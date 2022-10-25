 Skip to content
(MSN)   If you ARE going to supply drone engines to Iran in violation of international sanctions, maybe don't put your company's name in bold white letters on the side of the engine block   (msn.com) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think that's more silver than white, Subs. But yeah, not good.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rotax is the Briggs and Stratton of light aircraft engines.  Maybe finding one means something.  Maybe it doesn't.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am willing to bet they were bought by a company in Germany or Turkey or some similar country and then resold.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...

There's actually a company called General Atomics.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a little too close to Fallout for my comfort.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone was wondering where ISIS was getting their Toyota Hi-Lux pickups to make technicals with, too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What's the warcrime, Kenneth?

Black Sabbath - The Wizard (live studio recording)
Youtube CmFQFVcip_I
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
wow, the chinese really do copy every last detail
 
replacementcool
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
was that wrong? should i not have done that?
 
Luse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

meat0918: Wait...

There's actually a company called General Atomics.

[Fark user image 812x138]

That's a little too close to Fallout for my comfort.


Then you're going to shiat yourself when you realize that Cyberdyne Inc. is a thing.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And now The Company will follow the serial numbers and a few grey market merchants will go missing, presumed fed to sharks.
 
alienated
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's been a theft problem.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/bizarre-theft-wave-targets-same-rotax-engines-used-in-iranian-drones
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was half expecting Elon Musk's name to be painted on the side of those things.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I was half expecting Elon Musk's name to be painted on the side of those things.


Just wait. There's a chance they haven't opened up the navigation and targeting system yet.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

meat0918: Wait...

There's actually a company called General Atomics.

[Fark user image image 812x138]

That's a little too close to Fallout for my comfort.


Sounds like something run by a Pierson's Puppeteer to develop space ship engines.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Once someone buys a gross of Rotax parts, they can resell them wherever they want, despite the fine print about "not doing business with proscribed trading partners".

Who knows how many hands those things have gone through. Or they were sold direct to Iranian weapons manufacturers.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: wow, the chinese really do copy every last detail


Didn't the Soviets copy some American aircraft right down to the wiring mistakes?
 
