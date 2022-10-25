 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Sure, Yuma is one of the top ten most affordable places to live- until you factor in the $900/mo power bill for running your A/C 24/7 to keep it at 80F. We were promised there would be no math   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Mail goes full Daily Mail.  Don't ever go full Daily Mail.

Boston, San Jose, Boulder all in the top 50 most affordable?

Aspen demands a recount.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does retired count as employed?
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will take Yuma over the others. we are 3 hours form the Beach;.  Of course if you are all about cost you cna move to Visalia- Porterville with its meth and Pedophiles
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I see Santa Cruz, CA is at #41. My daughter went to school at UCSC, has lived there 20 years, and rents in SC and #41 in affordability is bullsh*it. Santa Cruz is one of the priciest real estate markets in the country.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess buying a house in Cape Coral-Ft. Myers is "affordable".

But the insurance for it sure isn't.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You get what you pay for.

You want cheap, you get Yuma.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Daily Mail goes full Daily Mail.  Don't ever go full Daily Mail.

Boston, San Jose, Boulder all in the top 50 most affordable?

Aspen demands a recount.


Maybe Springfield counts as greater Boston.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This just in: shiatholes are cheap to live in.
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: I guess buying a house in Cape Coral-Ft. Myers is "affordable".

But the insurance for it sure isn't.


Fark user imageView Full Size

there might be a shift in housing prices soon.
 
