 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Once again, a chance to get TotalFark, BareFark, and all the FarkUnits in the world. Mwu-ha-ha-ha-ha   (abc7.com) divider line
16
    More: Unlikely, Powerball, Powerball jackpot, Mega Millions lottery jackpot, next Powerball jackpot, Lottery, Mega Millions, Powerball history, New Jersey Lottery  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hate Tank [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we've never gotten more than two numbers right, but sure.  Hope springs eternal.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1,400 chicks at the same time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hookers and blow
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would buy Fark. I've always wanted to micromanage an echo chamber.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could get Powerball tickets over the internet (my state doesn't have lotteries). Yes, I know the chances of winning are minuscule, but it's $2, so the risk to possible reward ratio is acceptable. I pay the money to play the game and pretend. No-one is going broke over $2.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: No-one is going broke over $2.


But also, that $2 can go towards something more useful.

Well, in my house anyway.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: 1,400 chicks at the same time.


100 in one night. Randy the guinea pig.

metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: Sin_City_Superhero: 1,400 chicks at the same time.

100 in one night. Randy the guinea pig.

[metro.co.uk image 644x439]


Look at the red eyes...he has the hump lust.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If I win, I'm investing it all in FarkCoin. It can only go up!
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Looks like it's time to roll out my lottery simulator again.

It cracks me up that whenever the lottery gets up to a big number like this, the traffic to that page goes off the hook.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lottery, the old blockchain same as the new blockchain...
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can I just win like 1% of that? I'm not greedy.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: NotARocketScientist: No-one is going broke over $2.

But also, that $2 can go towards something more useful.

Well, in my house anyway.


A $2 daydream is useful.
I never found myself sitting at home saying man, if I only had $2 more this would be better.

I have on the other hand hit lotto for $1800 when I was 18 which paid my car insurance for that year.

On one of the big ones 5 years ago I hit 10k which is only about 6,500 after taxes, I put that into retirement.

I don't play often but when it's big it's nice to dream.  I have a business I would love to start but I need 1 million just for the app then a few more to get it moving so that's what I daydream about.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.