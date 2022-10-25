 Skip to content
(MSN)   Iowa daughter accuses her dead father of being America's most prolific serial killer, killing up to 70 women and forcing her to dump their bodies in 100ft well. All's not well that ends up in a well   (msn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or.. She did them in, and is blaming him
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, take your app and shove it where the sun doesn't shine.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Donald Dean Studey

Ah, he became a bitter misogynist because of that missing "L".
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet Fathers Day gifts were always a disappointment.  Usually what starts these things.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Or.. She did them in, and is blaming him


This
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zodiac? HH Holmes?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now we finally know why Iowa smells like it does.
 
Iggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nebraska ranks pretty high with missing and murdered indigenous women. Maybe investigators should start there.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The Prosecution call their first witness to the stand - Samara Morgan!"

/"Sorry, Your Honor. She won't be here for another seven days."
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thought this was going to be the Green River Killer, but good god.
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's like they always say: you never know how strong that father-daughter bond is until dispose of a body together.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It would have helped if you reported this WHILE HE WAS STILL ALIVE and before he killed so many people.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Zodiac? HH Holmes?


Zodiac and Holmes are in the lore due to mystery and the press sensationalizing the Murder House respectively, but they're far from the most prolific.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If they start finding bodies I expect some sensational news reports. I don't doubt it could happen.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So do we need to change IOWA to IOSK?

/ Idiots Out Serial Killing
 
Dryad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Or.. She did them in, and is blaming him


Doesn't matter, she already admitted to being a willing accomplice.
The first one maybe you can say duress, but over decades you are simply a very willing participant.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Our biggest serial killers do guest segments on Fox News.

70 women is peanuts by comparison.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"What's that Lassie? 70 dead women in a well?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
/like Jessica Fletcher, Lassie had her dark secrets
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Either she is telling the truth, meaning she assisted her father and is a coconspirator, or she is lying and the community is about to waste a whole lot of money and resources so she can get a bunch of attention.  Either way, this ends with the daughter going to prison.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

berylman: "What's that Lassie? 70 dead women in a well?"
RIP Jessica Fletcher.


RIP Jessica Fletcher.

people.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

who is that? and what does he have to do with this?


who is that? and what does he have to do with this?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Naido: Donald Dean Studey

Ah, he became a bitter misogynist because of that missing "L".


Top notch serial killers tend to have three names, but the missing L is what pushed him over the edge in a tiny town 40 miles from Omaha, hahaha.

sports.cbsimg.netView Full Size


/Omaha.
 
Bondith
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Breaker Moran: [Fark user image 850x640]

who is that? and what does he have to do with this?


Just some kid from Iowa.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unclear why it is taking over a year to find the bodies of over 70 women.
 
Lexx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The nutso thing is she's been telling the cops about this since -2013-, and they only got off their arses enough to find the well and send a sniffer dog recently.
 
Northern
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Iggie: Nebraska ranks pretty high with missing and murdered indigenous women. Maybe investigators should start there.


The cops: meh, digging is hard work.  No one missed the women so we are not going to investigate.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Or.. She did them in, and is blaming him


She's going to jail, either way.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lexx: The nutso thing is she's been telling the cops about this since -2013-, and they only got off their arses enough to find the well and send a sniffer dog recently.


😮
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

berylman: "What's that Lassie? 70 dead women in a well?"
[Fark user image 210x118]/like Jessica Fletcher, Lassie had her dark secrets


Like that she was actually a dude dog.

/nttawwt
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Congrats on revealing the truth after he's dead I guess
 
knbwhite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can't remember if it was Bundy or Gacy that said their number had 3 digits. Now I'm gonna look to see if interstate 80 goes by there. That supposedly has a history of missing folks.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On Oct. 21, two cadaver dogs took to the site had "hits" indicating the possible existence of decomposing remains in the area of the well, Aistrope said Monday.

Uh huh, sure
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this is one of those "recovered memory" things and will turn out to be bullshiat like every other one.
 
Bongo Blue
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I see a future father daughter comedy
Ready to go.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Better late than never?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I'll get with DCI and we'll get a game plan here together, and this just adds ... credibility to her story," Aistrope said.

I'm going to need to be guided by an irate blossom.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: It would have helped if you reported this WHILE HE WAS STILL ALIVE and before he killed so many people.


Squealing on someone who you know for a fact has killed people and knows how to get away with it might be a tad intimidating, especially for a kid.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

knbwhite: I can't remember if it was Bundy or Gacy that said their number had 3 digits. Now I'm gonna look to see if interstate 80 goes by there. That supposedly has a history of missing folks.


So...sad reality of modern life...every major highway in the world has bodies found around it.

Look up canada and the highway of tears.
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Simpsons: Sending Our Love Down The Well
Youtube o4HTvVM3U3U


Simpsons did it.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I'm guessing this is one of those "recovered memory" things and will turn out to be bullshiat like every other one.


I think there's more to the story here.

Did she with her father while he was killing?  Did she help? Did she the victims?  Who filled in the well?
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

knbwhite: I can't remember if it was Bundy or Gacy that said their number had 3 digits. Now I'm gonna look to see if interstate 80 goes by there. That supposedly has a history of missing folks.


Because what self-aggrandizing whackadoodle would lie about that.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Could just be a psychotic break too.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Her story doesn't add up - how is a dead guy killing people?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The final episode of The Patient really got to her.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Naido: Donald Dean Studey

Ah, he became a bitter misogynist because of that missing "L".


Studely?
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Country Death Song (Live At The Boathouse / 1991)
Youtube en66e_IKGhU
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He said it's hard to believe that many women could have disappeared from the Omaha area - where Studey's daughter told Newsweek her father hunted for victims - without drawing attention

Total horsepucky.

mostly prostitutes and runaways,

And that's why.  Want to get away with murder?  Kill someone the police don't care about, or better yet kill someone the police would like to get rid of themselves.  "Yeah, we'll get right on that" they'll day and go right back to their donut box.

Want to know why they never caught Jack the Ripper?  Because they didn't want to catch him.  He was killing prostitutes (i.e. immoral women) in the Victorian Age (i.e. the high point of British moral snobbery).  As far the cops were concerned he was helping clean up the streets.

Slash one rich pretty white girl and you'll end up the target of a manhunt worth of Suddam Hussein's, but if you want to make skin suits out of homeless crackheads, well heck, talk to your local sheriff about your plan and you might even get paid under the table for your hobby.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image 425x599]


Peter Rice is a pseudonym for Ted Cruz's kid.
 
