 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Man being attacked by grizzly attempts to shoot dangerous predator, succeeds   (nbcnews.com) divider line
9
    More: Awkward, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, Teton County, Wyoming, Lee Francis, Sublette County, Wyoming, Wyoming hunter, attacking grizzly bear, Grand Teton National Park  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2022 at 5:30 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone needs to work on their trigger discipline, especially during tense, horrific-moment holster draws.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'Bear attack'. I'll take things that never happened for $100 Alex.

Dumbass shot himself and wanted to make it sound like he wasn't a dumbass.

/dnrtfa
//this is fark after all.
///3
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's really too late to draw yer gun AFTER the bear already attacked you, dumbass. Bears are one of those things you need to shoot long before they get there.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's really too late to draw yer gun AFTER the bear already attacked you, dumbass. Bears are one of those things you need to shoot long before they get there.


The article is unclear but it sounds like he missed his long arm shot at 6pm then ended up pissing himself as the bear ran away.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He almost met a 'grizzly end.'
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Twice in 2 days? Man. That sucks.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's really too late to draw yer gun AFTER the bear already attacked you, dumbass. Bears are one of those things you need to shoot long before they get there.


You don't always see the bear first.  For as big as they are, when grizzlies want to keep quiet and stay out of sight, as long as there's enough cover around they're surprisingly good at it.  Even for apex predators, nothing wants to have to engage in a long chase every time you're looking for dinner.  They learn not to be a bull in a china shop
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.