazing history?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: And so goes the economy of The Netherlands.

They'll have to go back to tulips and wooden shoes.


...ok, I'm listening - how does this work, we fashion the wooden shoes into some sort of rudimentary bong and smoke the tulips?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: Mrtraveler01: And so goes the economy of The Netherlands.

They'll have to go back to tulips and wooden shoes.

...ok, I'm listening - how does this work, we fashion the wooden shoes into some sort of rudimentary bong and smoke the tulips?


The Dutch are a very brilliant group of people.

I'm sure they'll figure out a way.
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tirob: FTFA:  "[Health Minister] Lauterbach, of the ruling Social Democrats (SPD), presented a survey which estimates that about 4 million adults use cannabis in Germany. The data suggests there is a huge black market and organized crime involved in the trade."

I take it that Mr. Minister thinks that legalizing will cause the criminals who currently control the weed trade in Germany to fold up their tents and walk away from their market.  In a pig's hole they will, not when there's money to be made by undercutting taxed and regulated weed on the black market.

https://nationalpost.com/cannabis/four-years-after-legalization-illegal-cannabis-market-still-thriving

"You can get a premium [sic] ounce for $100 on the streets, whereas in a retail store, it would cost over $250 for comparable quality [sic]"


Opening the window for legalization in a retail scenario usually opens the window for home grows as well.

And the great thing about a decent home grow is that you can grow enough for yourself and usually a few others.

Let the retail places price it ridiculously and let the dealers getting dirt weed from over the border keep doing what they're doing.  The goal is to sink the illegal sector AND the retail sectors at the same time.  Normalize it so much that backyard grows are as common as tomato plants and that'll eliminate the high cost of seeds as well.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
> Taps foot on the floor impatiently.


we need to do this here....
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Envoy: I love Germany.  Berlin is one of my favourite cities in the world, if you haven't been you should visit.  Great people, great food, amazing history.  If you do it right you can have a huge amount of fun.  Germany is one of the places I'm considering relocating to, thanks to Brexiteers f*cking the UK over and Trump and his cult destroying the US, my two main options.  Thanks to some Irish blood I am still a European citizen.

So this is good news.


Lived in Berlin, 1974-76.
It was a little less fun back then.
Lots of goddamn Orcs.
Sooo many stories. As a 14 year old, I had a gorgeous 20 year old blonde that expressed interest in me, but all she wanted was that base exchange card.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tirob: FTFA:  "[Health Minister] Lauterbach, of the ruling Social Democrats (SPD), presented a survey which estimates that about 4 million adults use cannabis in Germany. The data suggests there is a huge black market and organized crime involved in the trade."

I take it that Mr. Minister thinks that legalizing will cause the criminals who currently control the weed trade in Germany to fold up their tents and walk away from their market.  In a pig's hole they will, not when there's money to be made by undercutting taxed and regulated weed on the black market.

https://nationalpost.com/cannabis/four-years-after-legalization-illegal-cannabis-market-still-thriving

"You can get a premium [sic] ounce for $100 on the streets, whereas in a retail store, it would cost over $250 for comparable quality [sic]"


They have an ounce of Northern lights AA flower for $99CAD at the government store down the street from me.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Envoy: I love Germany.  Berlin is one of my favourite cities in the world, if you haven't been you should visit.  Great people, great food, amazing history.  If you do it right you can have a huge amount of fun.  Germany is one of the places I'm considering relocating to, thanks to Brexiteers f*cking the UK over and Trump and his cult destroying the US, my two main options.  Thanks to some Irish blood I am still a European citizen.

So this is good news.


Military dad so I was born there in Stuttgart, have also been considering expatriation. Especially since I'm past the age of compulsory service..
 
Stibbons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Spliffy tag taking a weed nap...
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: born_yesterday: Have you ever been to Oktoberfest...on pot?

Sooo many bratwursts.


I generally avoid sausage parties.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: Mrtraveler01: And so goes the economy of The Netherlands.

They'll have to go back to tulips and wooden shoes.

...ok, I'm listening - how does this work, we fashion the wooden shoes into some sort of rudimentary bong and smoke the tulips?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Getting high and eating this would be a good day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oa330_man: lilplatinum: Kiffen macht Spass.

I always got uspset getting high in that culinary wasteland, munchies without good food is no good.

Sauerbraten, bratwursts, Käsespätzle and ham hocks as big as your head is a culinary wasteland?  I used to think you were cool....

[Fark user image image 800x600]


Yeah dude German food is total stoner chow.  Spaetzle, bratwurst, etc.  Comfort central
 
lefty248
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tirob: FTFA:  "[Health Minister] Lauterbach, of the ruling Social Democrats (SPD), presented a survey which estimates that about 4 million adults use cannabis in Germany. The data suggests there is a huge black market and organized crime involved in the trade."

I take it that Mr. Minister thinks that legalizing will cause the criminals who currently control the weed trade in Germany to fold up their tents and walk away from their market.  In a pig's hole they will, not when there's money to be made by undercutting taxed and regulated weed on the black market.

https://nationalpost.com/cannabis/four-years-after-legalization-illegal-cannabis-market-still-thriving

"You can get a premium [sic] ounce for $100 on the streets, whereas in a retail store, it would cost over $250 for comparable quality [sic]"


The last illegal weed I bought in Michigan was $300 an ounce. I just bought an ounce and a half in the cannabis store for $301 taxes included (16%). I would rather pay the taxes than the drug cartels.
 
