Old and busted: Denazification. New hotness: Desatanization
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somehow, I was hoping this was about the Governor of Florida.
 
hammettman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Somehow, I was hoping this was about the Governor of Florida.


Well, are we sure it isn't?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What, is Ukraine hosting hockey games?
 
calufrax
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Could it be a mistranslation, and they're offering desalinisation?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
republicans aren't down to fight nazis, 'cause you know, they're the same. but they'd totally be on board to fight satan.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

calufrax: Could it be a mistranslation, and they're offering desalinisation?


It's that time of year again for the Liberal crusade of de-santanization.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

calufrax: Could it be a mistranslation, and they're offering desalinisation?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Satinists?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Will the 1980s Satanic Panic ever end?  Tune back in in 40 years to find out!

Wait'll he takes away D&D from Ukrainians...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How about a destalinization of Russia. That might work out a whole lot better.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They're Nazis! Satanists! Pedophiles! Atheists! Dallas Cowboys fans! People who leave the toilet seat up! Theater talkers! Nickelback groupies! Puppy kickers! Public urinators! Croc wearers! Hackysack players! Dijon mustard eaters!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now Putin is just trying the propaganda that worked in the United States... in the 80's.
What a lame rerun.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think we need to donate a lot of 80s ad&d books and heavy metal to Ukraine now. Satan is going to tongue your babushka's taint and teach your sister to cum motherfarkers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well one day old Vlad was out shootin' at some food and up from the ground came a'bubbling SATAN...

Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast (Official Video)
Youtube WxnN05vOuSM
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size

Time to send our special forces
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Putin supports Nazis in the US.

We need to denazify America. The more we fark Russia, the more we hurt Nazis.
 
Fereals
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: They're Nazis! Satanists! Pedophiles! Atheists! Dallas Cowboys fans! People who leave the toilet seat up! Theater talkers! Nickelback groupies! Puppy kickers! Public urinators! Croc wearers! Hackysack players! Dijon mustard eaters!


You forgot tan suit wearers!

And Methodists.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, at NATO Headquarters:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
shootsright
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes, but are they drinking the blood of children in the basement of a pizza joint?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: What, is Ukraine hosting hockey games?


it's one of the great missed opportunities in sport that the devils never traded for him.
 
falkone32
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wow, Russia's really trying to broaden support among right wing wackos.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: calufrax: Could it be a mistranslation, and they're offering desalinisation?

[Fark user image image 350x300]

Satinists?


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Never reaching the end?
 
Alebak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
More than just desperate flailing for the appearance of legitimacy, this could be a play to shore up support among the evangelical set both at home and abroad.

For some people if you say THE DEVIL is involved they will buy it 1000% every time. Dungeons and dragons? THE DEVIL. Pokémon? THE DEVIL.Halloween? Oh you can bet that's THE DEVIL.

If you acknowledge that Russia and others fark with the electorate by using social media to move the needle, then you have to know that they know how to set off the extremely religious.

If that's what they're doing here it costs them nothing and winds up people to support them.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
god frowns upon their shenanigans
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

replacementcool: republicans aren't down to fight nazis, 'cause you know, they're the same. but they'd totally be on board to fight satan.


Same problem
 
drayno76
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They are trying to eliminate meat substitutes through deseitanization
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: What, is Ukraine hosting hockey games?


cms.nhl.bamgrid.comView Full Size
 
CRM119
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now they are looting lingerie - desatinaztion
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Somehow, I was hoping this was about the Governor of Florida.


Wouldn't that be deDeSantisification?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cfreak: Unobtanium: Somehow, I was hoping this was about the Governor of Florida.

Wouldn't that be deDeSantisification?


I can't get no Santisification.
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are the Russians going full Nazi now with Satan  being a  code word for Jews? And "desatanization" meaning extermination of Jews?

Jews have often been accused of being Satan worshipers, and Satan himself often being depicted as having Jewish facial features.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

The old Testament described Moses as having rays (of light) coming out of his head The same word can mean "horn" and it was a common Christian belief that Moses had horns.

curiouschristians.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HairBolus: Are the Russians going full Nazi now with Satan  being a  code word for Jews? And "desatanization" meaning extermination of Jews?

Jews have often been accused of being Satan worshipers, and Satan himself often being depicted as having Jewish facial features.


[Fark user image image 279x218][Fark user image image 392x217]
[Fark user image image 216x286]
The old Testament described Moses as having rays (of light) coming out of his head The same word can mean "horn" and it was a common Christian belief that Moses had horns.

[curiouschristians.files.wordpress.com image 850x282]


Hatred of Jews is a cornerstone of Russian "culture". Always has been
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why don't they try something that can garner some real support? The defurrification of Ukraine?
cdna.artstation.comView Full Size
 
