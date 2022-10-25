 Skip to content
Bank error in your disfavor, lose $80,000
    Fail, Confidence trick, Fraud, APP scam victims, Ponzi scheme, Deception, push payment fraud, own fraud rules, Money  
Cormee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Incredibly the bank gave the money back to her
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only way you can stop this scam is to take away someone's privileges to use their own money. The people who fall for this are already too far gone for public education campaigns. So talk to your elderly relatives and make them absolutely paranoid about this shiat, or they'll be duped. You can reduce the risk a bit that way but let's face it, when great-grandkid Timmy needs $20,000 or they'll throw him in a Turkish prison Granny's gonna send that transfer before asking anyone if it's a good idea.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eat the rich
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
how is this a bank error?
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But it was the widow of a famous Nigerian general!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What was the error the bank made?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dyhchong: What was the error the bank made?


Hiring the manager that gave the money back.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: how is this a bank error?


It's a bank error in the same way that Hillary's emails are responsible for Ukraine and how Hunter BiDeN's laptop is responsible for gas prices.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The only way you can stop this scam is to take away someone's privileges to use their own money. The people who fall for this are already too far gone for public education campaigns. So talk to your elderly relatives and make them absolutely paranoid about this shiat, or they'll be duped. You can reduce the risk a bit that way but let's face it, when great-grandkid Timmy needs $20,000 or they'll throw him in a Turkish prison Granny's gonna send that transfer before asking anyone if it's a good idea.


...the people who fall for this also have the right to vote.  Scary thought.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mistahtom: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: how is this a bank error?

It's a bank error in the same way that Hillary's emails are responsible for Ukraine and how Hunter BiDeN's laptop is responsible for gas prices.


anyone with two functioning brain cells care to respond instead?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: mistahtom: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: how is this a bank error?

It's a bank error in the same way that Hillary's emails are responsible for Ukraine and how Hunter BiDeN's laptop is responsible for gas prices.

anyone with two functioning brain cells care to respond instead?


You're setting a ceiling on brain cells?
 
