 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Americans inform some nebulous group of people that they need exactly $1.25 million to retire "comfortably." In other news, this is why Americans don't retire   (cnbc.com) divider line
63
    More: Facepalm, Retirement, retirement savings decline, Northwestern Mutual's survey, Northwestern Mutual, top reason, average retirement nest egg, expected retirement age, good news  
•       •       •

743 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2022 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Greywar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha!  jokes on them, I was given 17 months to live!  I could do that on 1/10th that!
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like "want" and "need" are not used correctly in these CNBC articles.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the same time, the survey found 15% of respondents plan to retire earlier. The top reason, cited by 44%, was to spend more time with family and loved ones.

I knew there was a reason I'm retiring at 95.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comfy at 50.

I won on easy mode!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1.25 million to retire? Shiiiiiiiiiiiat, I need that much to forget about retirement, and instead probably wind up spending it like there's no tomorrow. I can always go back to work once the last dime is spent.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than that hack Suze Orman that says you need $20M to retire.

Two questions- What planet is she on and how did she get so much exposure being a moron?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, today's Americans won't be able to retire (unless they were born wealthy or inherited) because of poverty wages. Nobody's making enough money to stop working or afford a house, and nobody wants to pay people enough for them to have the life their parents and grandparents were able to have.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scotchcrotch: Better than that hack Suze Orman that says you need $20M to retire.

Two questions- What planet is she on and how did she get so much exposure being a moron?


If you're loud and obnoxious and say stupid stuff you get views.
Clickbait before clickbait was a thing.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just one winning lottery ticket away.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real number was $3 million, and that was back before inflation's viagra pill kicked in.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how they pulled that number out of their ass.

My accountant told me 1.2 mill even.
And I asked, How does that number even compute?

Granted, she's an MBA, 40 years in the business, and whip smart. Do there has to be a formula. She plans everything. Daily workouts, diet to the calorie. Nothing is random with her. She looks like a freaking 37 year old model at 61.

She doesn't even hesitant with the algorithm, just answers back, "That's how much you need for me to retire and us to be happy together"

Goddnuff
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soylent Green is my retirement plan.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the lottery it is. I'm not sure how else most people would be able to save that much.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tis is absurd, it only makes sense if "comfortable retirement" means staying in some godawful mcMasnion..downsize is the way to go! kids are grown..how much farking space do you need? And do you need to live in a wildly overpriced neighborhood?  ITs the fallacy of viewing luxuries or post-luxuries (by which I mean items that are not even fun, let alone necessary as if they were necessities.. not just retirees have this problem
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My strippers and blow retirement requires more just for the viagra.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this "retirement" of which you speak?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what age though?  My wife and I have almost that in investments.  No way we can retire yet.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: Subby, today's Americans won't be able to retire (unless they were born wealthy or inherited) because of poverty wages. Nobody's making enough money to stop working or afford a house, and nobody wants to pay people enough for them to have the life their parents and grandparents were able to have.


Don't lose faith in yourself.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Better than that hack Suze Orman that says you need $20M to retire.


Absolute numbers are useless because people's standards of living and costs of living differ.  Financial advisors will typically assume that, in retirement, you'll need about 80% of your current salary to maintain a similar lifestyle* (assuming you have little-to-no revolving debts or outstanding loans when you retire).  Take that number, divide it by .04, and that will give you a target nest egg.  If you currently make $90k, your retirement income needs will be about $72,000, and you'll need a nest egg of about $1.8 million to reliably generate $72,000 per year.

(*The 80% assumption is largely a function of assuming that you're already saving 15-20% of your salary for retirement.  Once you retire, you don't need to divert that 15-20% anymore, but otherwise, your expenses probably won't change all that much.  If you're not saving that much, the 80% estimate may be too low.)

If you want to factor in Social Security, you can offset your income needs by the annual value of your Social Security benefits. -- let's say for someone earning $90k and retiring at 65, Social Security will work out to about $2400 per month or $28,000 per year.  You subtract that from the $72,000 you need, leaving you $44,000 a year you need to make up through savings.  $44,000 / ,04 means you need a nest egg of about $1.1 million.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That makes sense if you expect to live only 20 years after you retire at 65.

Because that's only $62,000 a year for 20 years. Obviously I didn't adjust for inflation.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I don't know how they pulled that number out of their ass.

My accountant told me 1.2 mill even.
And I asked, How does that number even compute?

Granted, she's an MBA, 40 years in the business, and whip smart. Do there has to be a formula. She plans everything. Daily workouts, diet to the calorie. Nothing is random with her. She looks like a freaking 37 year old model at 61.

She doesn't even hesitant with the algorithm, just answers back, "That's how much you need for me to retire and us to be happy together"

Goddnuff


Is she happy, though?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I retired in 2004 at 52, with about $600k in retirement and savings. I now have about five times that, all in the stock market. A key element was moving to a lower cost area and owning my home free and clear. A couple more years and I will have to start drawing from my Traditional IRA, I plan on endowing some scholarships. Tax-free transfers.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
41. Been investing since I was 18, 80k to 120k depending on the year over the past 10 years. Had about 8 million in stock, but down to 5 million due to downturn.

I pay $750 a month in rent to rent a room in a house in San Diego. 

If I sold all my stocks, I think I'd get a little less than 3 million after taxes, and I don't really see being able to "retire comfortably" with that in San Diego. It'd burn fast. I don't see where you could retire comfortably with $1.25 million before taxes.....maybe Penn State or West Virginia. Housing prices in San Diego are $800k for a shack right now.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Honestly at this point I just give up about the idea of retirement. People have gut Social Security to the point where I'm just glad it's there for my mother. I'm dumping money in to keeping her house going but won't really want or need it when I'm older cause no wife/kids. To many damn scam artists out there that I find it easier to sink my head in to an old computer programming Assembly language then dealing with finances and retirements where I got to be some kind of wizard working investments and retirement funds that I see go bust on people a lot of times. If investing and finance planning burned away tomorrow I honestly wouldn't care. What a lousy world when you get older.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Better than that hack Suze Orman that says you need $20M to retire.

Two questions- What planet is she on and how did she get so much exposure being a moron?


The social sciences have been wrongly belittled to the point where arguing out of ignorance is seen as equally sound. A large part of why people like Trump and Musk are popular is this idea that those that lucked their way into wealth are supposedly more informed about economics than actual economists.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So, the lottery it is. I'm not sure how else most people would be able to save that much.


Check out the thread about people living paycheck to paycheck at $100k a year from earlier today, you'll find plenty of people who think that you can save that much by being financially responsible while pulling in $15k a year.
 
Mukster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Soylent Green is my retirement plan.


Supplier, buyer, or ingredient?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I assume I'll never fully retire.  I'll keep socking money in the 401K and Roth IRA, but living like a poor college student and banking most of what I can.  I'll still spend money on some hobbies/crafts, but keep my boring car and cheap 'vacations''.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Tis is absurd, it only makes sense if "comfortable retirement" means staying in some godawful mcMasnion..downsize is the way to go! kids are grown..how much farking space do you need? And do you need to live in a wildly overpriced neighborhood?  ITs the fallacy of viewing luxuries or post-luxuries (by which I mean items that are not even fun, let alone necessary as if they were necessities.. not just retirees have this problem


General rule is live off 4% of assets annually. 4% of 1 million is 40K. 4% of 1.25M is 50K. 50K doesn't suck, lots of people live comfortably on that, but it's not "McMansion" rich.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When my brother was 17 he calculated what he would need on retirement and came up with $2 million to be able to survive on interest alone at age 65.   This was  about 35 years ago, he considered inflation, having house paid off, estimated utilities etc.
He reruns the numbers every 5 years or so and still comes up with $2million to live comfortably, be able to vacation and have $ to leave behind for his kids.
He used this as a guide on saving since he was 17 and went through life getting married, a home, 2 kids, sold his home and got another in a better area, losing his job in his mid 40s and switching careers entirely all while keeping his eye on that goal.  Some years there were no vacations, some years there were nice vacations but he kept on that goal.
Well here we are 35 years later and he is very close to that goal and ahead of schedule even with the market tanking... should be retired before 60.
We did not come from $, I don't think we were even lower middle income growing up.  Our new furniture was the neighbors old furniture, our "entertainment center" was build by my dad's unskilled hand, my dad's car was more bondo  than body and having older brothers I never owned new clothes until I got my own job as a paperboy at 12.
If you have a plan, time and dedication you can have what you want.  If you sit on the couch biatching about everything and do nothing you get what you deserve.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Surprising how many posters are under the impression they're going to get to retire.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm young enough the number is more like 2m, old enough I wish I already had it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bannanaslug: I feel like "want" and "need" are not used correctly in these CNBC articles.


Does it matter?
Considering hunger is thrist more often than hunger.
Humans don't really have that kind of internal nuance. That nuance is completely construct. And wishful thinking.
Addiction proves that.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dadoody: 41. Been investing since I was 18, 80k to 120k depending on the year over the past 10 years. Had about 8 million in stock, but down to 5 million due to downturn.

I pay $750 a month in rent to rent a room in a house in San Diego. 

If I sold all my stocks, I think I'd get a little less than 3 million after taxes, and I don't really see being able to "retire comfortably" with that in San Diego. It'd burn fast. I don't see where you could retire comfortably with $1.25 million before taxes.....maybe Penn State or West Virginia. Housing prices in San Diego are $800k for a shack right now.


Your doing it wrong.. [and right!]
1. 750 mo in CA? Damm..
2.  you dont sell everything at once.  Only a bit at a time. It keeps your taxes managable.
With 5 mill in stocks you can get a low rate mortage and get a house if you want.  [And get a massive tax break on the intrest..]
With 5mil you should be able to manage a 4% withdrawl equal to 200k a year for at least 30 years..
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: At what age though?  My wife and I have almost that in investments.  No way we can retire yet.


Exactly.

Retirement has 3 main factors:
* Age of retirement
* Monitary needs
* Money saved

They are only looking at 1 factor, the money saved, and declaring it as 'good enough', which is irresponsible and not useful for anyone who wants to try to retire at any point before 67.5 or whatever they are assuming people retire at.

I have thought about this a lot, as my wife is significantly older than I and so I will be retiring - or semi-retiring - relatively early, otherwise we will not be able to spend any time together by the time I would be 'of age' to retire.

My plan, such as it is, is to save as much as I can (wife is doing the same) in my 401k, but it isn't as much as we need to. Maxing it out would be nice, but that isn't possible at the moment unfortunately. When my wife is ready to retire, we will purchase some land and move out of our rental, and buy a manufactured home and put it on that land. I can do all of the infrastructure work needed for septic, water, and power, so the location of this homestead is largely irrelevant.

I will then work part-time, or possibly continue full-time as a remote worker, and we will travel about and do whatever it is people do in retirement; in our case, a lot of dogshows, most likely. Which is expensive. ;_;

But she has something like $600k saved in her 401k, and I have $240k (was $300k, stupid market), and while the little calculator thing says that I have more than enough (at current contribution levels) to meet my goals (~$70k/yr), I need more in order to do what I actually want to do. But damn, is it hard.

And that calculator? It says that I am doing great; the average contributor my age has something like $30k. That is freaking scary.

Start saving early, even if it is just a little bit; time is the most powerful metric in growing your money. If your employer has a match, at least save enough to get your max match; that is free money on the table, take it. And if you can manage a little more, save it; taking out a loan against a 401k is a hell of a lot cheaper than paying creditors for anything short of a car or house, unless you can't get a good rate on those, then it is definately cheaper.
 
Artist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dadoody: If I sold all my stocks, I think I'd get a little less than 3 million after taxes, and I don't really see being able to "retire comfortably" with that in San Diego. It'd burn fast. I don't see where you could retire comfortably with $1.25 million before taxes.....maybe Penn State or West Virginia. Housing prices in San Diego are $800k for a shack right now.


Do not move to central Pennsyltennarkatucky. Full of Trumpies, which is why it's cheap to live here. Of course San Diego is expensive, because people want to live there. Here? Nope. It is not good. When my stint as a caregiver to a very ill family member is done, I'm outta here.
No retirement savings or investments, but who cares, wherever I land will be better than here.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dadoody: 41. Been investing since I was 18, 80k to 120k depending on the year over the past 10 years. Had about 8 million in stock, but down to 5 million due to downturn.

I pay $750 a month in rent to rent a room in a house in San Diego. 

If I sold all my stocks, I think I'd get a little less than 3 million after taxes, and I don't really see being able to "retire comfortably" with that in San Diego. It'd burn fast. I don't see where you could retire comfortably with $1.25 million before taxes.....maybe Penn State or West Virginia. Housing prices in San Diego are $800k for a shack right now.


Your not supposed to sell it off at retirement your supposed to diversify so you can have growth but have some for the bad times.  My mom was 30% bonds and 70% stocks.  4 months before every election she would move every presidential election she would move it all to bonds as the market tends to get wonky not knowing who's agenda will come out ahead.  When the markets went  down she would buy back in.
Her meager retirement savings continued to grow even 15 uears after she retired right up to the day she died.

You retire, not your investments.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Tis is absurd, it only makes sense if "comfortable retirement" means staying in some godawful mcMasnion..downsize is the way to go! kids are grown..how much farking space do you need? And do you need to live in a wildly overpriced neighborhood?  ITs the fallacy of viewing luxuries or post-luxuries (by which I mean items that are not even fun, let alone necessary as if they were necessities.. not just retirees have this problem


Well. My mom is retired.  Gets 4K a month.  She'd be way much more comfortable with at least 6K total.
She will easily live an other 40 years.
So how much is that? 4K x 12 x 40
Vs. 6K x 12 x 40.
We live in Texas.
That should tell us how correct that number is.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You're going to need a lot more when Republicans dump social security completely.

GO VOTE
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What about:

- Medicare and Social Security getting razed?

- Continued inflation?

Mid-40s. No way I'm going to retire. I figure I'll start declining and then end my life somewhere.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Tis is absurd, it only makes sense if "comfortable retirement" means staying in some godawful mcMasnion..downsize is the way to go! kids are grown..how much farking space do you need? And do you need to live in a wildly overpriced neighborhood?  ITs the fallacy of viewing luxuries or post-luxuries (by which I mean items that are not even fun, let alone necessary as if they were necessities.. not just retirees have this problem


I would assume "comfortable retirement" means, at a minimum, maintaining an income of the US median household income, about $70,000 a year starting now and increasing with inflation. So, assume a 3% inflation and a 6% annual return (you need to be conservative with your investment mix after retirement) and you're looking at about $2.3 million as a target, reinvesting 3% a year so your take increases to match inflation.

At $1.25 million, without reinvesting anything you will either get eaten alive by inflation or you'll run out of money in about 25 years. Are you going to retire at 65 and gamble you'll be dead by 90? And won't need nursing care at all?
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: The Irresponsible Captain: So, the lottery it is. I'm not sure how else most people would be able to save that much.

Check out the thread about people living paycheck to paycheck at $100k a year from earlier today, you'll find plenty of people who think that you can save that much by being financially responsible while pulling in $15k a year.


I make $130k a year and barely get by, but I live in the heart of Silicon Valley, so that doesn't go very far. I save 7%, and need to save more, but the cashflow just isn't there. I am hoping to save a bit more with a raise, but I probably need to just eat it to deal with inflation and cound myself lucky to tread water.

There are things I can do to reduce outgoing cashflow, and my wife has an income of her own, but it is not as great as mine and she has expensive hobbies, like showing and someday soon-ish, breeding dogs. When she starts breeding, she will have to stop showing, as there is no way we can afford the vet bills on top of everything else. She uh, may not have thought this far ahead yet though, so that will be an interesting convesation.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1) Freedom 85?

2) Freedom Fentanyl?

3) 1% interest rates (like the last 15 years?) or 20% interest rates (Reagan's surprise in 1980)?

4) define comfortably. Refrigerator box and a good sleeping bag, or yacht with hookers and blow?

And the winner is: old age sucks. It's not going to be comfortable.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The real number was $3 million, and that was back before inflation's viagra pill kicked in.


That's what I was thinking. I have north of 2m with 45k pension with about 30k ss. Wife's ss should be about the same. I told her this morning she can quit her second job. Not sure ss is safe from the gop. So we are hanging on.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

God's Hobo Penis: mcsiegs: At what age though?  My wife and I have almost that in investments.  No way we can retire yet.

Exactly.

Retirement has 3 main factors:
* Age of retirement
* Monitary needs
* Money saved

They are only looking at 1 factor, the money saved, and declaring it as 'good enough', which is irresponsible and not useful for anyone who wants to try to retire at any point before 67.5 or whatever they are assuming people retire at.

I have thought about this a lot, as my wife is significantly older than I and so I will be retiring - or semi-retiring - relatively early, otherwise we will not be able to spend any time together by the time I would be 'of age' to retire.

My plan, such as it is, is to save as much as I can (wife is doing the same) in my 401k, but it isn't as much as we need to. Maxing it out would be nice, but that isn't possible at the moment unfortunately. When my wife is ready to retire, we will purchase some land and move out of our rental, and buy a manufactured home and put it on that land. I can do all of the infrastructure work needed for septic, water, and power, so the location of this homestead is largely irrelevant.

I will then work part-time, or possibly continue full-time as a remote worker, and we will travel about and do whatever it is people do in retirement; in our case, a lot of dogshows, most likely. Which is expensive. ;_;

But she has something like $600k saved in her 401k, and I have $240k (was $300k, stupid market), and while the little calculator thing says that I have more than enough (at current contribution levels) to meet my goals (~$70k/yr), I need more in order to do what I actually want to do. But damn, is it hard.

And that calculator? It says that I am doing great; the average contributor my age has something like $30k. That is freaking scary.

Start saving early, even if it is just a little bit; time is the most powerful metric in growing your money. If your employer has a match, at least save enough to get your max match; that is free money on the table, take it. And if you can manage a little more, save it; taking out a loan against a 401k is a hell of a lot cheaper than paying creditors for anything short of a car or house, unless you can't get a good rate on those, then it is definately cheaper.


I only opened my 1st 401k because of the match.  I contributed up until age 30 and switch companies.  I cannot remember what I had then but in 15 years it's grown to almost 400k.  My contributions were unnoticeable at the time because I was hired at a much better rate so I never missed it.
By the time I retire that money I saved from 22 to 30 will be over 1m.

Like you said save early when time does all the work for you.  It's also the time where you can spend an extra year living in moms basement.
Living at home 1 extra year and putting away the 2k a month you would be spending on rent, internet and food at age 23 in a retirement plan equals 225k at age 67.  Stay home 2 more years and save more as your income grows and you have half your retirement covered with what you put away at age 25.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: The Irresponsible Captain: So, the lottery it is. I'm not sure how else most people would be able to save that much.

Check out the thread about people living paycheck to paycheck at $100k a year from earlier today, you'll find plenty of people who think that you can save that much by being financially responsible while pulling in $15k a year.


That thread was so weird. I pay about $2k a month just for health care costs. So many Americans are under insuring and gambling they won't have a big medical expense.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: Surprising how many posters are under the impression they're going to get to retire.


Suprising how many people are uneducated about the power of compounding earnings.  Unfortunately you need to start early, maybe you have kids or nephews you can teach and break the cycle?
 
zeaper12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Tis is absurd, it only makes sense if "comfortable retirement" means staying in some godawful mcMasnion..downsize is the way to go! kids are grown..how much farking space do you need? And do you need to live in a wildly overpriced neighborhood?  ITs the fallacy of viewing luxuries or post-luxuries (by which I mean items that are not even fun, let alone necessary as if they were necessities.. not just retirees have this problem


This is crazy. If you're debit free, 30-40K a year is plenty to live comfortably. Your going to make this much or more with a 1.2M investment. Then there's SS income on top of that.

Must be someone's hier that came up with that number.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Uzzah: scotchcrotch: Better than that hack Suze Orman that says you need $20M to retire.

Absolute numbers are useless because people's standards of living and costs of living differ.  Financial advisors will typically assume that, in retirement, you'll need about 80% of your current salary to maintain a similar lifestyle* (assuming you have little-to-no revolving debts or outstanding loans when you retire).  Take that number, divide it by .04, and that will give you a target nest egg.  If you currently make $90k, your retirement income needs will be about $72,000, and you'll need a nest egg of about $1.8 million to reliably generate $72,000 per year.

(*The 80% assumption is largely a function of assuming that you're already saving 15-20% of your salary for retirement.  Once you retire, you don't need to divert that 15-20% anymore, but otherwise, your expenses probably won't change all that much.  If you're not saving that much, the 80% estimate may be too low.)

If you want to factor in Social Security, you can offset your income needs by the annual value of your Social Security benefits. -- let's say for someone earning $90k and retiring at 65, Social Security will work out to about $2400 per month or $28,000 per year.  You subtract that from the $72,000 you need, leaving you $44,000 a year you need to make up through savings.  $44,000 / ,04 means you need a nest egg of about $1.1 million.


Only if you plan on living forever.
 
Fereals
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Prison will be a very popular retirement plan in a few decades.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.