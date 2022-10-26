 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 245 of WW3: Zelenskiy adviser warns of 'heaviest of battles' ahead in Kherson. Biden and Sunak reaffirm commitment to Ukraine. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
96
    More: News, Nobel Prize, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russian human rights, Russian forces, Belarus, Ukrainian lawyer  
•       •       •

247 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Oct 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



96 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
1h
In the Czech city of Litomerice, an unknown person painted the pedestal of the monument to the Red Army, visually turning it into a washing machine
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure somebody here was tracking it, but what are the percentages of Estimated loss vs Estimated Total Amount these days? (IE : They had X amount of tanks set aside, and UKR has blown up Y%)
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
'Stugna-P/Skif' destroys russian fuel truck

boom
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
1h
In the Czech city of Litomerice, an unknown person painted the pedestal of the monument to the Red Army, visually turning it into a washing machine
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x510]
[pbs.twimg.com image 528x680]
[pbs.twimg.com image 360x265]


It's glorious!
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it possible to upvote from red to green? I think this thread should get a green light:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1585182541559914496

Vote it up TFers.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

valenumr: Is it possible to upvote from red to green? I think this thread should get a green light:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1585182541559914496

Vote it up TFers.


Oops. fark link:
https://m.fark.com/comments/12618008
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My latest interview in The Netherlands.
The popular support of Ukraine is VERY strong here!https://t.co/HccoJaLT6l
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 26, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Czechia closes its borders to Russians, joining Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland 🇨🇿🇵🇱🇪🇪🇱🇻🇱🇹🇫🇮🇺🇦

Starting Oct. 25, Czechia is denying entry to all Russians, even if they have a valid Schengen visa issued by other EU stateshttps://t.co/J6kEmgGFF5
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 26, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or Russia could dig through the ground and attack the USA from a super tunnel, or Russia could take over mars and send Martians to fight in kherson or or or...



Georgy Makariev from the Russia-aligned People's Army of Donbas says that Russia could strike Kyiv via Belarus or launch a major offensive from Bryansk

Russian media is warning of a surprise offensive where Ukraine has minimal troop concentrations
- Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) October 26, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't remember if people saw this. In recent days Russia went from hunting Nazis back to going after satanists, to specifically members of the church of Satan i be guess. I wonder if they'll have copies of the sims 3 when they find proof of this stuff.



Day 245 of my 3 day war. Told my army to stop looking for Hitler and instead find Satan. Seems appropriate as I'll meet him eventually.

I remain a master strategist.
- Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) October 26, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only the rude servants remain


Putin's mobilization leaves Moscow without civil servants
- RoINTEL (@RoINTEL) October 26, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid had a FNAF nightmare so posting stuff while i explain animatronics can't walk around and most robots would be defeated by stairs anyway.



Filtration is escalating in Kherson as Russia tries to forcibly evacuate and deport civilians

Searches of cars and homes are common place, as the tactics that Russia used to brutal effect against civilians in Mariupol resurface again
- Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) October 26, 2022
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Editor of Yezhednevnik, online newspaper,  Siarhei Satsuk was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

He wrote online critiques about Lukashenka's lack of response to Covid-19.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have a link handy for this one but be KFC is going too.
Better late than never...i guess.



⚡ Russian media: Mercedes-Benz to leave Russia, sell assets.

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to sell its Russian assets to local car dealer Avtodom, according to Russian-controlled news agency RIA Novosti.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 26, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I posted this later into the thread yesterday but it's neat so i wanted to pay it again.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/this-quad-minigun-armed-wwii-turret-spewing-rounds-is-metal-as-hell
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's one thing i know about Afghanistan is the unending love for Russians.


The Wagner Group is reportedly trying to recruit Afghan commandos for Russia's war in Ukraine

Recall that immediately after the Taliban takeover, Maxim Shugaley, a key Prigozhin ally visited Kabul
- Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) October 26, 2022
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Can't remember if people saw this. In recent days Russia went from hunting Nazis back to going after satanists, to specifically members of the church of Satan i be guess. I wonder if they'll have copies of the sims 3 when they find proof of this stuff.


Day 245 of my 3 day war. Told my army to stop looking for Hitler and instead find Satan. Seems appropriate as I'll meet him eventually.

I remain a master strategist.
- Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) October 26, 2022


Well.... The criminals did find copies of the game Doom when looting laptops... so of course UA is full of satanists.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian special units don't feel very special


Russian Spetsnaz units continue to be thrown into infantry roles by their commanders which is causing significant tension.

This is mainly due to the incompetence of the regular infantry so the commanders have to rely on the special forces to make breakthroughs...
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) October 26, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost the link with pics, sorry. Big column of smoke basically


Training base for Russian mobilised soldiers was hiat in occupied Kherson.
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) October 26, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With regards to NATO troops near the Ukraine border


"Deploying near Ukraine's border" = a US rotational force training with NATO ally Romania.

We've had rotational units from various Divisions (82d Airborne, 1st Inf, 3d Inf, 1st Cav) training at Cincu, Romania (& in 36 other nations around Ukraine) since 2013.

Facts matter. https://t.co/iIVVQhrptY
- Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) October 26, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia's doing it's regular nuke readiness exercises. So you can ignore a lot of the crap like this for the next while. It's a normal activity.


⚡Shoigu stated that under the leadership of Putin, training is being conducted on the task of a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear strike.

👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua
- FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) October 26, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok kid's asleep again so last one from me for a bit


The documents - some half burnt in a furnace in the bunker - show Russian troops anxious over the arrival of HIMARS and grappling with desertions and casualties. One soldier said it was like playing "roulette". Ukrainian strikes could land anywhere. https://t.co/sb7ha9pMKg
- Mari Saito (@saitomri) October 26, 2022
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Ukrainian strikes could land anywhere.


That poor russian lackwit. Ukrainian strikes don't land just anywhere. They land precisely, and with precision, bang on target.

Which is him, by the way: the "Legitimate target" walking.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: I posted this later into the thread yesterday but it's neat so i wanted to pay it again.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/this-quad-minigun-armed-wwii-turret-spewing-rounds-is-metal-as-hell


Drone defense?

Probably only need 1 gun with tracers.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: If there's one thing i know about Afghanistan is the unending love for Russians.


The Wagner Group is reportedly trying to recruit Afghan commandos for Russia's war in Ukraine

Recall that immediately after the Taliban takeover, Maxim Shugaley, a key Prigozhin ally visited Kabul
- Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) October 26, 2022


Every societies have their traitors, look at Chechnya.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Ok kid's asleep again so last one from me for a bit

The documents - some half burnt in a furnace in the bunker - show Russian troops anxious over the arrival of HIMARS and grappling with desertions and casualties. One soldier said it was like playing "roulette". Ukrainian strikes could land anywhere. https://t.co/sb7ha9pMKg
- Mari Saito (@saitomri) October 26, 2022


And you know, Russian Roulette just hasn't been the same since they stopped issuing revolvers.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberals are urging the Biden administration to seek a settlement between the two before the nukes come out. They must have suddenly realized they used to be against war.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Or Russia could dig through the ground and attack the USA from a super tunnel, or Russia could take over mars and send Martians to fight in kherson or or or...


Russia can't attack anything more than 50 miles from its last railway station, so I predict a train built over the north pole and through Canada without Canadians noticing.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Liberals are urging the Biden administration to seek a settlement between the two before the nukes come out. They must have suddenly realized they used to be against war.


And they already withdrew the request. The backlash was fierce, and support for Ukraine is pretty damn solid.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which Opo the googly-eyed unexploded bomb was forcibly inserted into Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's cloaca, did not represent any actual knowledge of his medical condition on the part of the animators. In fact, in the current phase of the moon, Lavrov is in his were-llama state rather than his were-chicken state and does not possess any orifices beyond what would be otherwise expected. A team of state-sponsored cryptozoologists have been dispatched to the Blyaat the Caat production offices to sort out any confusion.

* Vladimir Putin did not order the invasion of Ukraine due to any grand designs of recreating the Russian Empire. He is simply and reasonably concerned that the Ukrainians are always after his Lucky Charms.

* While the American Fried Chicken chain 'KFC' may be the latest fast food chain to leave Russia, industry officials have already stepped up to replace them with "Russian Fried Chicken" and filed for the trademark 'RFC.' The consumer board has allowed two weeks for the public to comment on this.

* While Western sources may wax rhapsodic about the 'Metaverse,' which is simply a capitalist imaginary reality based on the delusions of creepy tech-bros, the glorious nation of Russia has created the far superior 'Meatverse' in which Russian citizens can experience glorious, high-definition videos beamed straight into their occipital lobes of delicious sausages, roasts, and steaks. Whilst the pathetic Westerners see low-resolution visions of inferior consumer products such as high-fashion jewelry or clothing, we proud Russians will experience the truly unattainable foodstuffs which set our nation apart from the inferior places of the world, and virtually savor the meat-based glories that are otherwise unobtainable in our current economic state. While there may be some truth behind the rumors of Meatverse vacationers who emerge with their brains fried, researchers are currently unsure if this is due to the sheer beauty of a standing rib roast or the fact that they are being subjected to a fourteen thousand watt microwave magnetron being beamed directly into their skulls. Research will continue until the cafeteria kitchen is fully restocked.

* The giant Disco Ball which briefly hung underneath the completely non-destroyed Crimean Bridge before being banished into non-existence by official decree and achieving sentience through a loophole in logical impossibility has embarked on a new career, and now wishes to be known as 'The Artist Formerly Known as Disco Ball' during spoken word performances and slam poetry competitions across eastern Europe. Tickets are now on sale at your local Schrödinger's Box Office.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Liberals are urging the Biden administration to seek a settlement between the two before the nukes come out. They must have suddenly realized they used to be against war.


Already been retracted

They said it was drafted months ago, and have no idea why it was released now
 
WTFDYW [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
1h
In the Czech city of Litomerice, an unknown person painted the pedestal of the monument to the Red Army, visually turning it into a washing machine
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x510]
[pbs.twimg.com image 528x680]
[pbs.twimg.com image 360x265]


That's pretty funny.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Liberals are urging the Biden administration to seek a settlement between the two before the nukes come out. They must have suddenly realized they used to be against war.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Kangaroo_Ralph: Liberals are urging the Biden administration to seek a settlement between the two before the nukes come out. They must have suddenly realized they used to be against war.

Already been retracted

They said it was drafted months ago, and have no idea why it was released now


Well, it's obvious! The pro-russian republicans who were trying to get us to quit NATO and hand over Ukraine to Putin now can't possibly take up a position that any Democrats endorse. They're stuck fighting each other to show who's more pro-Ukraine now! In one masterstroke, the Democrats shored up support for the enemies of Russia, sowed division in the ranks of anti-democratic forces in the US, and got their names in the news! Brilliant!

Or some tankie staffer released something out of date from months ago in an attempt at an October Surprise, but how likely is that?
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
'Stugna-P/Skif' destroys russian fuel truck

boom


Nice. It's the little things that make life worthwhile.
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian MOD just announced that they will probably withdraw from Kherson, because they've already stolen all the washing machines.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: Juc: Can't remember if people saw this. In recent days Russia went from hunting Nazis back to going after satanists, to specifically members of the church of Satan i be guess. I wonder if they'll have copies of the sims 3 when they find proof of this stuff.


Day 245 of my 3 day war. Told my army to stop looking for Hitler and instead find Satan. Seems appropriate as I'll meet him eventually.

I remain a master strategist.
- Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) October 26, 2022

Well.... The criminals did find copies of the game Doom when looting laptops... so of course UA is full of satanists.


I never got that bit of logic. You play a game where you mercilessly slaughter the hordes of hell, and that somehow makes oyu a satanist?

....scratch that, it makes perfect sense in the frame of reference where the people fighting against a country speedrunning Nazi Germany before and into WW2 in all but name are labeled "Nazis".
 
hestheone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Can't remember if people saw this. In recent days Russia went from hunting Nazis back to going after satanists, to specifically members of the church of Satan i be guess. I wonder if they'll have copies of the sims 3 when they find proof of this stuff.

Day 245 of my 3 day war. Told my army to stop looking for Hitler and instead find Satan. Seems appropriate as I'll meet him eventually.

I remain a master strategist.
- Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) October 26, 2022


Day 200 of when the Russians ran out of arty and rockets.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I've been mostly absent lately due to dealing with funeral and ski patrol, but I've been posting the aid links mostly on time.

That won't happen for the next week or so.  My first day for early voting starts tomorrow, so I won't be able to use my phone until my lunch break, which had been 2pm or so last time around

If anyone is willing to work a 15+ hour day, possibly dealing with idiots who think the elections are rigged, contact your local elections board now.  They'll likely be having training up until the election and need alternates to fill in for any sick people.

(My other chief judge is out, as he just started a 3 week Covid quarantine)

Stay safe everyone.  Anyone who tells you masks don't do anything is a dumbass

/if they truly didn't do anything, then it's not a big deal to wear them
//and if you find them difficult to breathe in, you either already have respiratory issues or are going to be screwed when you do
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 15 to October 21

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the tankies are out in force today right off the bat.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

valenumr: Is it possible to upvote from red to green? I think this thread should get a green light:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1585182541559914496

Vote it up TFers.


Sometimes upvoting helps. Sometimes using "Report this link to admins" to appeal works.

The rest of the time Drew just sits back with a bourbon and chuckles.
 
korteks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Juc: Only the rude servants remain


Putin's mobilization leaves Moscow without civil servants
- RoINTEL (@RoINTEL) October 26, 2022


Lol, at this pace of mobilization of the males russia will soon turn into Castle Anthrax

/bad, bad Poot
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image image 240x138]


* While the American Fried Chicken chain 'KFC' may be the latest fast food chain to leave Russia, industry officials have already stepped up to replace them with "Russian Fried Chicken" and filed for the trademark 'RFC.' The consumer board has allowed two weeks for the public to comment on this.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Nappy Fibonacci
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Knowing that there may be other farkers who share my need to be cheered up (f*****d), I wrestled with whether Brian Blessed, NAFO or some other remedy would serve best.

Instead, I give to you an imported pharmaceutical-grade pick-me-up:

Mark Hertling on Twitter: "https://t.co/0gL68WHara" / Twitter

I hope it helps.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Liberals are urging the Biden administration to seek a settlement between the two before the nukes come out. They must have suddenly realized they used to be against war.


Day late and a dollar short, shill. They already restricted and blamed overzealous staffer.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Kangaroo_Ralph: Liberals are urging the Biden administration to seek a settlement between the two before the nukes come out. They must have suddenly realized they used to be against war.

And they already withdrew the request. The backlash was fierce, and support for Ukraine is pretty damn solid.


Fred Kaplan had a decent article in Slate about what they were doing or thought they were doing.  He boils it down to that the progressive caucus is basically shut out of this discussion, but they wanted to be involved so they crafted this muddled mess that says nothing when you dig into the meat and potatoes of it.  They're have crafted an identify of being always anti-war, but are now in a situation where the US is not the bad guy.  This is new ground and they don't know how to handle it.

But the best part was the clown show of drafting it 5 months ago and letting it sit around only to blame its release on some overzealous staffer.  Management coming up with a lousy plan and then blaming it on the workers doesn't sound very progressive.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unbelievable footage from Russian invasion of Ukraine - analysis by Estonian reserve soldier
Youtube WyHHqDLMOV4
 
Displayed 50 of 96 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.