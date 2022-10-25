 Skip to content
(NYPost)   I asked Dad if snakes burp and he said, "You'll have to ask Grandma"   (nypost.com) divider line
17
    More: Creepy, Snake, Pythonidae, Indonesia, Provinces of Indonesia, 22-foot-long python, Jambi, giant snake, Srivijaya  
17 Comments     (+0 »)
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My grandma went the same way.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Tanqueray: My grandma went the same way.


Squeezed to death and swallowed by a 22 foot python?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Makes a man pine for the olden days when Grandmas got taken out by reindeer. Much more romantic.

🎵"Grandma swallowed whole by a python..."🎶

Nah, never catch on.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meats meat and a snakes gotta eat.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally believable
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Weird. I recently watched a video that was almost the exact opposite except it was inches and involved Subby's grandma.

/Yay. Right thread this time.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this movie, I believe the Grandma is played by Jon Voight
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I saw this movie, I believe the Grandma is played by Jon Voight


Is the movie named "Deslitherance"?
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I bet it's Indonesia", I thought, before clicking.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did that hippo eat the mid...er little person?
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gotta learn to stay away from those pythons and stick with the Alabama Black Snake. The latter won't kill you and then swallow you whole.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Monch!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Her whole what?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes kill the snake that will make it better
 
invictus2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Peggy Hill says Vagina
Youtube sc-099OMn3E
 
jrl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For me, it would have been "Ask your Great-Aunt Leona."
She was a herpetologist, who met Uncle Bill while collecting
vipers on Guam. Not the same story, but for sure she would
have known the answer.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Makes a man pine for the olden days when Grandmas got taken out by reindeer. Much more romantic.

🎵"Grandma swallowed whole by a python..."🎶

Nah, never catch on.


You've gotta get the meter down...

🎶Grandma got ingested by a python🎶

Much better!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

