What a marketing ploy: sell them the bacteria so that they have to buy the disinfectant
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously? fark me
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I want any chlorox resistant bacteria thank you

Or are these missing the active ingredient?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infringing on several Chipotle patents
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: I don't think I want any chlorox resistant bacteria thank you

Or are these missing the active ingredient?


I feel like anything that can live in bleach isn't likely to be a huge threat to things that don't live in bleach.  And vice versa.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does that mean I still have covid?
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0415 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I've used up a half bottle of one of these. I'm still here. Perhaps it helps that I keep my kitchen and bathroom fans on after mopping the floors and cleaning the toilet.

Of course, saying it "may" contain bacteria means that it's quite possible I didn't get a bad batch. I never seem to win anything.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MorningBreath: [Link][Fark user image image 850x586]DSC_0415 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


Wrong thread, but nice macro shot.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much Clorox paid to have Richard Cheese's cover of their commercial jingle wiped from the internet.

/its gone daddy, gone
//gone away
 
discrete unit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had one job.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why when i clean i just smother everythi ng in bleach,.Unless its a fancy colored object.
 
pheelix
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What's the ideal bleach to water ratio to protect a guy's scrotum from bacterial infection? Asking for a friend.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pheelix: What's the ideal bleach to water ratio to protect a guy's scrotum from bacterial infection? Asking for a friend.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, for those of you who might be able to use the recall instructions that aren't in the article, everything is here, including a form to submit the request online:

https://pinesolrecall.com/
 
