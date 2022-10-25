 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   Somewhere over the rainbow Fetterman is debating a carpet bagging supplement salesman named Oz live at 8PM ET. NBD other than the balance of power in the Senate and maybe the World Series
    Democrat John Fetterman, Joe Biden, Republican Mehmet Oz, U.S. Senate debate, Democratic Party, Pennsylvania voters, live primetime debate  
HedlessChickn
1 hour ago  
LES GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

/watch them log simple q's to oz and overly complicated ones to john to make him look bad due to audio processing issues.
 
CrazyCurt
1 hour ago  
Oz is Houston? I'm sure he's been called an astro in his time.

/ Take that, filter.
 
bluorangefyre
1 hour ago  
I hope Fetterman absolutely crushes Oz tonight.  And I also hope he makes the bad doctor look like an idiot.
 
The Bunyip
1 hour ago  
Is there an over/under on whether or not Fetterman hands Oz a veggie tray when this starts?
 
usahole
1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: I hope Fetterman absolutely crushes Oz tonight.  And I also hope he makes the bad doctor look like an idiot.


When it comes to Oz I really think doctor should be in quotation marks
 
TrashcanMan
1 hour ago  
Senate goes to the GOP +2, so nah this one race isn't really a big deal that way.  Oz still needs to go back to Jersey.
 
HedlessChickn
1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Is there an over/under on whether or not Fetterman hands Oz a veggie tray when this starts?


It will be a crudite, obvs.
 
Nick el Ass
1 hour ago  
John Fetterman

@JohnFetterman
pbs.twimg.com
US Senate candidate, PA
Remember the Oz Rule: If he's on TV, he's lying. Expect Dr. Oz to spew loads of BS tonight. #PASenateDebate

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
educated
1 hour ago  
I already voted for Fetterman so this is just for pure enjoyment.
 
mofa
1 hour ago  
Here we go!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  
Thanks, Oprah. You could have had any doctor on the entire earth for a guest because you are Fark-Mothering Oprah... and, yet, you consistently chose a snake-oiler.
 
bluorangefyre
1 hour ago  
Fetterman SMASH!!!
 
vrax
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MoonFull
1 hour ago  
Dr. No for Head Assmunchkin!
 
JulieAzel626
1 hour ago  
Having horrible audio on the WPXI feed.
 
vrax
1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Thanks, Oprah. You could have had any doctor on the entire earth for a guest because you are Fark-Mothering Oprah... and, yet, you consistently chose a snake-oiler.


Two of them.  At least.
 
bluorangefyre
1 hour ago  
Glad they're calling him MR. Oz.
 
MoonFull
1 hour ago  
With fear in her heart.
 
bluorangefyre
1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Having horrible audio on the WPXI feed.


Fuck that station.  They caused me to have a forced two month vacation
 
HedlessChickn
1 hour ago  
https://phl17.com/on-air/live-streaming/


much better audio on this stream
 
educated
1 hour ago  
Ouch. This format and speed is not kind to someone recovering from a stroke and that sucks. Especially against a carnival barking, showman opponent.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
1 hour ago  
Fetterman is mixing up his words already. I hope he can come across well enough. He's been such a positive force locally. He knows what he's trying to say but he's struggling.
 
Nick el Ass
1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Thanks, Oprah. You could have had any doctor on the entire earth for a guest because you are Fark-Mothering Oprah... and, yet, you consistently chose a snake-oiler.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Decided not to watch this live night, as this isn't my state. But I will read the recap later. I suppose. These debates do virtually nothing for me, at best they're always a poo flinging contest. But it's not going to keep me from coming in here and s*** posting about it LOL.     got to have something to do .

I early voted today fwiw
 
Chajeungna
1 hour ago  

vrax: [Fark user image 450x290] [View Full Size image _x_]


That is in my top 5 favorite gifs of all time.
 
vrax
1 hour ago  
I feel so bad for Fetterman because of that stroke.  He shouldn't have to work harder just to smash this worthless asshole and it sucks.  I'm sure MAGAworld will be very kind and understanding, as usual.
 
mofa
1 hour ago  
He's been an elected official; therefore he's never worked. Make me an elected official so I can also not work for you. Buy my green bean extract and lose weight now!
 
Chajeungna
1 hour ago  
"10 gigantic mansions" HEY NOW...some of them are merely "sizable" mansions.
 
wademh
1 hour ago  
I tell them they have a sucky business if they can't pay their employees a decent wage.
If you need slaves, your business deserves to die.
 
knbwhite
1 hour ago  

educated: I already voted for Fetterman so this is just for pure enjoyment.


I got static here for mentioning people could vote before the debate. I guess they could split hairs about mail in ballots are not early votes.
 
vrax
1 hour ago  

mofa: He's been an elected official; therefore he's never worked. Make me an elected official so I can also not work for you. Buy my green bean extract and lose weight now!


Wait, you have a green bean extract that can help me lose weight?  Where do I send the check?
 
cameroncrazy1984
1 hour ago  
I like how he didn't fall for the question sucking up to small business owners who don't want to pay their workers
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: LES GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

/watch them log simple q's to oz and overly complicated ones to john to make him look bad due to audio processing issues.


Dude Joe, who's a 150, can deal.
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  

vrax: iheartscotch: Thanks, Oprah. You could have had any doctor on the entire earth for a guest because you are Fark-Mothering Oprah... and, yet, you consistently chose a snake-oiler.

Two of them.  At least.


Oz and Had-to-give-up-his-license Phil.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 425x237]

Decided not to watch this live night, as this isn't my state. But I will read the recap later. I suppose. These debates do virtually nothing for me, at best they're always a poo flinging contest. But it's not going to keep me from coming in here and s*** posting about it LOL.     got to have something to do .

I early voted today fwiw


That's a great throw.  That gorilla guy nailed the camera lens with poo going all left hand, sidearm.  Looks like an MLB pitcher from the 1980s.
 
GOSH BARN IT
1 hour ago  
Fetterman:  "Putting on the Ritz"

Guys a freak.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated
1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Fetterman is mixing up his words already. I hope he can come across well enough. He's been such a positive force locally. He knows what he's trying to say but he's struggling.


And there's a bit of internet zinger breaking through and I would prefer he keep that on the internet. To be fair, Oz is doing it too.

But I know what Fetterman is trying to say (because he's been saying it for years), he is certainly getting that across, despite this point in his recovery.
 
cameroncrazy1984
1 hour ago  

GOSH BARN IT: Fetterman:  "Putting on the Ritz"

Guys a freak.

[Fark user image 238x342]


Can't attack his ideas I guess
 
wademh
56 minutes ago  
why local political leaders in between a woman and her doctor? Idiot.
 
vrax
56 minutes ago  

Chajeungna: "10 gigantic mansions" HEY NOW...some of them are merely "sizable" mansions.


Totally!  And anyone can have 10 properties like that if they would just get off their asses and buy more money like normal people.
 
vrax
56 minutes ago  
Yes, federally mandated reproductive rights.  That's not radical.  Fark you and DIAF, Oz!
 
educated
55 minutes ago  

wademh: I tell them they have a sucky business if they can't pay their employees a decent wage.
If you need slaves, your business deserves to die.


The moderators clarifying question at that point was great. Good moderator.
 
SpaceMonkey-66
54 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 425x237]

Decided not to watch this live night, as this isn't my state. But I will read the recap later. I suppose. These debates do virtually nothing for me, at best they're always a poo flinging contest. But it's not going to keep me from coming in here and s*** posting about it LOL.     got to have something to do .

I early voted today fwiw

That's a great throw.  That gorilla guy nailed the camera lens with poo going all left hand, sidearm.  Looks like an MLB pitcher from the 1980s.


Yea he's got a pretty good fastball I'll give him that.
 
bluorangefyre
54 minutes ago  
I like how the moderators are calling him Mr. Oz.
 
vrax
53 minutes ago  
Yes, if states wish to become their own Gileads, that's super fine.  States rights!  *headdesk*
 
KungFuJunkie
52 minutes ago  
There best way to end this debate is for each candidate to punch the other in the face. Fetterman gets the first swing!
 
Aar1012
52 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Glad they're calling him MR. Oz.


I'm shocked he's not correcting them
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
52 minutes ago  

GOSH BARN IT: Fetterman:  "Putting on the Ritz"

Guys a freak.

[Fark user image 238x342]


So you're comparing Fetterman to Peter Boyle?

Peter Boyle was an amazing actor and human being and Young Frankenstein is one of the funniest movies ever made. You've only made John Fetterman and Peter Boyle both look even cooler.

So, that's who Fetterman is and who Peter Boyle was. How about you?

You're a guy on the internet letting total strangers know you wasted your old man's ball-juice.
 
Blue_Blazer
52 minutes ago  
Somebody got the hint and muted the sound WTF LOL
 
fruit flies like a banana
51 minutes ago  
I don't want to watch in real time, preferring instead to hear later that it all went great. We're all counting on you, don't let us down.
 
