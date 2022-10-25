 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Sugarcubes, Thompson Twins, The Lightning Seeds, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #404. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty excited today. I am seeing The Cure tomorrow night & cannot wait.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hullo everybuddy. Squeeeeee TT!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hiya!

/thank you for the re-up.  I suspect it is from this group.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Hiya!

/thank you for the re-up.  I suspect it is from this group.


From me too. Someone ghosted in at the weekend & TF'd me.
Thank you mystery fairy person
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present. And thank you to the TF fairy!
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Sugarcubes!!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm here!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Many moons ago, with a group of friends, I performed a live "radio show" in a local theatre bar on Saturday lunchtimes. It was called Arcadia Place & I'm sure Arcadia nicked the name from us
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pista: Many moons ago, with a group of friends, I performed a live "radio show" in a local theatre bar on Saturday lunchtimes. It was called Arcadia Place & I'm sure Arcadia nicked the name from us


what's the statute of limitations? you should sue. there's gotta be some money there. they might pay you just to go away.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hello everybody!


Here and ready.

Dear Anonymous, thank you for making me a total fark again.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And just got visited by the TF fairy. Thanks, whomever you are <3
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Many moons ago, with a group of friends, I performed a live "radio show" in a local theatre bar on Saturday lunchtimes. It was called Arcadia Place & I'm sure Arcadia nicked the name from us

what's the statute of limitations? you should sue. there's gotta be some money there. they might pay you just to go away.


At least they didn't nick the crunching gravel sound effect*

* a box of kitty litter with 2 shoes used to make walking noises
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: Pretty excited today. I am seeing The Cure tomorrow night & cannot wait.


Kazoo on the ready then? Will zoo along with you in spirit tomorrow...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Pretty excited today. I am seeing The Cure tomorrow night & cannot wait.

Kazoo on the ready then? Will zoo along with you in spirit tomorrow...


It's around here somewhere.
A friend of mine is in Budapest right now.
I told him he should go see the Columbo statue & he did. & sent me a photo of him beside it
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know that guitar lick anywhere...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You say I'm a dreamer....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Pista: Pretty excited today. I am seeing The Cure tomorrow night & cannot wait.

Kazoo on the ready then? Will zoo along with you in spirit tomorrow...

It's around here somewhere.
A friend of mine is in Budapest right now.
I told him he should go see the Columbo statue & he did. & sent me a photo of him beside it


This is the friend
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: I know that guitar lick anywhere...


Dreamy innit?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoMoxie: I know that guitar lick anywhere...


tastes like chicken
 
