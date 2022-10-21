 Skip to content
(Metro)   'Hot Podium Guy' brings out yet another new lectern for newly minted British PM Rishi Sunak. The way things are going with these Brit PM's, you'll probably be seeing a lot more of this guy outside of Number 10   (metro.co.uk) divider line
70
    More: Amusing, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Conservative Party, new lectern, Tony Blair, Rishi Sunak, Margaret Thatcher, different designs  
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly podium. Looks like it's for some Gen Z Twitch streamer to speak at or something.
metro.co.ukView Full Size


Stick with the standard kind when it's the PM speaking.
metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Silly podium. Looks like it's for some Gen Z Twitch streamer to speak at or something.
[metro.co.uk image 540x360]

Stick with the standard kind when it's the PM speaking.
[metro.co.uk image 540x568]


The top photo podium looks heavy.
It also looks, uhm, ugly.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow so British hot applies to men too!
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Silly podium.


There is no podium in that picture.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot might be pushing it.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New PM is a little person. The new podium is actually a footrest.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent 7 years in corporate event management, and I can confirm that a podium is a small platform.

What you have got there is a lectern.

I am not qualified to judge the hotness of its handler.

/yes, I know, you Americans often call them podiums, but like so many things you are wrong
//I also realise that this is a British newspaper getting it wring
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did the UK turn into a 24/7 Monty Python sketch?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like an unfinished wood turning project

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're starting to change Prime Ministers almost as often as Russia changes generals in Ukraine or Al Quada changes #1's in the mountains or me in underwear every day.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bestest: Walker: Silly podium.

There is no podium in that picture.


And Webster's has removed the distinction between a lectern and a podium you seem to be hinting. https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/wait-are-you-saying-a-podium-is-the-same-thing-as-a-lectern
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Totally Average Looking Podium Craftsman Guy' just doesn't have the same clickbait appeal for the British tabloids
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: I spent 7 years in corporate event management, and I can confirm that a podium is a small platform.

What you have got there is a lectern.

I am not qualified to judge the hotness of its handler.

/yes, I know, you Americans often call them podiums, but like so many things you are wrong
//I also realise that this is a British newspaper getting it wring


Thank you.

..and I don't care how many names I end up getting called in this thread, I'm taking a stand.

Words have farking meanings.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Wow so British hot applies to men too!



I think it's less about "British hot" more "rough hands and a security clearance" that ignites loins. Financial stability, no criminal record, and can do an oil change are more valuable than most things in a relationship.

metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: The Bestest: Walker: Silly podium.

There is no podium in that picture.

And Webster's has removed the distinction between a lectern and a podium you seem to be hinting. https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/wait-are-you-saying-a-podium-is-the-same-thing-as-a-lectern


fark Webster's. They're part of the problem.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bestest: sdd2000: The Bestest: Walker: Silly podium.

There is no podium in that picture.

And Webster's has removed the distinction between a lectern and a podium you seem to be hinting. https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/wait-are-you-saying-a-podium-is-the-same-thing-as-a-lectern

fark Webster's. They're part of the problem.


So you think the should be "decimated to the last man/woman" for that right?

/extreme sarcasm
//look up original meaning of the word "decimate"
\\\ nit pick much?
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: Karma Chameleon: Wow so British hot applies to men too!


I think it's less about "British hot" more "rough hands and a security clearance" that ignites loins. Financial stability, no criminal record, and can do an oil change are more valuable than most things in a relationship.

[metro.co.uk image 644x406]


Finally, someone who understands women.

/yes, it's heteronormative
//deal with it
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: The Bestest: Walker: Silly podium.

There is no podium in that picture.

And Webster's has removed the distinction between a lectern and a podium you seem to be hinting. https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/wait-are-you-saying-a-podium-is-the-same-thing-as-a-lectern


Webster's is American. Have to ask Oxford for a ruling.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: sdd2000: The Bestest: Walker: Silly podium.

There is no podium in that picture.

And Webster's has removed the distinction between a lectern and a podium you seem to be hinting. https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/wait-are-you-saying-a-podium-is-the-same-thing-as-a-lectern

Webster's is American. Have to ask Oxford for a ruling.


Oxford is a party dictionary!
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Larry the cat been replaced or is there no way to remove him?
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: So you think the should be "decimated to the last man/woman" for that right?


No, improper usage of "decimate" doesn't really annoy me like podium/lectern does, but I do know the proper meaning.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: sdd2000: The Bestest: Walker: Silly podium.

There is no podium in that picture.

And Webster's has removed the distinction between a lectern and a podium you seem to be hinting. https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/wait-are-you-saying-a-podium-is-the-same-thing-as-a-lectern

Webster's is American. Have to ask Oxford for a ruling.


Because of this increased usage, the Oxford dictionary lists podium as a synonym for lectern, while indicating that this usage is seen in North American English.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bestest: sdd2000: So you think the should be "decimated to the last man/woman" for that right?

No, improper usage of "decimate" doesn't really annoy me like podium/lectern does, but I do know the proper meaning.


How about "refuting" allegations?

Or are you disinterested?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Wow so British hot applies to men too!


You underestimate just how desperate the British people are to see someone standing around Downing Street who isn't a total dumpster fire.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bestest: Pert: I spent 7 years in corporate event management, and I can confirm that a podium is a small platform.

What you have got there is a lectern.

I am not qualified to judge the hotness of its handler.

/yes, I know, you Americans often call them podiums, but like so many things you are wrong
//I also realise that this is a British newspaper getting it wring

Thank you.

..and I don't care how many names I end up getting called in this thread, I'm taking a stand.

Words have farking meanings.


Won't get an argument from me. Grammarist says that's Hot Lectern Guy, not Hot Podium Guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/When an entire country is called out by the rest of the world...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each new PM including Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and now Rishi Sunak, have all been given different podiums to speak from.

tiqets-cdn.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
killershark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the rate things on going in the UK, Hot Podium Guy will likely be British Prime Minister by American Thanksgiving.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Silly podium. Looks like it's for some Gen Z Twitch streamer to speak at or something.
[metro.co.uk image 540x360]

Stick with the standard kind when it's the PM speaking.
[metro.co.uk image 540x568]


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These podium/lectern threads are getting as bad as the soda/pop/coke, tipping and circumcision threads.

/just the tip
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: These podium/lectern threads are getting as bad as the soda/pop/coke, tipping and circumcision threads.

/just the tip


Boro
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

killershark: At the rate things on going in the UK, Hot Podium Guy will likely be British Prime Minister by American Thanksgiving.


Or perhaps hot podium guy is sabotaging His Majesty's government, in order to maintain his own job-security.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't care, where's larry the cat

https://www.npr.org/2022/10/21/1130251187/larry-the-cat-prime-minister
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: /yes, I know, you Americans often call them podiums


podia, surely
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: These podium/lectern threads are getting as bad as the soda/pop/coke, tipping and circumcision threads.

/just the tip


Looks like he wants some Coke:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
see, in general It doesn't bother me when words take on new meanings.. language is supposed to evolve

What rankles me is that the correct word is RIGHT farkING THERE.. and fewer syllables, too!

..but the general laziness in not wanting to correct the improper usage leads to acceptance, and further -unnecessary- bastardization of language.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Each new PM including Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and now Rishi Sunak, have all been given different podiums to speak from.

[tiqets-cdn.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com image 198x230]


I like that Truss's was twisted, for she was right round the bend
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't have much to say, distract them with a fancy podium?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bestest: see, in general It doesn't bother me when words take on new meanings.. language is supposed to evolve

What rankles me is that the correct word is RIGHT farkING THERE.. and fewer syllables, too!

..but the general laziness in not wanting to correct the improper usage leads to acceptance, and further -unnecessary- bastardization of language.


As my god mother would have said "dis-irregardless" of your desires it is nit picking in the extreme.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bestest: Pert: I spent 7 years in corporate event management, and I can confirm that a podium is a small platform.

What you have got there is a lectern.

I am not qualified to judge the hotness of its handler.

/yes, I know, you Americans often call them podiums, but like so many things you are wrong
//I also realise that this is a British newspaper getting it wring

Thank you.

..and I don't care how many names I end up getting called in this thread, I'm taking a stand.

Words have farking meanings.


Where are you taking it?;and it's not a stand, it's a lectern.  :D
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Payton Manning is really slumming it for jobs these days.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, Hot Podium Guy is OK, but the new PM is sorta PMILFy. *shrug*.

I mean, compared to all the others ... I think the last legit hot PM was ... uh, drawing a blank here ... Oh, when Hugh Grant played one in that movie. LOL

I'm sure this PM is a wanker, but like I said yesterday, his hair is amazing. Definitely an improvement over Boris.
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: The Bestest: Pert: I spent 7 years in corporate event management, and I can confirm that a podium is a small platform.

What you have got there is a lectern.

I am not qualified to judge the hotness of its handler.

/yes, I know, you Americans often call them podiums, but like so many things you are wrong
//I also realise that this is a British newspaper getting it wring

Thank you.

..and I don't care how many names I end up getting called in this thread, I'm taking a stand.

Words have farking meanings.

Where are you taking it?;and it's not a stand, it's a lectern.  :D


Wouldn't the plural of podium be podia?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: When did the UK turn into a 24/7 Monty Python sketch?


Sometime after the US did. Except our sketches aren't funny.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Silly podium. Looks like it's for some Gen Z Twitch streamer to speak at or something.
[metro.co.uk image 540x360]

Stick with the standard kind when it's the PM speaking.
[metro.co.uk image 540x568]


Oh no. The farker's a Unitologist.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bestest: sdd2000: The Bestest: Walker: Silly podium.

There is no podium in that picture.

And Webster's has removed the distinction between a lectern and a podium you seem to be hinting. https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/wait-are-you-saying-a-podium-is-the-same-thing-as-a-lectern

fark Webster's. They're part of the problem.


Of all the things to be pedantic about.

/I'm sure you're fun at parties, etc.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I mean, Hot Podium Guy is OK, but the new PM is sorta PMILFy. *shrug*.

I mean, compared to all the others ... I think the last legit hot PM was ... uh, drawing a blank here ... Oh, when Hugh Grant played one in that movie. LOL

I'm sure this PM is a wanker, but like I said yesterday, his hair is amazing. Definitely an improvement over Boris.


I should like there to be a new Nov.5 tradition. Sure, burning Guy Fawkes is still the way to go, but I'd like there to be an additional brazier where children could burn assorted straw to reflect the Tragic Inanity of Boris' Hair.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Has Larry the cat been replaced or is there no way to remove him?


Larry is the only one in government who enjoys widespread popular support. He isn't going anywhere.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: sdd2000: The Bestest: Walker: Silly podium.

There is no podium in that picture.

And Webster's has removed the distinction between a lectern and a podium you seem to be hinting. https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/wait-are-you-saying-a-podium-is-the-same-thing-as-a-lectern

Webster's is American. Have to ask Oxford for a ruling.


Why the hell would Oxford be an authority on English?
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Due to our history of people trying to shoot our presidents, all of ours use the same one. Its nicknamed "BLUE GOOSE", bulletproof, and bomb resistant. This podium travels everywhere with the president in its own car with other accouterments, and is used for all speeches outside the walls of the White House.  The only place outside the White House its not used is the podium for the State of the Union address.  We have 2 centuries of congressmen trying to kill each other in session so its a permanent structure and bulletproof.
 
