(KUTV Utah)   Registered sex offender who taped his personal cell phone under ex-girlfriend's car to track her movements didn't think his cunning plan all the way through   (kutv.com) divider line
3 Comments     (+0 »)
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You gotta check those coverage maps or you'll get screwed on roaming charges.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And the only people that get less time than sex offenders are Nat-C Zs (Nationalist Christian Zionists - you know, that death cult?)
 
ktybear
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA- We know that the most lethal cases of domestic violence are preceded by this type of behavior so when we see this happening it's really important to know what to do

Public castration anyone?
 
