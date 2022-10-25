 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Whackjob fires shots, dumps a bunch of nails in front of Toyota's HQ. Guess he wasn't happy with his RAGE-4, and that's how he Corollas   (wfaa.com) divider line
25
    More: Weird, Toyota building, North America, Firearm, Gun, Parking lot, Parking, vehicle-maker's North American headquarters, suspect's vehicle  
•       •       •

495 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another responsible member of our "well regulated militia".
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just like the old days.

Hungry?  Eat yer import!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ford had the same problem when they first released the Edsel. Many people died that day I can tell you.
 
Death by Spaghettification [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird.  Who hates on Toyota? Is it a racist thing? A MAGA thing? Run of the mill whackjob thing?  Most solid dependable cars I've ever owned.  Maybe someone hit his dog with a Rav 4. Maybe he hates that you only have to gas up one a month in a Prius. The world is full of wonders.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still waiting on my 5Runner.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Weird. Who hates on Toyota?


A couple weeks ago, I got a RAV4 as a rental when traveling.

What a POS. Road noise was horrible, and the ride just sucked.
And the interior was cheap plastic.

So I was not happy with a Toyota. But I was not at the "shooting guns" level of unhappy.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I'm still waiting on my 5Runner.


test drove a 4Runner last week.   did not like it.   I mean, it's the best thing you can buy mechanically, but it has a short cabin.  You need a stepstool to climb into it and the roof is too low.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Another responsible member of our "well regulated militia".


With the ending of conscription in the US, the only definition left of militia is akin to that of a terror organization. So, yeah, that is an example of what the remaining militia in the US is.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: test drove a 4Runner last week.   did not like it.


I got my 4Runner in 2000, top of the line at the time. I thought the cabin was roomy enough at the time. But my second car was a MINI Cooper, so my level of perception might've been a bit off.

I ran all the way from 2000 to 2018 or so....I gave it to the step-son as his "first car".

So what's he do with it?  Smashes it into a brick wall so he could get a Mustang.

Don't ask.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR did this happen in Tacoma or on the Tundra?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A couple weeks ago, I got a RAV4


Odd...

We purchased a brand new RAV4 when they first came out. (1996/97?) It was a really nice car. The only thing I didn't care for was that the car has to be at a dead stop before engaging the 4-wheel drive.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yesterday's story: "Plano is a great place to work from home!"
Today's story: "Going to the office in Plano will get you shot and and your tires popped."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe Toyota asked for it.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My prius identifies as a low-flying aircraft.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mangoose: chewd: Another responsible member of our "well regulated militia".

With the ending of conscription in the US, the only definition left of militia is akin to that of a terror organization. So, yeah, that is an example of what the remaining militia in the US is.


Could be another idiot environmentalist. Although he didn't glue himself to the parking lot.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: Stud Gerbil: test drove a 4Runner last week.   did not like it.

I got my 4Runner in 2000, top of the line at the time. I thought the cabin was roomy enough at the time. But my second car was a MINI Cooper, so my level of perception might've been a bit off.

I ran all the way from 2000 to 2018 or so....I gave it to the step-son as his "first car".

So what's he do with it?  Smashes it into a brick wall so he could get a Mustang.

Don't ask.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Guess that's one way to get a Mustang
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A couple weeks ago, I got a RAV4

Odd...

We purchased a brand new RAV4 when they first came out. (1996/97?) It was a really nice car. The only thing I didn't care for was that the car has to be at a dead stop before engaging the 4-wheel drive.


I used to own Toyota's. They were great cars. I don't know if the quality has gotten bad, or if the new RAV4's are just not that great. The rentals we have gotten on the last couple of times were KIA Souls, and they were pretty nice, and fun to drive.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ochaye Ah pure kent a'hd shood bettra uh n'vested mah munny oan IRNBRU fuut-chars? Amariteyabam?!

/Narrator: Yes. you are tight, ya bam.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Guess that's one way to get a Mustang


All he had to do was give the 4runner back to me and he could've gotten his Mustang on his own.

I had plans on selling the 4Runner for a new Les Paul guitar. No, instead he smashes up the 4runner, and I was lucky enough to unload for $250 to my landscaper who wanted it for parts...

As it turned out the kid got his Mustang, and smashed that up doing donuts on an icy parking lot showing off.

He gets it fixed, never ran right after that, so he gets a second Mustang.

Blows out the clutch on that one and then has transmission issues so he unloaded it and got himself a RAM 1500.
 
JimbobMcClan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Guess that's one way to get a Mustang

All he had to do was give the 4runner back to me and he could've gotten his Mustang on his own.

I had plans on selling the 4Runner for a new Les Paul guitar. No, instead he smashes up the 4runner, and I was lucky enough to unload for $250 to my landscaper who wanted it for parts...

As it turned out the kid got his Mustang, and smashed that up doing donuts on an icy parking lot showing off.

He gets it fixed, never ran right after that, so he gets a second Mustang.

Blows out the clutch on that one and then has transmission issues so he unloaded it and got himself a RAM 1500.


Wow. I would go out every night and let the air out of tires, or better yet, glue a BB to the inside of one valve cap and switch it around every couple of days
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I used to own Toyota's. They were great cars.


I've never had any issues with the Toyotas I've owned.

1997 RAV4
2000 Corolla
2000 4Runner

Now, the Mini Cooper? What a piece of sh*t that was. 80k miles, and the transmission went on it. $9k to replace it and they couldn't guarantee the problem would come back.

Apparently it was a known defect then they produced that year and make...(2002 MINI Cooper)
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Guess that's one way to get a Mustang

All he had to do was give the 4runner back to me and he could've gotten his Mustang on his own.

I had plans on selling the 4Runner for a new Les Paul guitar. No, instead he smashes up the 4runner, and I was lucky enough to unload for $250 to my landscaper who wanted it for parts...

As it turned out the kid got his Mustang, and smashed that up doing donuts on an icy parking lot showing off.

He gets it fixed, never ran right after that, so he gets a second Mustang.

Blows out the clutch on that one and then has transmission issues so he unloaded it and got himself a RAM 1500.


Sounds like a bus pass would be more appropriate at this point.

Hopefully he's not on your insurance.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JimbobMcClan: steklo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Guess that's one way to get a Mustang

All he had to do was give the 4runner back to me and he could've gotten his Mustang on his own.

I had plans on selling the 4Runner for a new Les Paul guitar. No, instead he smashes up the 4runner, and I was lucky enough to unload for $250 to my landscaper who wanted it for parts...

As it turned out the kid got his Mustang, and smashed that up doing donuts on an icy parking lot showing off.

He gets it fixed, never ran right after that, so he gets a second Mustang.

Blows out the clutch on that one and then has transmission issues so he unloaded it and got himself a RAM 1500.

Wow. I would go out every night and let the air out of tires, or better yet, glue a BB to the inside of one valve cap and switch it around every couple of days


Wooden matchsticks.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For me, the debate is over.   Highlander hybrid with the V6.   Easy to get into, can tow about 3 tons, 35 mpg.  Ain't nothing like it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Hopefully he's not on your insurance.


Sadly he was.

He's off it now though. He's finally living on his own...
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.