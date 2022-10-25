 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   World's largest norovirus petri dish now open for bookings   (cbsnews.com) divider line
34
    More: PSA, Passenger ship, cruise industry, largest passenger ship, cruise operator, Ship, maiden voyage, Icon of the Seas, ship's first sailing  
•       •       •

981 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 25 Oct 2022 at 12:50 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come sail the Clusterfark of the Seas

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Tourist Tankers.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Like I'm going to get on a boat with an actual sad face on the stern.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One norovirus, Isaac.


Fark user imageView Full Size


YOU GOT IT!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cruises are stupid.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's like being in a dive bomber with broken flaps and you decide that the best way out is to accelerate straight through the Earth. The CEO will probably get a bonus as the company heads to bankruptcy.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mmmm those parasitic dishes under the sneeze glass look great tonight. Hope I get to bring one home!
 
fark account name
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
$1,537 a person for the least costly windowless inside cabin.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/14/world/australia/brian-robson-crate-australia.html

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Utterly disgusting.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A comparable experience can be had much cheaper at Walmart.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As an ex-Navy person, the largest boat I will set foot on (or drive onto) is a ferry.  I do make exceptions for historical ships firmly embedded in port side mud.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) - Nemo's Revenge
Youtube zVRdoU9ZLc8

It's the only way.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

koder: Come sail the Clusterfark of the Seas

[Fark user image 850x600]

/Tourist Tankers.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

koder: Come sail the Clusterfark of the Seas

[Fark user image image 850x600]

/Tourist Tankers.


"Come ride the Clown Colon!"
 
dbaggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
are the people booking this cruise even interested in the ports of call?    would it matter if the boat just pushed off shore and sat there for a week and the pulled back into port?

I'm old enough to remember the cruise ship was a bit of a tight fit room that you slept in and wake up in a new town.  The whole point was to get off the boat, then back on the boat to eat and sleep while the boat did the traveling and you get to enjoy a new place.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why does Fark hate ocean sex?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Touted as the largest waterpark at sea

Its like someone made a giant monument, to the 2 worst parts of society.

When i think of the type of person who goes, "I'd like to not only go to a waterpark, but i want you to lock me in there for a week with the same people....and i'll use my free time and pay for you to do so...."
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
dovepress.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OMG...Let's go to DragonCon instead.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Cruises are stupid.


galleryoftheabsurd.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dbaggins: are the people booking this cruise even interested in the ports of call?    would it matter if the boat just pushed off shore and sat there for a week and the pulled back into port?

I'm old enough to remember the cruise ship was a bit of a tight fit room that you slept in and wake up in a new town.  The whole point was to get off the boat, then back on the boat to eat and sleep while the boat did the traveling and you get to enjoy a new place.


Cruise people love visiting ports of call which are usually extremely whitewashed and sterile, so they can pat themselves on the back about being cultural.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have trouble thinking of something I want to do less with my time off than go on a cruise.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fark account name: $1,537 a person for the least costly windowless inside cabin.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/14/world/australia/brian-robson-crate-australia.html

[Fark user image 850x1075]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: dbaggins: are the people booking this cruise even interested in the ports of call?    would it matter if the boat just pushed off shore and sat there for a week and the pulled back into port?

I'm old enough to remember the cruise ship was a bit of a tight fit room that you slept in and wake up in a new town.  The whole point was to get off the boat, then back on the boat to eat and sleep while the boat did the traveling and you get to enjoy a new place.

Cruise people love visiting ports of call which are usually extremely whitewashed and sterile, so they can pat themselves on the back about being cultural.


Look, if you want authentic rape and robbery...I can get that at Six Flags.
 
Floki
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Alcohol, water slides, 7600 strangers at sea.

What could possibly go wrong?!
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: dbaggins: are the people booking this cruise even interested in the ports of call?    would it matter if the boat just pushed off shore and sat there for a week and the pulled back into port?

I'm old enough to remember the cruise ship was a bit of a tight fit room that you slept in and wake up in a new town.  The whole point was to get off the boat, then back on the boat to eat and sleep while the boat did the traveling and you get to enjoy a new place.

Cruise people love visiting ports of call which are usually extremely whitewashed and sterile, so they can pat themselves on the back about being cultural.


Depends on the ports of call. I've been to a number of countries.  I don't think they whitewashed Rome for my visit. Experienced travelers can find the non-touristy areas with little effort.  That being said, you couldn't get me on a cruise ship again.  And certainly not these huge monstrosities. They are like floating malls.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you're stuck on a cruise, my advice is not to eat the fish.

Just because the ocean is close by, doesn't mean the fish is fresh.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A cruise?  Why don't I kick myself in the balls instead?
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: I have trouble thinking of something I want to do less with my time off than go on a cruise.


Eat in times square.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just looking at that thing makes me uncomfortable, bordering on anxious. I can't even properly express why. Just this overwhelming sense of dread.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gawdzila: I have trouble thinking of something I want to do less with my time off than go on a cruise.


Not even for the singin', dancin', and romancin' with TV guest stars?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 minute ago  

allthesametome: Karma Chameleon: dbaggins: are the people booking this cruise even interested in the ports of call?    would it matter if the boat just pushed off shore and sat there for a week and the pulled back into port?

I'm old enough to remember the cruise ship was a bit of a tight fit room that you slept in and wake up in a new town.  The whole point was to get off the boat, then back on the boat to eat and sleep while the boat did the traveling and you get to enjoy a new place.

Cruise people love visiting ports of call which are usually extremely whitewashed and sterile, so they can pat themselves on the back about being cultural.

Depends on the ports of call. I've been to a number of countries.  I don't think they whitewashed Rome for my visit. Experienced travelers can find the non-touristy areas with little effort.  That being said, you couldn't get me on a cruise ship again.  And certainly not these huge monstrosities. They are like floating malls.


Cruises dump you in the shiatty parts of town where restaurants have English menus and leave you limited time.

Experienced travellers... Don't do cruises.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fark account name: $1,537 a person for the least costly windowless inside cabin.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/14/world/australia/brian-robson-crate-australia.html

[Fark user image image 850x1075]


Considering that a 6 night stay for 2 people at the stationary Great Wolf Lodge is $2180, that's not terrible all things considered.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lilplatinum: Experienced travellers... Don't do cruises.


Rick Steves did it, but I suspect this was a paid gig.
aptonline.orgView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.