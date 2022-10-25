 Skip to content
(Scotsman)   Scottish brewer warns a 'perfect storm' could lead the average price of a pint to exceed £7. Thanks, O'Biden   (scotsman.com) divider line
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MacBiden.  O'Biden is Irish.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the price of Gold spraypaint these days?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: MacBiden.  O'Biden is Irish.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer is already $7-10/pint for most beers aside from Miller, Coors, Bud, etc.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$8/pt?

As long as it isn't like Michelob/Rainier or some shiat, that's becoming the going rate in Seattle.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on you, I drink at home, alone.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're struggling financially due to inflation (or any reason, really) and you're worried about the cost of beer, perhaps you should learn to prioritize a bit better where you spend your money.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume that's a 20oz imperial pint.  So, $6.40 for a 16oz US pint at current exchange.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colonel_Angus: If you're struggling financially due to inflation (or any reason, really) and you're worried about the cost of beer, perhaps you should learn to prioritize a bit better where you spend your money.


Prioritize  . . . better?  Than beer?  I don't get it.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colonel_Angus: If you're struggling financially due to inflation (or any reason, really) and you're worried about the cost of beer, perhaps you should learn to prioritize a bit better where you spend your money.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"O'Biden"? That's feckin' Irish, ya daft pillock! MacBiden - MACBIDEN!!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird. An imperial pint in Ireland is only about 5 Euro.

Ireland and Scotland are practically neighbors. Share the same climates. What could be the difference?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/travel/news/guinness-researcher-shares-best-worst-28080717
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer is nowhere near that price if you brew your own. If you have elderflower trees near you, then you can easily make enough elderflower wine every year to see you a couple of years (which allows it to age). In the autumn right about now, apples are literally going to waste under many trees. This can become cider, wine, or if you are really fancy, schnapps.

Hell, if all you want is the alcohol, brew up some yeast with brewers sugar and then distil it to make vodka.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Weird. An imperial pint in Ireland is only about 5 Euro.

Ireland and Scotland are practically neighbors. Share the same climates. What could be the difference?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/travel/news/guinness-researcher-shares-best-worst-28080717


I wonder what the price delta on a pint of beer would have to be before Belfast begs to unify.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: MacBiden.  O'Biden is Irish.


Came for this. Like really, subby, are you trying to get a bottle of Buckfast smashed over your head or something?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pearls before swine: I assume that's a 20oz imperial pint.  So, $6.40 for a 16oz US pint at current exchange.


That's actually cheaper than what I pay for a pint of good, local beer.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dready zim: Beer is nowhere near that price if you brew your own. If you have elderflower trees near you, then you can easily make enough elderflower wine every year to see you a couple of years (which allows it to age). In the autumn right about now, apples are literally going to waste under many trees. This can become cider, wine, or if you are really fancy, schnapps.

Hell, if all you want is the alcohol, brew up some yeast with brewers sugar and then distil it to make vodka.


Thanks to a cold night last spring the local backyard apple crop is a third of what it usually is, we have enough to make pies but getting 5 crates of apples for 5 gallons of cider is proving difficult. And the birds eat all the elderberries the minute they ripen...
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Joke's on you, I drink at home, alone.


George Thorogood And The Destroyers - I Drink Alone
Youtube lpzqQst-Sg8
 
dready zim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: dready zim: Beer is nowhere near that price if you brew your own. If you have elderflower trees near you, then you can easily make enough elderflower wine every year to see you a couple of years (which allows it to age). In the autumn right about now, apples are literally going to waste under many trees. This can become cider, wine, or if you are really fancy, schnapps.

Hell, if all you want is the alcohol, brew up some yeast with brewers sugar and then distil it to make vodka.

Thanks to a cold night last spring the local backyard apple crop is a third of what it usually is, we have enough to make pies but getting 5 crates of apples for 5 gallons of cider is proving difficult. And the birds eat all the elderberries the minute they ripen...


Elderflower, not elderberry, is the way to go. You can make cordial too.

As a bonus, later in the year, you get to watch the birds going hungry.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dready zim: Beer is nowhere near that price if you brew your own. If you have elderflower trees near you, then you can easily make enough elderflower wine every year to see you a couple of years (which allows it to age). In the autumn right about now, apples are literally going to waste under many trees. This can become cider, wine, or if you are really fancy, schnapps.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
$8/ 12oz seems to be the going rate at any bar near me if you want something above 6%abv. I think I paid $15/ pint of an imperial stout recently
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby, you uncultured swine!

/Irish
//Belfast N.I. if you must know
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Joke's on you, I drink at home, alone.


Buy a 12 pack for $15 and drink in the comfort of my home, or go out with the antivaxxers and sportsbros for $7/beer plus tip? Hmm..
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Irish... Scottish...
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Runs from thread.
 
fark account name
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Weird. An imperial pint in Ireland is only about 5 Euro.

Ireland and Scotland are practically neighbors. Share the same climates. What could be the difference?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/travel/news/guinness-researcher-shares-best-worst-28080717


Better comparison from the article.
"According to Business Plus, the average cost of a pint of Guinness is now €5.12 in the Republic and £5.29 in Northern Ireland"
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Pants full of macaroni!!: MacBiden.  O'Biden is Irish.

[64.media.tumblr.com image 379x228] [View Full Size image _x_]


g1-addtext.ft-uc.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Trocadero: Pants full of macaroni!!: MacBiden.  O'Biden is Irish.

[64.media.tumblr.com image 379x228] [View Full Size image _x_]

[g1-addtext.ft-uc.com image 574x326]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Black Irish, sir.  Remember the Spanish Armada?"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fark account name: thealgorerhythm: Weird. An imperial pint in Ireland is only about 5 Euro.

Ireland and Scotland are practically neighbors. Share the same climates. What could be the difference?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/travel/news/guinness-researcher-shares-best-worst-28080717

Better comparison from the article.
"According to Business Plus, the average cost of a pint of Guinness is now €5.12 in the Republic and £5.29 in Northern Ireland"


So converted to Euros, a pint is 5 in the Irish Republic and 6 in Northern Ireland.

Well that really raises a question. What could possibly be the difference between two parts of the same island that would cause these price discrepancies?

I guess we'll never know.
 
Northern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: If you're struggling financially due to inflation (or any reason, really) and you're worried about the cost of beer, perhaps you should learn to prioritize a bit better where you spend your money.


iPhones, refrigerators, and avocado toast?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bummer it was a bargain before. Was cheaper to drink in Scotland than most major US cities.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Go to a Vegas Golden Knights game.  Last time I went a 20 oz. Bud Light was $16.  No bullshiat.  I know that's the Vegas Strip, but c'mon!
 
