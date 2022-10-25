 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reason Magazine)   Bikini baristas win lawsuit against city dress code. Release the butt cracken   (reason.com) divider line
107
    More: Giggity, Supreme Court of the United States, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, United States Constitution, Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution, city's dress code, public attitudes, U.S. Court of Appeals, U.S. District judge  
•       •       •

2069 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Oct 2022 at 3:50 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



107 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The words "anal cleft" occur in TFA. I just wanted to note that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Will they tell anyone who orders a hazelnut and vanilla triple shot venti half-caf with almond milk to just piss off and order a drink that's quicker to make and won't hold up the line?

Cause I'd enjoy that.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This was a torturous attempt to knock this law down AND to try not to piss off too many Bible Clutchers and Karens.

But, in the end, it 86s the law, and scantily clad baristas can rejoice that they still work for good sized tips.
 
sid244
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sid244: Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sid244: Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Only the sharpest knees, m'lord.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Get my caffeine through a straw

Yet I still feel the need to post in this thread
 
sid244
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Further down the site, Mart Feldman looks good for his age.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And they thank the city for the free publicity.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Kraken? No Sidney Powell, please.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: sid244: Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x689]


If you're going to shave your chest you should go ahead and shave your legs
And maybe get some tan on them legs too
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Get my caffeine through a straw

Yet I still feel the need to post in this thread


Yeah... measure that powder carefully.
You don't want TOO much at once.

/oh, you meant beverages
 
sid244
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sid244: Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.


sid244: Further down the site, Mart Feldman looks good for his age.

[Fark user image 437x403]


For farks sake, I can't type today.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

spongeboob: SpectroBoy: sid244: Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x689]

If you're going to shave your chest you should go ahead and shave your legs
And maybe get some tan on them legs too


Don't judge me!

/not me
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everett zoned all these kiosks to the same area where they put dispensaries, car dealerships, bars, and smoke shops.  I had no idea the city was trying to shut them down.  Stupid.
 
BMulligan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I saw that Idaho intends to ban drag. I expect that effort will meet a similar end.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
not a bookmark
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: sid244: Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x689]


That looks like a drunk gay man shopped together his ideal barista.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sid244: Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.


While I could use more, both the girl and the gift wrap meet my standards.
 
BMulligan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Everett zoned all these kiosks to the same area where they put dispensaries, car dealerships, bars, and smoke shops.  I had no idea the city was trying to shut them down.  Stupid.


You just described my impression of Everett in general.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Any one have a link to a real source?
 
Magruda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sid244: Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.


This thread is useless
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That law reeks of karenism and oppression of bodily autonomy.

But also the people who get their coffee from these places sketch me the fark out.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Will they tell anyone who orders a hazelnut and vanilla triple shot venti half-caf with almond milk to just piss off and order a drink that's quicker to make and won't hold up the line?

Cause I'd enjoy that.


if you think the point of "bikini barista" is to move through the line as fast as possible and rush back to work you're doing it wrong bro.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: spongeboob: SpectroBoy: sid244: Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x689]

If you're going to shave your chest you should go ahead and shave your legs
And maybe get some tan on them legs too

Don't judge me!

/not me


I think you should still make it your profile pic
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In addition to instituting a dress code for baristas, the law expanded the city's definition of lewd conduct to include any exposure of "more than one-half of the part of the female breast located below the top of the areola," the "bottom one-half of the anal cleft, or any portion of the areola or nipple of the female breast," and created a new crime of facilitating lewd conduct, to target the owners of bikini barista establishments.

A waste of cops, courts, lawyers to make the prison industry thrive off of law abiding citizens. Whoever spent time writing that dumb shiat law should be strung up the the scrotum.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
no shirt no shoes, FULL SERVICE
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot Fark!

//whre da pics?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: sid244: Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x689]


Fark user imageView Full Size


If this is how you want to go to work, whats the issue? Besides their male clientele acting aggressive on occasion? -- which is uncool. But if they can handle it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
wow....a BIS, turned up these results:

bikini barista - Bing images
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BMulligan: I saw that Idaho intends to ban drag. I expect that effort will meet a similar end.


cdn.foodbeast.comView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sid244: Further down the site, Mart Feldman looks good for his age.

[Fark user image image 437x403]


Is that Tim Apple's daughter?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you buy coffee from a specific place because the servers are scantily clad... FFS get an Internet connection and masturbate to some porn until your hormones subside enough you can think straight.
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somacandra: The words "anal cleft" occur in TFA. I just wanted to note that.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The thing with those places is that I have never had good coffee there. No matter how many times or when I go, the coffee is always subpar.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
GRAB-N-GO is the most MAGA bikini cafe name ever
 
oopsboom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ok unpopular opinion time:

for a case revolving around a business model that is basically boobs for tips... they'd have better publicity if the lady doing their twitter videos didnt look like a meth addict in an homeless person hoodie.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BMulligan: Fart_Machine: Everett zoned all these kiosks to the same area where they put dispensaries, car dealerships, bars, and smoke shops.  I had no idea the city was trying to shut them down.  Stupid.

You just described my impression of Everett in general.


I live right next to the downtown area.  It's a weird mix of artists, antique shops, restaurants, bars, specialty boutiques,and crazy people.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The bottom one-half of the anal cleft is my favorite part
 
Kattungali
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: sid244: Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x689]


Objection, that's not a bikini.  The headline explicitly mentioned bikinis.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I remember a story from Tampa, topless donut shop. They did a profitable morning run, and someone asked the proprietor when did he learn to make donuts, since he was more known for running topless bars. The old man shows the inquirer to the kitchen, which is full of Dunkin Donuts boxes.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The case comes out of Everett, Washington, where drive-up shacks featuring "bikini baristas" are popular."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: BMulligan: I saw that Idaho intends to ban drag. I expect that effort will meet a similar end.

[cdn.foodbeast.com image 640x584]


Goddammit.  I knew I shouldn't have clicked on this thread while eating lunch.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kattungali: SpectroBoy: sid244: Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x689]

Objection, that's not a bikini.  The headline explicitly mentioned bikinis.


Anything's a bikini if you're hot enough
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I remember a story from Tampa, topless donut shop. They did a profitable morning run, and someone asked the proprietor when did he learn to make donuts, since he was more known for running topless bars. The old man shows the inquirer to the kitchen, which is full of Dunkin Donuts boxes.


"Time to glaze the donuts!"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size


I said the same thing about my wife and had to dig my toothbrush out of the toilet.
 
dericwater
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RasIanI: SpectroBoy: sid244: Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x689]

[Fark user image 310x244]

If this is how you want to go to work, whats the issue? Besides their male clientele acting aggressive on occasion? -- which is uncool. But if they can handle it.


Hey, those coffee shops are really small and tight. Add in the steam and the hot water all over the place... a person's gotta strip down to his or her skivvies to stand the heat and humidity.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RasIanI: SpectroBoy: sid244: Picks or it didn't happen.  The one in the article doesn't count.

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x689]

[Fark user image image 310x244]

If this is how you want to go to work, whats the issue? Besides their male clientele acting aggressive on occasion? -- which is uncool. But if they can handle it.


Not sure if she wasted more money on the silicone or the tattoos.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We had one of those in Vegas. I think it lasted a week. Well, when you have strip clubs that offer free breakfast buffets, bikini coffee houses are pretty tame.
 
Displayed 50 of 107 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.