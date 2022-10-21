 Skip to content
TikTok on its way to become one of America's primary news sources. That should tick all the boxes
29
263 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2022 at 8:30 AM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
For idiots maybe.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: For idiots maybe.


Well, they are the majority.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And FB is the main news source for people 60 and older.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is Tic Tok going to start their own 24/7 cable news network?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
johndalek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
thankfully i get my news on the most reliable source out there--and it is also my personal porn site---yes, thanks to fark.com i have all the bases covered
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
and TikTok videos are bastions of being objective and properly vetted on all important subjects /s
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
nme.comView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, it's owned by the Chinese government and was intentionally made to be as addictive and mind numbing as possible - so this isn't an issue, and anyone that has been saying it's going to be an issue is just a conspiracy theorist nutter.
 
Koodz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: Is Tic Tok going to start their own 24/7 cable news network?


24 loops, 7 seconds long before whoever watches it recovers from their fugue state and remembers to swipe or tap or whatever the fark it is they do to get the next video to start?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Twitter still source of choice for the pol tab.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Koodz: steklo: Is Tic Tok going to start their own 24/7 cable news network?

24 loops, 7 seconds long before whoever watches it recovers from their fugue state and remembers to swipe or tap or whatever the fark it is they do to get the next video to start?


I've only seen tic-tok videos on Youtube when someone makes a montage of fails...

I've no idea how it works, but if Tic Toc wants to get into the news business, I expect them to start a cable channel.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Local news, every hour, on the hour.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is Tik Tok still a Chinese company?
 
blackminded
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: For idiots maybe.


He said on Fark.
 
sniderman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And most of the news outlets breathlessly cover Twitter posts as actual news reports.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's because most people under 30 are ignorant and stupid. It's why you need to be 35 to qualify for US President. You haven't had enough life experiences.

And yes I'm calling my younger self ignorant and stupid. If you haven't come to that same  realization when you're older, you haven't grown much.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought it was all stupid stunts and dancing nekid girlies.
 
hej
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the pol tab links.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hej: Can't wait for the pol tab links.


People already cry and moan when Twitter gets linked on Poltab. How much worse can it get?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: How much worse can it get?


uhm...way worse?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Twitter still source of choice for the pol tab.


Twitter is absolutely serviceable as a news source, depending on how you use it.  I follow a handful of celebrities/businesses I like as well as a number of reputable journalists.  As long as I keep my feed set on Chronological, I have a perfectly usable newsfeed.

Of course, if I open it in a new browser and it's on the default curated feed, it's an absolute shiatshow.
 
db2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Further evidence supporting my theory that the internet was a mistake.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

db2: Further evidence supporting my theory that the internet was a mistake.


Fark user imageView Full Size


here, blame these guys....
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I find watching the tik tok to be too much of a commitment, I'm overwhelmed with information, I just dont have the time or attention span to devote to this platform. Perhaps some day someone will come up with a way to provide a brief summary that I can stick with from beginning to end.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Jeebus Saves: Twitter still source of choice for the pol tab.

Twitter is absolutely serviceable as a news source, depending on how you use it.  I follow a handful of celebrities/businesses I like as well as a number of reputable journalists.  As long as I keep my feed set on Chronological, I have a perfectly usable newsfeed.

Of course, if I open it in a new browser and it's on the default curated feed, it's an absolute shiatshow.


I'm sure people say the same thing about tik tok.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: db2: Further evidence supporting my theory that the internet was a mistake.

[Fark user image 754x489]

here, blame these guys....


I blame everyone except the big one in the back
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: I find watching the tik tok to be too much of a commitment, I'm overwhelmed with information, I just dont have the time or attention span to devote to this platform. Perhaps some day someone will come up with a way to provide a brief summary that I can stick with from beginning to end.


I guess I'm the opposite. There's too much attempt at information in too short a span, and I prefer a longer form. That said, I enjoyed it for a little while at the beginning of the pandemic, watching someone cook, an old lady dancing, a guy doing science experiments. But one night the app stopped and told me I should be sleeping, and that creeped me out. I'm in my 50s, and I was working 1 pm to 9 pm, why did someone design this thing to decide what my hours should be?

Now I look at it if someone sends me a link, but I don't stay. Probably I would follow some cooking and science people who are on there if they were somewhere else, but I guess this means I've aged out of online trends. Okay, I guess.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: hej: Can't wait for the pol tab links.

People already cry and moan when Twitter gets linked on Poltab. How much worse can it get?


Don't ever challenge WORSE.
 
