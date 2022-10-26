 Skip to content
Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria. You had one job
1
Burn_The_Plows
10 minutes ago  
FTFAIf you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems.

The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant.

WTF AP? You had one job to do - convey information. And you failed. All for sensationalism. I hope you're happy, asshats.
 
