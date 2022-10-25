 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Get out your bows, crossbows, spears and gigs. Frankenfish season is coming   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Susquehanna River, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Board of Fish, invasive species, Octoraro Creek, Conowingo Dam, Pennsylvania Bulletin, Pennsylvania state line  
10 Comments     (+0 »)
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry officers.  I thought he was a snakehead.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm not a huge fan of eating fish, but snakehead tastes great.

They are also a heap of fun to catch with rod and reel. Topwater baits that make lots of noise and movement. The hits are hard and fast.  Fishing in the flooded forests of Cheow Lan Lake for snakehead was one of my favourite fishing trips.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who is hungry for Frankenfish? Answer:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Never done archery fishing but if I need to buy a license then I'll stick with my tried and true method of being drunk and doing it illegally with a rod and a popper float.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Never done archery fishing but if I need to buy a license then I'll stick with my tried and true method of being drunk and doing it illegally with a rod and a popper float.


Anything worth doing is worth doing illegally, after all.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pa. making frankenfish available to archers as way to keep them under control

It's about time someone tries to keep archers under control.
 
uberalice
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Never done archery fishing but if I need to buy a license then I'll stick with my tried and true method of being drunk and doing it illegally with a rod and a popper float.


Can I get the dynamite option on the license?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Pa. making frankenfish available to archers as way to keep them under control

It's about time someone tries to keep archers under control.


They try, but he cant hear them due to tinnitus.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

