Farker Dinodork gets old in the process of finding a Tyrannosaurus fossil.
20
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Congratulations, Dinodork!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Congrats to you and your team.  So glad you found it.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You're gonna need a big wooden plaque now so you can hang it above the mantlepiece.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice work. Congrats
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Very cool
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
.

Congratulations!

Very coo!


.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
25 years? That's dedication. Must've felt sweet.

Congrats!!
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's always the last place you look, Subby.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hopefully, that will teach them to put it back in it's place this time so it doesn't get lost.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Should have checked there first.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Congrats Dinodork!
 
chrisco123
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was a dream of mine before life got in the way.  Way to go Dinodork!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nice.

Steve Winwood - Valerie (Official Video)
Youtube cbKNICg-REA
 
ingo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Proof that persistence pays off!

Congratulations on your success!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You can spend the next 25 years piecing it together!
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Congratulations!  Okay, now *there* is something to be proud of!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It took 25 years? What did you dig with? A spoon?

/just kidding
//congratulations
///third slashie
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Excellent dinodork.  Now you must publish.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Congrats Dinodork!

In total, the team uncovered 15 percent of the dinosaur's full skeleton, but it is possible for more to be found in that area. "

Were any parts of the skull or teeth found?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ItBelongsinamuseum.gif
 
