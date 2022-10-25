 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Lawyer who fought to overturn Florida's motorcycle helmet laws overturns his motorcycle   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Motorcycle, Law, Lawyer, American Legion, Pinellas County, Florida, Pinellas lawyer Ron Smith, American Legion Auxiliary, Motorcycle helmet  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died as he lived - being a dumb-ass.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
s3.memeshappen.comView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FREEDUM
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Ron Smith, 66, and his girlfriend, 62-year-old Brenda Jeanan Volpe, were on their way to a funeral with a group of riders from the American Legion."

The irony is strong with this story.
 
mjones73
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You can't fix stupid.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: He died as he lived - being a dumb-ass.


Dammit, too late...
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mjones73: You can't fix stupid.


G. Reaper accepts your challenge.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
stripersonline.comView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dumbass.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's the price of Freedom, Subby.
 
vevolis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Floridaly, adjective: undertakes an action in a manner most befitting the state of Florida.
"He died, Floridaly."
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: "Ron Smith, 66, and his girlfriend, 62-year-old Brenda Jeanan Volpe, were on their way to a funeral with a group of riders from the American Legion."

The irony is strong with this story.


It's like ten thousand pardons on your wedding day.
 
rogue49
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Karma's a biatch
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mjones73: You can't fix stupid.


It frequently fixes itself.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
that's not brains, it's freedom matter.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Idiot
 
iaazathot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dumbass...

I can do what I want! No, you can't do things that drive up my insurance premiums because you are a dumbass. 

I hope they deny his wife's claims.
 
abbarach
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: "Ron Smith, 66, and his girlfriend, 62-year-old Brenda Jeanan Volpe, were on their way to a funeral with a group of riders from the American Legion."

The irony is strong with this story.


To Be Fairrrrrrrrrr: he did make it to a funeral, in the end...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: "Ron Smith, 66, and his girlfriend, 62-year-old Brenda Jeanan Volpe, were on their way to a funeral with a group of riders from the American Legion."

The irony is strong with this story.


I'm paywalled on the rest of that story. I hope that the funeral they were on the way to was for someone who died because they were too cool to wear a helmet because irony that rich is amazing.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ope
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some laws are enacted to protect people from themselves.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have absolutely no problem repealing helmet laws, as long as taxpayers don't have to foot the bill for your medical care when you wreck.

/Two types of people in this world, those who have fallen off a motorcycle and those who are about to.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...when the Florida Legislature passed a law allowing motorcyclists over 21 to go without head protection as long as they had $10,000 in insurance coverage for motorcycle accident injuries.

Wonder if the policy also covers funeral expenses?
 
abbarach
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: I have absolutely no problem repealing helmet laws, as long as taxpayers don't have to foot the bill for your medical care when you wreck.

/Two types of people in this world, those who have fallen off a motorcycle and those who are about to.


The way my riding instructor put it "There are old bikers, and there are bold bikers.  But there are no old, bold bikers."
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cause of death: blunt head trauma, but experts can't say if wearing a helmet would've saved him.

Anti-helmeters: see, you can't prove (though statistics can) that wearing a helmet would've saved his life.

At the least, his death may have stopped him from getting other life-saving regulations repealed, in the name of "freedom," which may have saved lives.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: "Ron Smith, 66, and his girlfriend, 62-year-old Brenda Jeanan Volpe, were on their way to a funeral with a group of riders from the American Legion."

The irony is strong with this story.


Ooooh, sorry, we were looking for poetic justice.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Live free and die.
 
Pert
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: I have absolutely no problem repealing helmet laws, as long as taxpayers don't have to foot the bill for your medical care when you wreck.

/Two types of people in this world, those who have fallen off a motorcycle and those who are about to.


Look, I'm riding a motorbike at the moment, I'm not about to fall of..aaaaAAAAAAARRRRRGGGHHHH!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not wearing a motorcycle helmet is how Gary Busey got to be so Gary Busey.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The government is no longer treading on him.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mjones73: You can't fix stupid.


Well, you are wrong about that. Case in point - linked article.  Not saying it's the only way to fix stupid, but it does work.  Unfortunately, at 66 yo, there's probably two more generations to deal with.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not like this has never happened before, either...
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In 2000, Smith's aspiration was realized when the Florida Legislature passed a law allowing motorcyclists over 21 to go without head protection as long as they had $10,000 in insurance coverage for motorcycle accident injuries.
Yeah, that'll cover about 2 hours in the ICU. Add 2 zero's and we might be talking realistic costs for your brain bleed, but that would make their pocketbook actually hurt and make them reevaluate their conviction on not wearing a helmet. I'm against most Libertarian policies as I think they're stupid, but what's even stupider is half assing the policies and dropping the cost of some idiots freedumb on everyone else's pocketbook.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I ride without a helmet sometimes, depends if I'm leaving the 30mph limit around my neighborhood.

I have a nice Shoei modular helmet I wear whenever I want to go for a "ride".

BTW, all you anti-motorcycle asshats can eabod. Stay in your own lane and comment on what you know about, like cheetos and lack of excercise
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"YOU'RE NOT THE BOSS OF-" *crunch*
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sad, he has probably been responsible for more Republicans and Libertarians suddenly no longer voting in elections than anyone on FARK.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PreMortem: I ride without a helmet sometimes, depends if I'm leaving the 30mph limit around my neighborhood.

I have a nice Shoei modular helmet I wear whenever I want to go for a "ride".

BTW, all you anti-motorcycle asshats can eabod. Stay in your own lane and comment on what you know about, like cheetos and lack of excercise


Cheetos are delicious.

i should exercise more.

Wear a helmet you moron.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iaazathot: Dumbass...

I can do what I want! No, you can't do things that drive up my insurance premiums because you are a dumbass. 

I hope they deny his wife's claims.


Get off your ass and exercise.  Tired of lazy farks making things more expensive for people who take care of themselves.
 
abbarach
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hammettman: Cause of death: blunt head trauma, but experts can't say if wearing a helmet would've saved him.

Anti-helmeters: see, you can't prove (though statistics can) that wearing a helmet would've saved his life.

At the least, his death may have stopped him from getting other life-saving regulations repealed, in the name of "freedom," which may have saved lives.


The company Icon actually made a helmet design with the statistics for how often different parts of a riders helmet got damaged in a crash (and thus by extension where the helmet likely decreased injury):
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


I always ride with a full-face (or lately modular) helmet; that 19.4% on the right side of the chinbar paired with roughly the same value for the left side really drives home how important it is to have your face covered.  I'm ugly enough already, the last thing I need is to lose part of my jaw...

Your search term is "Icon Airframe Statistic" if you want to see more pictures.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PreMortem: I ride without a helmet sometimes, depends if I'm leaving the 30mph limit around my neighborhood.

I have a nice Shoei modular helmet I wear whenever I want to go for a "ride".

BTW, all you anti-motorcycle asshats can eabod. Stay in your own lane and comment on what you know about, like cheetos and lack of excercise


I don't think I've ever seen someone under 250lbs ride a motorcycle
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let me guess helmets are deadly because they interfere with your hearing but loud pipes that drown out everything but loud pipes save lives?
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PreMortem: I ride without a helmet sometimes, depends if I'm leaving the 30mph limit around my neighborhood.

I have a nice Shoei modular helmet I wear whenever I want to go for a "ride".

BTW, all you anti-motorcycle asshats can eabod. Stay in your own lane and comment on what you know about, like cheetos and lack of excercise


Ah yes, motorcyclists...the most athletic of demographics.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PreMortem: I ride without a helmet sometimes, depends if I'm leaving the 30mph limit around my neighborhood.

I have a nice Shoei modular helmet I wear whenever I want to go for a "ride".

BTW, all you anti-motorcycle asshats can eabod. Stay in your own lane and comment on what you know about, like cheetos and lack of excercise


I don't think people have been anti-motorcycle.

Just the Fark normal of play stupid games, win stupid prizes in regard to making a decision to not wear safety equipment.  They'd be the same if someone was ejected from a car in an accident and weren't wearing a seatbelt.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If they put out one of those highway cross fatality markers for them, will someone hang a helmet on it?
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iaazathot: Dumbass...

I can do what I want! No, you can't do things that drive up my insurance premiums because you are a dumbass. 

I hope they deny his wife's claims.


Pretty much this.  Keep your individual freedom, but don't mess up everyone else. Insurance companies love to use these examples to screw other people.

Also, they did not deny the wife's claims. They didn't need to, she joined him.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: Not like this has never happened before, either...


All of this has happened before.  All of this will happen again.
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mjones73: You can't fix stupid.


Sir, the article is literally that happening.
 
