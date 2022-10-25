 Skip to content
(New Delhi TV)   No word if it was wearing jetpack and roller skates   (ndtv.com) divider line
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He spent the whole night getting stuck?  At least he's persistent.  That's the acme of persistence.

/Florida editing detected
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
delysid25
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Coyotes killed me cat in Florida a few months ago.

Skin that farker and make me a warm hay
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It suffered from a crisp fracture of the right front ulna and radius.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
something about Florida animals and car grilles

images.gawker.comView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

delysid25: Coyotes killed me cat in Florida a few months ago.

Skin that farker and make me a warm hay


BAM! - You're a warm hay!
 
dnfoster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
BRAVO, Subby!
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

delysid25: Coyotes killed me cat in Florida a few months ago.

Skin that farker and make me a warm hay


/Florida editing detected.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Catsaregreen: delysid25: Coyotes killed me cat in Florida a few months ago.

Skin that farker and make me a warm hay

BAM! - You're a warm hay!


delmhorst.comView Full Size


"Aaaah!  Too Warm!!"
 
