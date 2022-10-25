 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFMZ Allentown)   Attorney argues proposed regulation to make homeowners of elderly chickens seek veterinary advice doesn't make economic sense. Better options are stew, soup or pet food   (wfmz.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Chicken, Meat, Asteak's comments, LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley, Life Cycle of a Laying Hen, commercial layers, news site of the industry, City of Bethlehem  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2022 at 8:20 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rarely do law makers care about financial realities.  Especially of individuals.
But. Come on.
Libertarians are stupid
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He pointed out that the township has no similar authority to require an owner to take a dog, man's best friend, to a veterinarian.

If they required inspectors for dogs, then it would be a different story.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gary Asteak


Who names a steak? Maybe homeowners of elderly chickens.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My condo association requires pets to be on a leash.

Ever put a cat on a leash, even with a double halter.  It never works out. Luckily there is a friendly feral colony, and no one can tell whose cats are home and who are feral at home.  Thought of getting a fish, but fish leashes are only sold at creepy adult toy stores.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Gary Asteak


Who names a steak? Maybe homeowners of elderly chickens.


I'm gonna guess you haven't met Gary

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That article bounced around so much I heard the airline chime for fasten seatbelts.
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Q:You know what you call a cranky old hen?

A:Your honor.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gilead GQPniks seen taking notes
 
cookiedough
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I follow a foster kitten blog and yrs ago they lived where they could have chickens and 2 pigs. It was funny/sad when the animals would go away to "freezer camp". Her words I swear!
 
cookiedough
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cookiedough: I follow a foster kitten blog and yrs ago they lived where they could have chickens and 2 pigs. It was funny/sad when the animals would go away to "freezer camp". Her words I swear!


To clarify, the chickens and pigs- NOT the cats!
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: My condo association requires pets to be on a leash.

Ever put a cat on a leash, even with a double halter.  It never works out. Luckily there is a friendly feral colony, and no one can tell whose cats are home and who are feral at home.  Thought of getting a fish, but fish leashes are only sold at creepy adult toy stores.


I have never wanted a fish leash so bad.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Abolishing slavery also defies economic comic sense. Focusing on economics (beyond basic well being) is the cause of so much suffering.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Abolishing slavery also defies economic comic sense. Focusing on economics (beyond basic well being) is the cause of so much suffering.


Ok Mr PETA. I'm hesitant to compare the vet bill for what is ostensibly a food animal with the subjugation of fellow humans.

If you are against suffering then killing and eating the animal is likely the best strategy here.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: BitwiseShift: My condo association requires pets to be on a leash.

Ever put a cat on a leash, even with a double halter.  It never works out. Luckily there is a friendly feral colony, and no one can tell whose cats are home and who are feral at home.  Thought of getting a fish, but fish leashes are only sold at creepy adult toy stores.

I have never wanted a fish leash so bad.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.