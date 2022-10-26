 Skip to content
(CBS Austin)   Your heart attack is extremely important to us. Please hold until one of our staff finishes with all other 911 calls. Thank you. ***Muzak version of Movin' Out***   (cbsaustin.com) divider line
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Its almost like the only thing that would deter 911 abusers is felony charges

Once those started being handed out then the lines would clear right up for the actual emergencies
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That poor woman. I can sympathize; I hate being on hold. I can't imagine her suffering.

/ 15 minutes? *shudder*
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Our office regularly monitors staffing across the county. Our most recent update showed our dispatch is almost at full staff. When the county had public safety vacancies earlier this year, the Travis County Commissioners Court increased wages by 12%."

Someone should tell all the Job Creators who "can't hire anyone" about this idea. Something about supply and demand.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I see what you did there subby....
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If they're going to put you on hold for the rest of your life, the least they could do is play some decent music.

Dixie Chicken (Live at the Rainbow Theatre, London, UK, 8/3/1977)
Youtube jqs7Vk7SRq4
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I see what you did there subby....


You outta know...

/by now
 
rudolphojones424
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

erik-k: "Our office regularly monitors staffing across the county. Our most recent update showed our dispatch is almost at full staff. When the county had public safety vacancies earlier this year, the Travis County Commissioners Court increased wages by 12%."

Someone should tell all the Job Creators who "can't hire anyone" about this idea. Something about supply and demand.


Fully staffed unfortunately doesn't mean enough staff for the workload. 911 centers always have staffing issues which leads to overtime which leads to burnout and bye bye 911 job, its a vicious circle that is hard to evade, plus add in long training times because its a very complex job which many people simply cannot do and you get long hold times.
 
Fearbot5000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can't shoot a dying guy, why bother responding?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Between staffing issues, the lag between hiring and getting dispatchers on the phones, and idiots who continue to clog the lines with emergency calls for overdone pizza, this shiat is going to happen.

And there's no easy solution, because the last thing you want is poorly trained, poorly vetted, incoherent dipshiats on the phone handling emergency calls. There's no way to make it happen faster.
 
