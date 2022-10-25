 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube) Video Did you know this about aluminum cans? So much for avoiding bottles   (youtube.com) divider line
19
    More: Video, aluminum cans, YouTube  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2022 at 1:05 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cool video.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, yes I did know that.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, I knew that. You don't want an acidic beverage in contact with aluminum. What does that have to do with bottles?
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fun Fact: The pyramid top of the Washington Monument is made of aluminum.  Because it was the most expensive metal in the world at the time of completion.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah I knew that already. If you ever drunk anything out of something made of actual metal? Kind of farking sucks
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Yeah I knew that already. If you ever drunk anything out of something made of actual metal? Kind of farking sucks


I drink out of stainless steel cups every single day. It doesn't suck. You should get out more.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Yeah I knew that already. If you ever drunk anything out of something made of actual metal? Kind of farking sucks


Liquid Na is a biatch the next day
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Nintenfreak: Yeah I knew that already. If you ever drunk anything out of something made of actual metal? Kind of farking sucks

I drink out of stainless steel cups every single day. It doesn't suck. You should get out more.


really STAINLESS STEEL, you're not drinking it out of a wrought iron cup?  How odd.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: TwowheelinTim: Nintenfreak: Yeah I knew that already. If you ever drunk anything out of something made of actual metal? Kind of farking sucks

I drink out of stainless steel cups every single day. It doesn't suck. You should get out more.

really STAINLESS STEEL, you're not drinking it out of a wrought iron cup?  How odd.


Do I need to remind you that your original statement had the words "actual metal" in it?

Does stainless steel NOT fall into that category?
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here in Michigan, aluminum cans are a major source of income.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's why crushed aluminum cans have their own recycling valuation. It's 20% plastic by weight.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Yeah I knew that already. If you ever drunk anything out of something made of actual metal? Kind of farking sucks


Forged pewter mug (yes, the lead free variety) for me. Typically only use it for water though as it's harder to clean and not dishwasher safe.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
PVC coated glass bottles are going to blow your mind, subby.
 
Tchvori
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Iamos: Nintenfreak: Yeah I knew that already. If you ever drunk anything out of something made of actual metal? Kind of farking sucks

Forged pewter mug (yes, the lead free variety) for me. Typically only use it for water though as it's harder to clean and not dishwasher safe.


what's on your pewter mug that makes it not dishwasher safe? regular cast or rolled pewter should be fine in the dishwasher.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes.

Also, it takes something like 5% the energy to recycle aluminum than it does to mine/ process new.

Recycle, dammit.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bottles and cans?

Just clap your hands...

Beck - Where It's At (Official Music Video)
Youtube EPfmNxKLDG4
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have a Sigg bottle I've been using for water for the last 15 years. Even though I wash iat occasionally, I'm pretty sure there's some gnarly bacteria in there.
 
Bungles
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

claytonemery: Fun Fact: The pyramid top of the Washington Monument is made of aluminum.  Because it was the most expensive metal in the world at the time of completion.


So if made today, it would be cast from printer ink?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I miss returnable bottles. They'd wash, sterilize, and reuse them.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.