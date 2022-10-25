 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "Zelenskyy calls on EU to establish 'financial Ramstein' to help Ukraine" Du, Du hast, du hast rich   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Interesting  
chrisco123
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Du hast money?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Du hast schlechte Überschrift
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nice headline subo👍
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought it was "Duh hast mich".

I'm just gonna go back to being a dipshiat middle-American who enjoyed seeing Rammstein on stage in 2001.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Giuliani, Manafort, and so many whose names are less know spent years looting the treasury of Ukraine, back when it Russia ran Ukraine's intelligence community, and many government functions.

Find the dirty money and funnel  that back in.  Putler cashing in on Ukraine probably made more pre-war, than any one else.  It's the real reason for this war -- punishing Ukraine as an example for stealing Putler's money.  Time to turn the tables and reverse the cash flow.
 
Creoena
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IdentInvalid: I thought it was "Duh hast mich".

I'm just gonna go back to being a dipshiat middle-American who enjoyed seeing Rammstein on stage in 2001.


Subby is correct.  Duh is best left to the Olson twins.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Creoena: IdentInvalid: I thought it was "Duh hast mich".

I'm just gonna go back to being a dipshiat middle-American who enjoyed seeing Rammstein on stage in 2001.

Subby is correct.  Duh is best left to the Olson twins.

[Fark user image 450x338] [View Full Size image _x_]


Gonna blame "dug" on drinking lunch.
 
