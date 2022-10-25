 Skip to content
(AL.com)   USPS offers good advice about using post office drop boxes. Read and heed, people   (al.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I once walked into a UPS (not USPS I know) service place, and on a counter on the customer side (where a customer might fill out a label) was a box which appeared to be one of those massively expensive single-card packs (in a box) of basketball cards (well maybe 2 cards, a regular and the super special rare one), the ones which were like $400 a pack when I was interested in the hobby and always had *something* valuable inside. It just had a UPS label and "could not be delivered" sticker on it or something. it didn't look taped up, it looked new.

So possibly multiple parties may have basically been offering up the most easily stolen $400+ package ever.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our local Post Office has removed their outside drop boxes. You have to go inside.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our post office only seems to have the drop bins inside. I mostly send international packages, so I always use the counter to drop things off

I also only recently started buying postage online and not in-store, and I'm wonder why the fark I didn't sooner
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The biggest variable enticing these criminals to steal are customers depositing mail into blue collection boxes after the last collection of the day or during Sundays and federal holidays. If customers simply used retail service or inside wall drop slots to send their U.S. Mail, instead of depositing it to sit outside overnight or through the weekend, blue collection boxes would not be as enticing after business hours to mail thieves for identity theft and check-washing schemes," USPS said in a release.

Wow, talk about victim blaming... "So we provided these boxes, and we tell you they're secure, but you shouldn't use them, because we can't police our own shiat." isn't really a great answer...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We need mad max vehicles to harvest the ballots and keep them safe during transport from the maga mutants.

Exercise the 2a and have crew manned machine guns mounted on top the ballot harvestors.  Laser guided missiles.  Drone interceptors.  Attack satellites that can be called upon to drop rods from God impactors on the enemy.  Full on war against the enemy
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Postal officials said the groups of criminals across the country are using the internet and social media to coordinate strategic targeting of Post Office collection boxes.

Any evidence of this being a real problem now, as opposed to ever before?
Why would anyone need to use the internet (now) to "coordinate strategies"?
They put the collection times right on the box.
Sounds like bullshiat.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is why we can't mail nice things...
 
