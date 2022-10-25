 Skip to content
(CNN)   DDdddoooo yyyyoooouuuuu kkkknnnnooowww ttthhhee wwaayy ttooo Ssssaaann Jjjjoossseeee????   (cnn.com)
25
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Heh, the shaking was more up and down than side to side.  It made the news in FL a few minutes later and I had messages and calls blowing up my phone.  It was pretty far away from populated areas.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My Mom asked if I felt this one.....I'm in L.A.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Michael J Fox singing again?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

raerae1980: My Mom asked if I felt this one.....I'm in L.A.


That's like I was asked one time by someone in our corporate HQ if I could go get something in Destin, Florida while I was down there that same week.
Me: "I'll be in Fort Myers and Miami"
HQ Person: "It's in the same state."
Me: "You'll be closer to Destin than I will "
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

raerae1980: My Mom asked if I felt this one.....I'm in L.A.


I didn't even feel it in the North East bay area.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Calaveras Fault ... hope it's not a bad forethingy.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A 5 in California is news?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snaps: raerae1980: My Mom asked if I felt this one.....I'm in L.A.

I didn't even feel it in the North East bay area.

Someone I know in Mountain View did feel it.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Didn't feel it in Half Moon Bay
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: A 5 in California is news?


Well it's a British 10 so...
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Almost right on top of the projected high-speed rail line.

Accordingly, an additional $5.1 billion will be added to budget + more for aftershocks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eddie Money - Shakin'
Youtube 2tcD_dVcXE4
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Calaveras Fault ... hope it's not a bad forethingy.


skin?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
EARTHQUAKE

Fark user imageView Full Size



SUBBY HEADLINE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Didn't feel it in Half Moon Bay


Is there a pub in Half Moon Bay whose sign/mascot is a person losing half their pants?  Because if there isn't, there should be.  Even a lone buttcheek would be acceptable.

/"Welcome to The Lone Buttcheek, what can I get ya?"
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Snaps: raerae1980: My Mom asked if I felt this one.....I'm in L.A.

I didn't even feel it in the North East bay area.
Someone I know in Mountain View did feel it.


I felt it in Sunnyvale.

I was on a voice chat w/ a friend in Zürich and said, "earthquake! earthquake!" and got up to stand in my doorway. Things were rattling for sure, but nothing fell over. Both Mr SJF and I filled out the "felt it" form on the USGS website.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Michael J Fox singing again?


I was thinking it was Emo Philips.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Felt it down here in Carmel Valley Village in Monterey County. (Valley between Big Sur and Salinas)
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm in Santa Clara. Didn't feel anything.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm all for every little bit that brings California to mattering less.
 
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm on the west side of the valley and we felt it very strongly. Nothing hit the floor except my feet to check for gas leaks.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

raerae1980: My Mom asked if I felt this one.....I'm in L.A.


Well, did you?
 
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Willie_One_Eye: I'm on the west side of the valley and we felt it very strongly. Nothing hit the floor except my feet to check for gas leaks.


And we just had a small aftershock that made the house creak a bit.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
About 50 miles away in San Francisco. Felt nothing.
 
